Notable California Transgender Track Athlete, AB Hernandez, Repeats as CIF Champion

AB Hernandez is kicking up headlines for a second year in a row.

The notable and outspoken California transgender high school track athlete from Jurupa Valley High School repeated as a CIF Southern Section champion in two events on May 16 at Moorpark High.

Hernandez was the first-place winner in the high jump, long jump, and triple jump on Saturday. It makes Hernandez the repeat Division 3 champion in the long and triple jump. Hernandez finished 7th in last year's high jump.

Hernandez won the high jump in 5 feet, 8 inches, beating out second-place finisher Gwynneth Mureika of Oak Park's mark of 5-6. Hernandez won the long jump with a leap of 20-4.75, topping Gianna Gonzalez of Moorpark's 19-0.25. Hernandez won the triple jump with 41-7.25 beating Malia Strange of Shadow Hills' 39-4.

Hernandez' story became headline news and caught the attention of President Donald Trump in the spring of 2025 as a biological male winning in girls' competition. In 2025, Hernandez ended up winning the CIF State championship in the high jump and triple jump, and finished second in the long jump.

The photos of the medal ceremony went viral as the CIF made adjustments that allowed Hernandez to share a championship podium spot with any biological female athlete that would've earned that spot. In short, there were two gold medals handed out in high and triple jump while two silver medals were awarded in last year's long jump.

The 2025 California (CIF) triple jump podium near the end of the 105th state championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis. AB Hernandez (left) and Kira Gant Hatcher are on the top (No. 1 stand). | Photo by Mitch Stephens

Hernandez will now compete in the CIF Masters Meet on Saturday, May 23 at Moorpark High for the second straight weekend. The CIF State championships are scheduled for May 29 and 30 at Buchanan High in Clovis, Calif.

THE SCENE AT 2025 CIF STATE FINALS

Hernandez won two CIF State girls track and field championships last spring.

Hernandez, a biological male, won the high jump with a top mark of 5 feet, 7 inches, and won the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 2.75 inches. Hernandez also finished second in the long jump (20 feet, 8.75 inches).

However, because of the CIF State office's pivot earlier in the week to address the backlash from allowing Hernandez to compete in girls' competition, other competitors shared the podium wherever Hernandez finished.

CIF State office statement regarding CIF State track and field championships. | CIF

In the high jump, Hernandez shared the first-place podium with Lelani Laruelle of Monta Vista and Jillene Wetteland of Long Beach Poly.

In the triple jump, Hernandez had the longest mark, but shared the 1st-place podium with Kira Grant Hatcher of St. Mary's (40 feet, 5 inches).

"She's super nice," said Grant Hatcher when asked about sharing the podium with Hernandez. "We see the same people at all the meets, so you form friendships."

In the long jump — won by Long Beach Wilson's Loren Webster (21 inches, 0.25 inches) — Hernandez shared the 2nd-place finish with River City's Brooke White, who told the San Francisco Chronicle that other athletes "all have her back. ... It’s emotional, it gets people heated from all sides of the argument. But when I got here and I talked to AB Hernandez … I learned to knock out all of the negativity. ... The negativity: It affects us, too.”

During introductions to the high jump, a protester on a megaphone outside of the stadium could be heard repeating “No boys in girls’ sports." It lasted for most of the first 90 minutes before the running races started at 5:45 p.m.

There were some hecklers heard from the first time all weekend in the crowd at the start of Saturday's long jump, causing a delay in the event. From the stadium's public address system came this warning: “We need to stop the disrespect of athletes. … The only people you are hurting are these athletes on the field. ... You are distracting to all athletes. … We will continue to pause if this behavior continues.”

The heckling stopped as Hernandez toggled between the long jump and high jump which were run simultaneously.

The CIF State announced Wednesday before the finals: "... a biological female student-athlete who would have earned a specific placement on the podium will also be awarded the medal for that place ...". Essentially, awarding a duplicate medal for any other participant where Hernandez finished.

