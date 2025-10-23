Los Angeles Metro and CIF High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025
There are 219 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Servite travels to take on St. John Bosco, and Santa Margarita hosts Orange Lutheran.
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are 43 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The first game, Arleta vs Fulton, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Norco at 7:30 PM. The final game, Trinity Classical Academy vs Temecula Prep, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:
Alta Loma vs Northview
Angelou vs Santee
Apple Valley vs Serrano
Arleta vs Fulton
Artesia vs Glenn
Azusa vs Sierra Vista
Baldwin Park vs San Dimas
Barstow vs Granite Hills
Burroughs/Ridgecrest vs Oak Hills
Capistrano Valley vs El Modena
Centennial/Corona vs Norco
Cerritos vs Pioneer
Chaparral vs Roosevelt
Chavez vs North Hollywood
Costa Mesa vs La Quinta/Westminster
Covina vs Walnut
Diamond Ranch vs West Covina
Eisenhower vs Grand Terrace
El Toro vs Santa Ana
Elsinore vs Tahquitz
Fountain Valley vs Northwood
Fullerton vs Sunny Hills
Garden Grove vs St. Margaret's
Garfield vs Roosevelt
Godinez Fundamental vs Savanna
Grant vs Monroe
GV Christian vs Needles
Highland vs Lancaster
Huntington Park vs South Gate
Indian Springs vs San Bernardino
La Habra vs Laguna Hills
Lakeside vs Moreno Valley
Legacy vs South East
Manual Arts vs Marquez
Nogales vs Pomona
Nuview Bridge vs San Jacinto Valley Academy
Ontario vs Wilson (HH)
Polytechnic vs Verdugo Hills
Rancho Dominguez vs Verbum Dei
Silverado vs Victor Valley
Temecula Prep vs Trinity Classical Academy
Tustin vs Western
Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 174 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Inglewood vs Palos Verdes, starts at 3:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Servite at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:
Agoura vs San Marcos
Alhambra vs San Gabriel
Alemany vs St. Paul
Aliso Niguel vs Orange
Anaheim vs Bolsa Grande
Antelope Valley vs Quartz Hill
Aquinas vs Capistrano Valley Christian
Arcadia vs Pasadena
Arleta vs Sylmar
Arlington vs Hemet
Arroyo vs Rosemead
Arroyo Valley vs Fontana
Arrowhead Christian vs Western Christian
Ayala vs Upland
Banning vs Cathedral City
Bassett vs Ganesha
Beaumont vs Citrus Valley
Beckman vs Valencia/Placentia
Bell Gardens vs Mark Keppel
Bellflower vs Lynwood
Belmont vs Hollywood
Bernstein vs Roybal
Big Bear vs Maranatha
Birmingham vs Granada Hills Charter
Bishop Amat vs Sierra Canyon
Bishop Diego vs St. Bonaventure
Bishop Montgomery vs Mary Star of the Sea
Bishop Montgomery vs St. Bernard
Bishop Union vs Desert
Bloomington vs Notre Dame/Riverside
Bonita vs Los Osos
Boron vs Rosamond
Brea Olinda vs Segerstrom
Brentwood School vs Rio Hondo Prep
Buena vs Oxnard
Buena Park vs Portola
Burbank vs Glendale
Burroughs/Burbank vs Crescenta Valley
Cabrillo vs Poly/Long Beach
Cajon vs Redlands
Calabasas vs Rio Mesa
California vs Santa Fe
California City vs Kern Valley
California Military Institute vs Hamilton
Calvary Chapel (SA) vs Rancho Alamitos
Camarillo vs Oaks Christian
Canyon Springs vs Perris
Canyon/Anaheim vs Sonora
Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs La Salle
Carpinteria vs Nordhoff
Carson vs Narbonne
Castaic vs Saugus
