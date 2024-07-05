Mazi Mosley transferring to Montverde Academy for senior basketball season
One of California's top high school basketball prospects in the class of 2025 is on the move.
La Canada Flintridge St. Francis senior guard Mazi Mosley is transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida for the 2024-25 campaign, Mosley confirmed with SBLive Sports Thursday.
Mosley is listed at 6-foot-5, 170-pounds and rated a 4-star prospect on 247Sports.com. He's a long, dynamic guard that can score at all three levels. Of his plethora of scholarship offers, the most notable suitors include Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and UCLA.
Mosley averaged 22.5 points per game as a junior for the Golden Knights en route to a 20-11 season, including a 30-point performance against Crespi on Jan. 5 in Mission League play. The smooth, wiry guard is ranked No. 50 nationally and the No. 9 shooting guard. Schools like Iowa, Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Xavier want Mosley's services, too.
The move was inspired by Mosley's experience this summer at Team USA U18 tryouts and Top 100 camp where he competed against players of his caliber. Team USA camp in May opened his eyes to where he needs to be entering the college ranks, especially if he wants to earn time as a freshman at programs like Kansas and UCLA.
(Video credit: Zack Milner)
"The choice to pursue a different path at Montverde Academy is driven purely by Mazi's desire to elevate his game and pursue his dreams at the highest level possible," Mosley's letter to St. Francis coach Todd Wolfson read. "Since attending USA and Top 100 camps in May, he has gained clarity on the steps necessary to reach his goals and believes that Montverde offers him the environment and resources to continue his growth effectively."
247Sports' Adam Finkelstein on Mosley at Team USA U18 camp/tryouts after making the first cut: "Mosely has gotten better as the camp has gone on. Not only has he started to make more shots from behind the arc, but he showed increasing playmaking potential. ... a couple impressive counter moves off the dribble, and quality ball-screen reads."
Rumors of Mosley leaving St. Francis for a prep school swirled for weeks.
WHAT'S LEFT AT ST. FRANCIS
St. Francis is led by coach Todd Wolfson, one of the best coaches in Southern California who is known for his ability to prepare and compete against teams far more talented than what's on his roster, especially in the Mission League which boasts Harvard-Westlake, Notre Dame Sherman Oaks and Sierra Canyon.
The Golden Knights will look to junior guard DeLan Grant, a strong-bodied guard with tremendous upside as a player and leader. Grant was selected as a Stock Riser after Section 7 in Arizona this past June. Grant could very well be an All-Mission League first-team selection this upcoming season with the opportunity he has in front of him.
St. Francis also returns senior forward Joe Hickey, senior guard Noah Henry, and promising freshman guard Luke Paulus.