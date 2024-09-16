SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
The SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings features three new teams this week, including Buford (Georgia), which returns to the rankings at No. 23 after dropping out following Week 1.
Also entering the Top 25 are Atascocita (Texas) at No. 17 following its 39-21 victory over former No. 11 Westlake (which fell 10 spots this week) and Archbishop Spalding (Maryland) at No. 25.
Three teams that lost matchups to opponents in this week’s rankings fell out of the Top 25 — Orange Lutheran to Bishop Gorman, St. Frances Academy to Duncanville and Douglas County to Buford,.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Week 5 of our SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings.
SBLIVE/SI TOP 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS
September 16, 2024
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Def. Kahuku (Hawaii) 38-7
The Monarchs defense, led by 4-star junior DL Tomuhini Topui, held the three-time defending Hawaii Open Division champions to minus-10 yards rushing. Topui’s 50-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the scoring, Dash Beierly had two touchdown passes, and Abduall Sanders Jr. returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)
2. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Def. Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) 56-16
The powerhouse Braves’ trip to Northern California was a fruitful one, with Matai Fuiava throwing for three first-half touchdowns and Maliq Allen scoring on a 62-yard run as they built a 28-10 halftime lead.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Pittsburg (Calif.)
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Def. Mt. Zion Prep Academy (Lanham, Md.) 57-0
The Ascenders led 44-0 after one quarter, with Eric McFarland returning a punt for a touchdown before catching three scoring passes from three quarterbacks.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Mandarin (Jacksonville, Fla.)
4. Duncanville (Texas) (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Def. St. Frances Academy 28-24
After St. Frances Academy grabbed a 24-21 lead with 4:36 remaining, the Panthers went 87 yards in six plays, with Alabama commit Keelon Russell finding Zach Turner alone in the end zone for the winning score with 1:57 left.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Waxahachie (Texas)
5. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Def. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran 55-28
The Gaels bounced back from last week’s loss to No. 1 Mater Dei with an emphatic win over the Lancers, as Maika Eugenio had four first-half touchdown passes, the last a 4-yarder to Brandon Gaea to push their lead to 35-14 with 20 seconds left in the first half. Eugenio, filling in for injured starter Melvin Spicer, finished with five touchdown passes, with three going to Greg Toler.
Next: Sept. 27 at Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
6. Milton (Ga.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Def. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.) 28-14
The Eagles got a stern test from the Titans but put the game away with 9:32 remaining when Luke Nickel found Ethan Barbour for a touchdown. A late fumble gave Blessed Trinity hope, but Milton’s defense held to save the victory.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Chattahoochee (Alpharetta, Ga.)
7. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Def. Guyer (Denton, Texas) 49-28
Senior Quinten Gibson followed his breakthrough performance in last week’s win over DeSoto with another huge game against the Wildcats, catching four touchdown passes — the last a 79-yarder with 3:18 left in the third quarter — and amassing more than 200 all-purpose yards.
Next: Sept. 20 at Rockwall (Texas)
8. North Shore (Houston) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Def. Westfield (Houston) 47-3
The Mustangs outscored their first three opponents 113-16, pulling away from a 24-3 halftime lead by spreading the wealth — six players scored a touchdown, with senior Quanell Farrahkan Jr. catching a touchdown pass and returning a punt for another score.
Next: Sept. 26 vs. Humble (Texas)
9. Carrollton (Ga.) (5-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Def. Gainesville (Ga.) 45-16
Junior QB Julian Lewis, a USC commit, finished 15 of 19 for 184 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and Kimauri Farmer rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Next: Sept. 20 at A.H. Parker (Birmingham, Ala.)
10. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Def. Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.) 31-10
The Crusaders struggled to take control in a matchup of Catholic school powers, trailing 10-7 early in the second quarter. Dante Kain’s touchdown gave Bergen Catholic the lead for good, and Quincy Porter and Jermaine Kinsler caught second-half touchdown passes.
Next: Sept. 21 at Pope John XXIII (Sparta, N.J.)
11. DeSoto (Texas) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Def. Miller (Corpus Christi, Texas) 57-21
Virginia Tech quarterback commit Kelden Ryan threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, and SaRod Baker scored twice for the Eagles, who rebounded from last week’s loss to North Crowley with a dominant victory.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Mesquite (Texas)
12. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Def. Highland (Palmdale, Calif.) 63-6
Drai Trudeau threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and Vance Spafford had 96 receiving yards and two touchdowns as the Diablos won their fourth consecutive blowout — they have outscored opponents 185-20.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
13. Phenix City (Ala.) Central (4-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Def. Dothan (Ala.) 42-35
It wasn’t easy for the Red Devils, who needed Tristan Williams’ 52-yard touchdown run with 2:19 left to break a 35-35 tie, then survived as Dothan’s final drive ended at the Central 1-yard line.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Enterprise (Ala.)
14. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Def. Western (Davie, Fla.) 23-15
The Wildcats threw a major scare into the Raiders in a game delayed nearly 90 minutes because of inclement weather. Andrew Indorf had touchdown passes of 22 and 58 yards to Julius Jones in the fourth quarter to help the Raiders erase a 15-9 deficit.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. McArthur (Hollywood, Fla.)
15. Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Def. Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.) 49-20
The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead through one quarter as Hayden Fletcher had touchdown passes to three receivers, and they pushed the lead to 35-0 midway through the third quarter. Fletcher finished with six touchdown passes, including three to Braxton Hunyh and two to Brody Pilgaard.
Next: Sept. 21 vs. Centennial (Corona, Calif.)
16. Lakeland (Fla.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Def. Winter Haven (Fla.) 44-0
Chad Williams threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns to lead a balanced attack, and the Dreadnaughts posted their first shutout of the season after recording five during their run to the Class 4A championship last year.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.)
17. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. No. 21 Westlake 39-21
The Eagles ended Westlake’s home win streak at 44 games, outscoring the Chaparrals 22-0 in the second half thanks to Cardae Mack, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for another when he picked up a teammate’s fumble and rumbled 46 yards for the score.
Next: Sept. 26 vs. King (Houston, Texas)
18. Cocoa (Fla.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Def. Heritage (Palm Bay, Fla.) 39-13
A week after losing to IMG Academy, the Tigers rebounded from an early 7-0 deficit against the Panthers, scoring 39 consecutive points. Junior QB Brady Hart was 21 of 29 for 364 yards and three touchdowns, and Jayvan Boggs caught seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown.
Next: Sept. 20 at Venice (Fla.)
19. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Def. Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.) 56-26
The four-time reigning Kentucky 4A state champion notched its 24th consecutive win. In the final minute of the first half, Baylor Murphy found Seneca Driver for touchdown passes 15 seconds apart, pushing a 21-19 lead to 35-19 at halftime.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. Taylor County (Campbellsville, Ky.)
20. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 21. Last week: Def. Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio) 24-17
The Eagles won for the seventh consecutive time against the Panthers, taking the lead for good with 8:03 left on a 2-yard touchdown run by Tyrese Buchanan. Kellen Moyer’s 44-yard field goal pushed the lead to seven, and Aydin Buchanan’s interception with 1:07 to play sealed the victory.
Next: Sept. 20 vs. No. 22 Washington Massillon
21. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (2-1)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Lost to No. 17 Atascocita 39-21
The Chaparrals lost at home for the first time in more than six years despite leading 21-17 at halftime. Three interceptions doomed them.
Next: Sept. 20 at Steele (Cibolo, Texas)
22. Washington Massillon (Ohio) (3-1)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Def. Canisius (Buffalo, N.Y.) 41-7
The Tigers returned a punt, an interception and a fumble for scores. Mylen Lenix ran for an 11-yard touchdown and returned a fumble 8 yards for another score.
Next: Sept. 20 at No. 20 St. Edward
23. Buford (Ga.) (3-1)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) 31-14
The Wolves struggled during the first two weeks, but it’s safe to say they’re officially back after knocking off the Tigers, who entered the Power 25 the week before after starting 4-0. Jordan Allen’s diving catch in the end zone with 6:25 to play secured the victory.
Next: Sept. 20 at Discovery (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
24. Belleville (Mich.) (3-0)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Def. Churchill (Livonia, Mich.) 65-0
LSU commit Bryce Underwood broke state records for career passing touchdowns and total touchdowns in the Tigers’ rout of the previously unbeaten Chargers, throwing for five touchdowns and running for another.
Next: Sept. 20 at Dearborn (Mich.)
25. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (4-0)
Previous ranking: NR. Last week: Def. McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) 45-0
The Cavaliers enter the rankings after trouncing the Eagles in their rematch of last year’s Maryland A Conference title game. University of Maryland commit Malik Washington threw for two touchdowns, and Chase Gorman ran for two scores.
Next: Sept. 20 at Calvert Hall (Baltimore)
Dropped out
17. Orange Lutheran (California)
23. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
25. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)
Just missed
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Crown Point (Ind.)
East St. Louis (Ill.)
Gaffney (S.C.)
JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
Owasso (Okla.)
Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.)
St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
Weddington (Matthews, N.C.)