Despite the whirlwind of news this story has created, the protests weren't as rampant as expected. There was about a dozen protestors with signs outside the stadium, but signs were not allowed into the venue. A small plane flew overhead trailing a sign that read, "NO BOYS IN GIRLS' SPORTS!" According to the Chronicle, an organization WomenAreReal raised more than $3,000 to have the plane deliver the message. There was also an arrest, a counter-protester, Clovis police Sgt. Chris Hutchison told the Chronicle. In the stadium on Friday, some patrons were heard yelling, "That's a boy!" as Hernandez competed.

A plane trails a sign that reads "NO BOYS IN GIRLS' SPORTS!" over Buchanan High School in Clovis, Calif. where the CIF State track and field championships were held. This act was prompted by the participation of transgender athlete AB Hernandez in girls' events. | Bobby Medellin

Once the competition ended, most were interested how the podium would look and how it would be received. St. Mary's 30-year head coach Jeff Rogers was confident the athletes would be fine, but wondered Friday how the CIF would handle the podium situation, somewhat concerned for whoever had to share the podium, no matter the position.

“It just seems it might be more awkward than anything,” he said.

Turned out his own athlete Hatcher did share the top spot with Hernandez during the triple jump ceremony. There was plenty of room for both. Hatcher first named by the PA announcer as the winner and Hernandez announced second.

When Hernandez was announced, Hatcher turned her shoulders to allow Hernandez up and clapped rapidly — as did the other eight medalists — before both athletes held up index fingers to each signal No. 1. As dozens of pictures were flashed for all the athletes, Hernandez and Hatcher smiled, giggled and chattered through it all.

“This is definitely an adult problem, super complex and textured,” Rogers said well after the final podium exchange. “But somehow kids seem to cut through all of it and find their own way to deal and manage.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP CHIMES IN

Days before the CIF State track and field finals, President Donald Trump chimed in on the situation regarding Hernandez' participating in the state championships.

After winning CIF Southern Section Division 3 girls championships in the triple jump and long jump on May 17, Hernandez won the same events again at the CIF Masters meet (which combines all divisions). The junior won the triple with a leap of 40 feet, 4.75 inches and won the long jump in 19-3.50. Hernandez also tied for fourth in the high jump (5-4).

These performances advanced Hernandez to the CIF State championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis (Fresno County) on May 30-31. However, Hernandez' participation was in question since President Trump weighed in Tuesday morning.

President Trump issued a message regarding Hernandez via Twitter/X that concludes with: "In the meantime, I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!!"

Of course, Hernandez went on to compete. Though there was more police presence at the event, no authorities stopped Hernandez from participating in the prelims or finals, Friday and Saturday, respectively.

FULL POST

President Donald Trump's post on Twitter/X regarding AB Hernandez. | Twitter/X

The second-place finisher in the triple and long jump events at the Masters Meet was Kaylee Best of Norco High. Best's triple was 39-6. Her long jump was 19-0.75.

When taking the podium at the Masters meet at Moorpark High on May 24, Hernandez stood atop the No. 1 spot while Best stood atop the No. 2 mark — no other competitors took the podium. After Hernandez stepped off, Best stepped up to the No. 1 mark and took photos while holding a CIF medal. (video below)

MORE ON HERNANDEZ

Hernandez is an outspoken transgender athlete competing in girls track and field.

Hernandez did a recent interview with Capital and Main speaking about the backlash faced at track and field events.

“All I thought was, 'I don’t think you understand that this puts your idiotic claims to trash. She can’t be beat because she’s biologically male.’ Now you have no proof that I can’t be beat,” Hernandez said in the interview.

Hernandez's winning triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 final was 41-4, beating second-place finisher Reese Hogan of Crean Lutheran by just over 4 feet (37-2). Hernandez finished seventh in the high jump (5-2).

Hernandez currently, according to athletic.net, holds the state's top marks in long jump (20-1.5) and triple jump (41-4) in girls track and field.

HOW THE STORY CAUGHT FIRE

Three Southern California high schools banded together in what a California attorney called a "stand" opposing transgender athletes competing in girls sports.

