Los Angeles Metro and CIF High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-24, 2025

Get Los Angeles metro and CIF schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 9

CJ Vafiadis

Servite vs Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)
There are 219 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro this weekend, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the weekend feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Servite travels to take on St. John Bosco, and Santa Margarita hosts Orange Lutheran.

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025

There are 43 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The first game, Arleta vs Fulton, starts at 3:30 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Centennial/Corona vs Norco at 7:30 PM. The final game, Trinity Classical Academy vs Temecula Prep, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Thursday LA Metro Games:

Alta Loma vs Northview

Angelou vs Santee

Apple Valley vs Serrano

Arleta vs Fulton

Artesia vs Glenn

Azusa vs Sierra Vista

Baldwin Park vs San Dimas

Barstow vs Granite Hills

Burroughs/Ridgecrest vs Oak Hills

Capistrano Valley vs El Modena

Centennial/Corona vs Norco

Cerritos vs Pioneer

Chaparral vs Roosevelt

Chavez vs North Hollywood

Costa Mesa vs La Quinta/Westminster

Covina vs Walnut

Diamond Ranch vs West Covina

Eisenhower vs Grand Terrace

El Toro vs Santa Ana

Elsinore vs Tahquitz

Fountain Valley vs Northwood

Fullerton vs Sunny Hills

Garden Grove vs St. Margaret's

Garfield vs Roosevelt

Godinez Fundamental vs Savanna

Grant vs Monroe

GV Christian vs Needles

Highland vs Lancaster

Huntington Park vs South Gate

Indian Springs vs San Bernardino

La Habra vs Laguna Hills

Lakeside vs Moreno Valley

Legacy vs South East

Manual Arts vs Marquez

Nogales vs Pomona

Nuview Bridge vs San Jacinto Valley Academy

Ontario vs Wilson (HH)

Polytechnic vs Verdugo Hills

Rancho Dominguez vs Verbum Dei

Silverado vs Victor Valley

Temecula Prep vs Trinity Classical Academy

Tustin vs Western

Los Angeles Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 174 Los Angeles Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Inglewood vs Palos Verdes, starts at 3:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by St. John Bosco vs Servite at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday LA Metro Games:

Agoura vs San Marcos

Alhambra vs San Gabriel

Alemany vs St. Paul

Aliso Niguel vs Orange

Anaheim vs Bolsa Grande

Antelope Valley vs Quartz Hill

Aquinas vs Capistrano Valley Christian

Arcadia vs Pasadena

Arleta vs Sylmar

Arlington vs Hemet

Arroyo vs Rosemead

Arroyo Valley vs Fontana

Arrowhead Christian vs Western Christian

Ayala vs Upland

Banning vs Cathedral City

Bassett vs Ganesha

Beaumont vs Citrus Valley

Beckman vs Valencia/Placentia

Bell Gardens vs Mark Keppel

Bellflower vs Lynwood

Belmont vs Hollywood

Bernstein vs Roybal

Big Bear vs Maranatha

Birmingham vs Granada Hills Charter

Bishop Amat vs Sierra Canyon

Bishop Diego vs St. Bonaventure

Bishop Montgomery vs Mary Star of the Sea

Bishop Montgomery vs St. Bernard

Bishop Union vs Desert

Bloomington vs Notre Dame/Riverside

Bonita vs Los Osos

Boron vs Rosamond

Brea Olinda vs Segerstrom

Brentwood School vs Rio Hondo Prep

Buena vs Oxnard

Buena Park vs Portola

Burbank vs Glendale

Burroughs/Burbank vs Crescenta Valley

Cabrillo vs Poly/Long Beach

Cajon vs Redlands

Calabasas vs Rio Mesa

California vs Santa Fe

California City vs Kern Valley

California Military Institute vs Hamilton

Calvary Chapel (SA) vs Rancho Alamitos

Camarillo vs Oaks Christian

Canyon Springs vs Perris

Canyon/Anaheim vs Sonora

Cantwell-Sacred Heart vs La Salle

Carpinteria vs Nordhoff

Carson vs Narbonne

Castaic vs Saugus

Cathedral vs St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Centennial/Compton vs West Torrance

