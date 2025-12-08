Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (12/8/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Dec. 1-7. Voting closes on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Paityn London of Freeport (Illinois) for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. London piled up 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 57-45 victory over Hinsdale Central. Later in the week, she had 26 points, six assists and six steals as Freeport took down Stagg, 61-54.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Kyrra Atkinson-Gray, jr., Cimarron-Memorial (Nevada) basketball
Atkinson-Gray led the way with 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, six steals and four blocks in a 55-39 win over Clark.
2. Hannah Busenbark, sr., North Fort Myers (Florida) soccer
Busenbark, an Eastern Kentucky signee, scored four goals in a 9-0 shutout of Fort Myers.
3. Olivia Chase, sr., Seabreeze (Florida) soccer
Chase had six goals and an assist as Seabreeze blanked Mainland, 8-0.
4. Orianna Edwards, jr., Bossier (Louisiana) basketball
Edwards scored 28 points in a 59-22 victory over Magnolia.
5. Paiden Hickman, fr., Matanzas (Florida) basketball
Hickman poured in a career-best 27 points in a 43-22 win over Atlantic.
6. Savannah Lunkwitz, fr., Palo Verde (Nevada) flag football
Lunkwitz had 10 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns as Palo Verde defeated Coronado, 31-19.
7. Gillian Mandel, so., Boiling Springs (Pennsylvania) basketball
Mandel scored 14 points in the third quarter and finished with 26 in a 47-25 victory over Littlestown.
8. Addie McLaughlin, so., Regina (Iowa) basketball
McLaughlin had 28 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists as Regina blew by Anamosa, 62-33.
9. Reece Meckley, sr., Delone Catholic (Pennsylvania) basketball
Meckley netted a career-high 29 points in a 51-32 victory over Veritas Academy.
10. Tori Oehrlein, sr., Crosby-ironton Secondary (Minnesota) basketball
Oehrlein, a Minnesota signee, had a quadruple-double with 33 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists and 11 steals in a 99-30 win over Aitkin.
11. Brooke Shefsky, so., Neumann (Florida) soccer
Shefsky dominated with seven goals and an assist in a 10-0 shutout of Babcock.
12. Kaleena Smith, jr., Ontario Christian (California) basketball
Smith was back at it during a 106-39 romp over Oak Park, scoring 37 points with six assists.
13. Jaelyn Sotelo, sr., Southeast Career Tech (Nevada) flag football
Sotelo compiled 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a 32-0 shutout of Silverado.
14. Kayla Tanijiri, so., Birmingham (California) basketball
Tanijiri nearly recorded a double-double with 20 points, nine steals and three assists in a 72-45 rout of Calabasas.
15. Claire VanDamme, sr., Roosevelt (Ohio) basketball
VanDamme had 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 76-37 win over Nordonia.
