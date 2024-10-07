Top 10 LA City Section high school football rankings (10/7/2024)
Drama in the Marine League.
Carson, Gardena, San Pedro and Banning issued a letter to the City Section office agreeing to forfeit games against Narbonne on allegations of recruiting.
Banning did not play on Friday against Narbonne, taking the first forfeit. Carson beat San Pedro and Birmingham won its 43rd straight game against a City Section opponent.
Here are the City Section Top 10 rankings as of October 7.
New rankings will be released each Monday.
TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (5-2)
Narbonne gets a victory via Banning forfeit. The Gauchos next Marine League opponent is San Pedro — but they may look to play someone else if the Pirates uphold their vow to not participate in games against Narbonne; 1
2. Carson (3-3)
Kameryn Hurst ran for 139 yards and a TD to lead the Colts to a 31-20 lead over San Pedro; BYE; 5
3. Birmingham (1-4)
The Patriots win their 43rd straight game against a City Section opponent with a 64-0 win over Chatsworth. Birmingham is eyeing another undefeated West Valley League title; at El Camino Real; 6
4. Palisades (5-1)
The Dolphins beat Fairfax 22-14 in their Western League opener — big game against Westchester on Friday; vs. Westchester; 4
5. San Pedro (5-2)
San Pedro falls to Carson in its Marine League opener, 31-20; vs. Narbonne; 2
6. Banning (4-3)
Banning drops to 4-3 after choosing to forfeit its game against Narbonne; at Gardena; 3
7. Gardena (5-0)
The Panthers beat Jurupa Hills 22-6 and will start Marine League play this week; vs. Banning; 7
8. Westchester (6-0)
Comets rout University 48-0; at Palisades; 8
9. Kennedy (4-2)
Cougars are coming off a bye week; at Canoga Park; 9
10. Garfield (4-2)
Garfield moves to 3-0 in the Eastern League after a 48-30 win over South East; vs. South Gate, Thursday; 10
