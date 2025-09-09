Los Angeles Rams Hold a Pep Rally at a LA High School
The Los Angeles Rams brought NFL excitement straight to the high school level on Friday afternoon September 5, 2025, teaming up with Super Bowl XXXIV champion Roland Williams to surprise the Pali Charter High School football team and their student body with an unforgettable pep rally.
Williams delivers and inspiring message
Alongside Williams, team mascot Rampage and the Rams cheerleaders kept the energy high. Williams, who earned a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 1999, delivered an inspiring message about perseverance, teamwork, and believing in yourself even when the odds are stacked against you. His words resonated with both players and students, connecting his journey from Rochester, New York, to the NFL with the challenges young athletes face today.
The entire Pali Charter team received tickets to Sunday's NFL opener at SoFi Stadium
The excitement didn’t stop with his speech. The Rams organization capped off the rally by presenting tickets for the entire team to attend Sunday’s home matchup against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Cheers erupted as students realized they’d get the chance to experience NFL football up close.
Events like this highlight the Rams’ commitment to investing in the next generation, not just on the field but in the community. For Pali Charter, the combination of inspiration, surprise, and a taste of the NFL created memories that will last long after Friday night’s kickoff.
To top it all off, the Pali Charter Dolphins pulled out a thrilling, 59-44, victory over Granada Hills, putting the perfect cherry on an unforgettable day for the Pali Charter community.