Century vs Saddleback

Chaffey vs Don Lugo

Chaminade vs Loyola

Channel Islands vs Grace

Charter Oak vs Colony

Chatsworth vs El Camino Real

Chino vs South Hills

Chino Hills vs Damien

Citrus Hill vs Heritage

Claremont vs Glendora

Cleveland vs Taft

Colton vs Rim of the World

Compton vs Millikan

Compton Early College vs Gahr

Contreras vs Mendez

Corona vs Santiago/Corona

Corona del Mar vs Tesoro

Crean Lutheran vs Huntington Beach

Crenshaw vs King/Drew

Crespi vs Harvard-Westlake

Culver City vs Lawndale

Cypress vs Trabuco Hills

Dana Hills vs Laguna Beach

Desert Chapel vs Vasquez

Desert Christian Academy vs Viewpoint

Diamond Bar vs Los Altos

Diego Rivera Learning Complex vs West Adams

Dominguez vs Mayfair

Dorsey vs George Washington Prep

Dos Pueblos vs Fillmore

Downey vs Warren

Duarte vs La Puente

Dymally vs Fremont

Eagle Rock vs Wilson

Eastside vs Palmdale

Edison vs Mission Viejo

El Dorado vs Foothill

El Monte vs South El Monte

El Rancho vs El Segundo

Esperanza vs Westminster

Estancia vs Ocean View

Etiwanda vs Rancho Cucamonga

Fairfax vs University

Fallbrook vs Vista

Firebaugh vs Norwalk

Franklin vs St. Monica Prep

Gabrielino vs Marshall

Gardena vs San Pedro

Garey vs Workman

Glendale vs Burbank

Golden Valley vs West Ranch

Hamilton vs Palisades

Hart vs Valencia/Valencia

Hawkins vs Locke

Hawthorne vs Beverly Hills

Hemet vs Arlington

Heritage Christian vs Valley Christian/Cerritos

Hesperia vs Sultana

Hoover vs Muir

Hueneme vs Santa Paula

Inglewood vs Palos Verdes

Irvine vs Troy

Jordan vs Los Angeles

Jordan vs Wilson/Long Beach

JSerra Catholic vs Mater Dei

Jurupa Hills vs Summit

Jurupa Valley vs Ramona

Kaiser vs San Gorgonio

Katella vs Pacifica (GG)

Kennedy vs Marina

Kennedy vs San Fernando

King vs Murrieta Mesa

Knight vs Littlerock

La Mirada vs Paramount

La Serna vs Whittier

Lawndale vs Culver City

Leuzinger vs Mira Costa

Liberty vs Rancho Verde

Lincoln vs Marshall

Linfield Christian vs Whittier Christian

Loara vs Santiago (GG)

Los Alamitos vs San Clemente

Los Amigos vs Santa Ana Valley

Lutheran/Orange vs Santa Margarita

Maywood CES vs Fremont

Maywood CES vs Torres

Miller vs Pacific

Monrovia vs San Marino

Montclair vs Rowland

Montebello vs Schurr

Moorpark vs Royal

Murrieta Valley vs Vista Murrieta

Newbury Park vs Thousand Oaks

Newport Harbor vs Yorba Linda

Norte Vista vs Rubidoux

North Torrance vs South Torrance

North, JW vs Orange Vista

Notre Dame (SO) vs Serra

Oak Park vs Ventura

Ocean View vs Estancia

Ontario Christian vs Village Christian

Orange Vista vs North, JW

Pacifica/Oxnard vs Simi Valley

Palmdale vs Eastside

Palo Verde Valley vs Southwest

Paloma Valley vs Vista del Lago

Panorama vs Van Nuys

Paraclete vs St. Francis

Peninsula vs Redondo Union

Poly/Riverside vs Valley View

Ramona vs Jurupa Valley

Rancho Verde vs Liberty

Redlands East Valley vs Yucaipa

Reseda vs Sylmar

Rialto vs Carter

Riverside Prep vs Silver Valley

San Clemente vs Los Alamitos

San Jacinto vs West Valley

San Juan Hills vs Villa Park

Santa Barbara vs Westlake

Santa Rosa Academy vs Webb

Servite vs St. John Bosco

Sotomayor vs Los Angeles

St. Genevieve vs St. Bernard

Temecula Valley vs Great Oak

Temple City vs South Pasadena

University vs Woodbridge

Venice vs Westchester

Vista del Lago vs Paloma Valley

CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

