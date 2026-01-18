Missouri 5-star commit Jason Crowe Jr. sets Hoophall Classic scoring record
Why are we not surprised?
Inglewood High's Jason Crowe Jr. came to the Hoophall Classic averaging 44 points per game. Earlier this season, he became California's all-time leading scorer, eclipsing 3,462 points, which sat atop the record books for 21 years.
The 5-star Missouri commit is the most prolific high school scorer in the country, and it was on display Saturday night when he tallied 48 points on 17-of-37 shooting in an 81-80 victory over Notre Dame (CT) in front of a standing-room-only crowd in Blake Arena at Springfield College.
"There's nobody that can do what he does," Inglewood coach (and father) Jason Crowe Sr. said.
There's no official record book at the Hoophall Classic (which is hard to believe), but it's well believed nobody has scored more than Crowe did Saturday night in the event's history. Jayson Tatum scored 40 in 2016. Jalil Bethea also had 40 in 2024.
Crowe Jr. added seven rebounds, six steals, and two assists. He was 10 of 14 from the free throw line.
The 5-star guard is on every national Player of the Year watchlist this season. He had 17 points in the first quarter and 31 points at halftime on 11-of-21 shooting. He had 38 points at the end of three quarters.
Crowe is well over 4,000 career points now, and the number will continue to grow with performances like this. The more he has nights like this -- and they will come -- the more unlikely a player will ever come along and score more than the standout lefty.
GREAT SHOWDOWN VS. ABDOU TOURE
Notre Dame (CT) was led by Arkansas commit Abdou Toure, who was electric in his own right with 31 points (on 13 of 20 shooting), eight rebounds and six blocks.
The 6-foot-5 wing is ranked the No. 36 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports, and the No. 1 player in Connecticut. Toure's local fandom made for a better atmosphere, naturally putting Crowe Jr. as the villain.
The game had 14 lead changes and was tied six times. Toure scored a basket to put Notre Dame up 80-78 with less than 30 seconds left before Inglewood's David Conerly converted an and-1 with 6.3 seconds left to give the Sentinels an 81-80 lead.
Toure's game-winning attempt as the buzzer sounded was off the mark.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: