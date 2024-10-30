Mater Dei sophomore Aaryn Washington supplies both play/celebration of the week nominations in one
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA — If there was one moment, one jubilant celebration, one spontaneous, triumphant snap shot from Mater Dei's truly shocking 59-14 win over St. John Bosco Friday at Santa Ana Stadium, Monarchs' sophomore defensive back Aaryn Washington supplied it.
And he promised never to do it again.
We generally don't highlight celebrations, especially ones considered excessive by referees, who flagged Washington for it, but this one appeared authentic and fun and highly athletic.
Afterward, Washington confirmed his skip and then backflip in the end zone after a spectacular interception and 45-yard touchdown return was absolutely something he couldn't resist. It was carried deep inside him, since he was 8-years-old.
In the middle of a 45-point first-half explosion, Washington went high and literally snatched the ball out of a Bosco receiver's attempt. The speedy 6-foot-1, 165-pounder had a clear sprint into the end zone, making it 31-0 with 7 minutes, 52 seconds left in the half. It was the second interception of his career and first pick 6.
Once in the end zone, Washington hopped, skipped then did a total backflip, landing firmly on his feet, causing his defensive mates to jump higher than they did the entire game. The referee in the middle of the end zone looked bored flipping up the flag, as if was the easiest call of the night.
"That's always been my celebration since I was 8-years-old," Washington said. "That's always been in me so so for that to be my first pick 6 in that big moment for me, I just went to my childhood celebration."
Pretty impressive move. Excellent form. Asked if he grew up in gymnastics, Washington laughed: "Oh no. I was just a kid, being a kid, just trying stuff out."
Washington said he got an earful from his coaches because the celebration cost the Monarchs 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff. Not that it mattered in a 45-point victory. He promised he'd never do that again.
"Oh no! Never," he said with a genuine smile and laugh.
Of his interception, Washington said. "Once I see a ball in the air I consider it mine," he said. "I just grabbed it out of the air and I saw open field so I just took it in."
Washington was celebrating on the team bus when he was called off it for this interview. He couldn't have been more clear, humble and grounded. Unlike his high flying interception and backflip.
He said he, like all, was surprised by the lopsided score.
"I was surprised by that score because it was Bosco," he said. "It's baffling we put it on them like that."
It won't be surprising if Washington will be getting loads of college offers. He said he's received three offers thus far: Arkansas, Washington and Arizona. There were others he couldn't remember at the time.
He has much more high school football to focus on including this week's regular-season final with Orange Lutheran with the top seed of the Southern Section Division I and Trinity League title on the line.