Marin Catholic ends 23-year drought, wins California (CIF) D3 girls high school basketball title
SACRAMENTO — The girls on Marin Catholic's basketball team weren't even born the last time the Wildcats' last won a state champiionship.
On Friday, they gave a performance worthy of the history books.
Izzy McFadden scored 21 points, leading a late third quarter surge that carried over to the fourth to win the California (CIF) State Division 3 championship at the Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings, with a 48-38 victory over Mater Dei Catholic.
Down six in the middle of the third quarter, the Wildcats finished the quarter on a 15-2 run keyed by McFadden, who had seven in the run and was capped with a three-pointer from Simone Claxton.
The Wildcats (26-11) held strong in the fourth, getting a fastbreak hoop from Claxton and a bucket and two free throws by McFadden to go up 43-36. Mater Dei Catholic (21-14), out of Chula Vista in the San Diego Section, never closed inside five.
It was the second state championship for the Wildcats, the first in 2002 when future WNBA star Brooke Smith led them to victory.
McFadden has led a balanced group all season, along with Brooke Spagnuolo and Sienna Frazier. Cecelia Biernat and Jocelyn Gigounas added eight points apiece for the Wildcdats.
Catrice Chan led Mater Dei Catholic with 15 points.