Cathedral vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Centennial/Compton vs West Torrance
Century vs Saddleback
Chaffey vs Don Lugo
Chaminade vs Loyola
Channel Islands vs Grace
Charter Oak vs Colony
Chatsworth vs El Camino Real
Chino vs South Hills
Chino Hills vs Damien
Citrus Hill vs Heritage
Claremont vs Glendora
Cleveland vs Taft
Colton vs Rim of the World
Compton vs Millikan
Compton Early College vs Gahr
Contreras vs Mendez
Corona vs Santiago/Corona
Corona del Mar vs Tesoro
Crean Lutheran vs Huntington Beach
Crenshaw vs King/Drew
Crespi vs Harvard-Westlake
Culver City vs Lawndale
Cypress vs Trabuco Hills
Dana Hills vs Laguna Beach
Desert Chapel vs Vasquez
Desert Christian Academy vs Viewpoint
Diamond Bar vs Los Altos
Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs West Adams
Dominguez vs Mayfair
Dorsey vs George Washington Prep
Dos Pueblos vs Fillmore
Downey vs Warren
Duarte vs La Puente
Dymally vs Fremont
Eagle Rock vs Wilson
Eastside vs Palmdale
Edison vs Mission Viejo
El Dorado vs Foothill
El Monte vs South El Monte
El Rancho vs El Segundo
Esperanza vs Westminster
Estancia vs Ocean View
Etiwanda vs Rancho Cucamonga
Fairfax vs University
Fallbrook vs Vista
Firebaugh vs Norwalk
Franklin vs St. Monica Prep
Gabrielino vs Marshall
Gardena vs San Pedro
Garey vs Workman
Glendale vs Burbank
Golden Valley vs West Ranch
Hamilton vs Palisades
Hart vs Valencia/Valencia
Hawkins vs Locke
Hawthorne vs Beverly Hills
Hemet vs Arlington
Heritage Christian vs Valley Christian/Cerritos
Hesperia vs Sultana
Hoover vs Muir
Hueneme vs Santa Paula
Inglewood vs Palos Verdes
Irvine vs Troy
Jordan vs Los Angeles
Jordan vs Wilson/Long Beach
JSerra Catholic vs Mater Dei
Jurupa Hills vs Summit
Jurupa Valley vs Ramona
Kaiser vs San Gorgonio
Katella vs Pacifica (GG)
Kennedy vs Marina
Kennedy vs San Fernando
King vs Murrieta Mesa
Knight vs Littlerock
La Mirada vs Paramount
La Serna vs Whittier
Lawndale vs Culver City
Leuzinger vs Mira Costa
Liberty vs Rancho Verde
Lincoln vs Marshall
Linfield Christian vs Whittier Christian
Loara vs Santiago (GG)
Los Alamitos vs San Clemente
Los Amigos vs Santa Ana Valley
Lutheran/Orange vs Santa Margarita
Maywood CES vs Fremont
Maywood CES vs Torres
Miller vs Pacific
Monrovia vs San Marino
Montclair vs Rowland
Montebello vs Schurr
Moorpark vs Royal
Murrieta Valley vs Vista Murrieta
Newbury Park vs Thousand Oaks
Newport Harbor vs Yorba Linda
Norte Vista vs Rubidoux
North Torrance vs South Torrance
North, JW vs Orange Vista
Notre Dame (SO) vs Serra
Oak Park vs Ventura
Ocean View vs Estancia
Ontario Christian vs Village Christian
Orange Vista vs North, JW
Pacifica/Oxnard vs Simi Valley
Palmdale vs Eastside
Palo Verde Valley vs Southwest
Paloma Valley vs Vista del Lago
Panorama vs Van Nuys
Paraclete vs St. Francis
Peninsula vs Redondo Union
Poly/Riverside vs Valley View
Ramona vs Jurupa Valley
Rancho Verde vs Liberty
Redlands East Valley vs Yucaipa
Reseda vs Sylmar
Rialto vs Carter
Riverside Prep vs Silver Valley
San Clemente vs Los Alamitos
San Jacinto vs West Valley
San Juan Hills vs Villa Park
Santa Barbara vs Westlake
Santa Rosa Academy vs Webb
Servite vs St. John Bosco
Sotomayor vs Los Angeles
St. Genevieve vs St. Bernard
Temecula Valley vs Great Oak
Temple City vs South Pasadena
University vs Woodbridge
Venice vs Westchester
Vista del Lago vs Paloma Valley
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.