"JSerra Catholic High School, Orange Lutheran High School, and Crean Lutheran High School took a stand today. Thank you," California Justice Center attorney Julie Hamill's May 9 post says on Twitter/X.

Attached to the post is a three-page letter from the Orange County schools, signed by each school's president and/or executive director, stating "... disappointment in CIF's failure to respect and protect our female athletes and our strong opposition to CIF's Gender Identity Policy."

The letter focused on the CIF Southern Section track and field prelims on May 10.

"As a school, we are working our way through a significant issue deeply intertwined with a fundamental aspect of our mission. Tomorrow four of our female student-athletes will be competing in the CIF Track & Field State Prelims," a letter from JSerra to its parents says. "Unfortunately, in three of these events our young women will be competing against a young man (who identifies as a female). He will likely dominate the competition and handily win all three events. To be clear, we hold no malice toward this particular student. We do feel compelled, however, to take a stand for the right, duties and dignity of our young women."

Hernandez won the River Valley League championships in the triple, long and high jump. Hernandez won the triple jump by nearly 7 feet, the long jump by more than 3 feet, and the high jump by a foot.

The "stand" from the three schools made it sound like their student-athletes weren't going to compete in protest, but the letter never explicitly states that. Their athletes did end up competing.

Crean Lutheran's Olivia Viola and Reese Hogan both qualified for the CIF finals in the high jump, with both jumping the qualifying height of 5-2.

Orange Lutheran's Brooke Dahman qualified in the long jump with a fifth-place finish (17-7). Hogan also qualified in the triple jump (35-0).

Following the CIF sectional track and field finals on May 17 is the CIF Masters Meet on May 24 before the CIF state championships in Fresno on May 30-31.

WHERE CIF STANDS ON THE ISSUE

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) is the governing body of education-based athletics in California.

When President Donald Trump took office in January, he signed executive orders declaring that the U.S. government recognizes only two sexes that are "not changeable," according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

In February, the U.S. Department of Education announced the opening of a Title IX investigation into the CIF for its policy allowing transgender high school athletes to play girls sports. It did the same in Minnesota.

The CIF issued the following statement regarding transgender athletes:

"The CIF provides students with the opportunity to belong, connect, and compete in education-based experiences in compliance with California law [Education Code section 221.5. (f)] which permits students to participate in school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, consistent with the student’s gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the student’s records," the statement to The Times said.

NOT A NEW STORY

In the past calendar year, there have been two sizable stories related to a transgender athlete competing in girls high school athletics.

In May of 2023, track runners Lorelei Barrett of Sherman Oaks Buckley and Athena Ryan of Santa Rosa Sonoma Academy — two transgender student-athletes — finished third and second in their respective running events to qualify for the CIF state finals.

However, leading up the finals, the two athletes faced backlash and decided to not compete in the CIF state finals.

This past fall, a Northern California girls volleyball team from Stone Ridge Christian of Merced cut its own season short before the Division 6 semifinals due to the belief its opponent — San Francisco Waldorf — had a transgender player on its roster.

Stone Ridge Christian administrator Julie Fagundes announced the Knights would end their season, notifying the families of the private school of 448 (K-12): “We do not believe sex is changeable and we do not intend to participate in events that send a different message. We also have a duty and responsibility to care for the health and safety of our athletes ... " (MORE ON THAT STORY)

The same San Francisco Waldorf player, as reported by the San Francisco Standard, was on the school's girls basketball team, which reached the North Coast Section Division 6 semifinals against Cornerstone Christian of Antioch. Cornerstone Christian superintendent and pastor Steve Miner along with principal, Logan Heyer, considered, like Stone Ridge Christian, to forfeit the game but instead played the home game, first releasing this statement:

"As a school, we are committed to upholding biblical principles in all our decisions and actions. While we may not agree with or support the transgender movement, we firmly believe in the bibical call to love our neighbors as ourselves, as instructed in Matthew 22:39. This principle guides us to extend compassion, respect and grace to all individuals, regardless of their beliefs or identities."