LSU basketball commit Mazi Mosley transfers across country for second time since July
Mazi Mosley was a standout shooting guard at St. Francis High School in Southern California his sophomore and junior seasons before deciding to transfer across country to Monterverde Academy in Florida this past July.
In just a few short months, Mosley, who recently commited to LSU, is on the move again. He has checked in at Prolific Prep in Northern California, a school spokesperson confirmed to High School on SI.
Mosley’s original departure from St. Francis was a head scratcher given his already-established, highly-touted recruiting profile, and of course, given the Golden Knights compete in one of California’s most competitive leagues — the Mission League — with the likes of Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks and Sierra Canyon.
Mosley believed the move was for the better in July.
"The choice to pursue a different path at Montverde Academy is driven purely by Mazi's desire to elevate his game and pursue his dreams at the highest level possible," Mosley's letter to St. Francis coach Todd Wolfson read. "Since attending USA and Top 100 camps in May, he has gained clarity on the steps necessary to reach his goals and believes that Montverde offers him the environment and resources to continue his growth effectively."
Mosley is listed at 6-foot-5, 170-pounds and rated a 4-star prospect on 247Sports.com. He's a long, dynamic guard that can score at all three levels. He committed to LSU over offers from Kansas, Michigan, Oklahoma and UCLA.
Mosley averaged 22.5 points per game as a junior for St. Francis en route to a 20-11 season, including a 30-point performance against Crespi on Jan. 5 in Mission League play. The smooth, wiry guard is ranked No. 60 nationally and the No. 12 shooting guard. Schools like Iowa, Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Xavier wanted Mosley's services, too.
(Video credit: Zack Milner)
247Sports' Adam Finkelstein on Mosley at Team USA U18 camp/tryouts after making the first cut: "Mosely has gotten better as the camp has gone on. Not only has he started to make more shots from behind the arc, but he showed increasing playmaking potential. ... a couple impressive counter moves off the dribble, and quality ball-screen reads."
THE SKINNY ON PROLIFIC PREP
Prolific Prep plays a national schedule which includes games in the Grind Session Power 10 Conference and boasts 5-star senior guard Darryn Peterson, a Kansas commit, and senior forward Niko Bundalo. Bundalo holds offers to UConn, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Prolific is known for its high-level players, and showcased that last year when it had three players selected to the 2024 McDonald’s All-American game in Aiden Sherrell (Alabama), Derrion Reid (Alabama), and Zoom Diallo (Michigan).
