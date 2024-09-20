Mater Dei vs. St. Frances: Live score, game updates from national high school football battle (9/20/2024)
National No. 1 Mater Dei will look to improve to 4-0 on Friday night when they welcome Maryland high school football juggernaut St. Frances Academy to Santa Ana.
The Monarchs have solidified their spot atop the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings with a pair of wins over other ranked or previously-ranked teams, which they followed up with a 38-7 victory over Kahuku (HI) last week.
St. Frances was ranked as high as No. 12 after winning its first two games of the season, but the Panthers fell out of the national rankings this week after back-to-back losses by four points or less to No. 4 Duncanville (TX) and then-No. 17 Orange Lutheran (CA).
LIVE CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.
PREGAME
These two teams met in Baltimore last season, with Mater Dei surviving for a 20-7 win.
St. Frances held the Monarchs to just 166 yards of total offense in that game, but the Mater Dei defense turned two turnovers into touchdowns to pick up the slack.
Refresh this page for the latest.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
