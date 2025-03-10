Meet The Top 10 California High School Baseball Shortstops From The Class of 2025
It's no secret that California is a hotbed for baseball talent. Combine the ideal weather with the massive population and the Golden State has proven golden for professional and college scouts to find talent in droves.
The high school class of 2025 is loaded with shortstops that have turned heads and put their names firmly on the map when it comes to be among some of the top talent in the nation. For many of these players, a shot at the MLB Draft this summer is a real possibility.
In Southern California, Corona once again is a well represented school, with the top two players on the list hailing from the high school baseball powerhouse. In Northern California, Bishop O'Dowd's Rashad Hayes is the lone representative.
Here is that list of the top 10 middle infielders in California from the Class of 2025, based on the PBR ranking, with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 California baseball shortstop prospects from class of 2025
1. SS/3B Brady Ebel, Corona
Despite his primary use at third base, Ebel's strong glove skills make him the ultimate versatile player, with shortstop being a position that he excels at as well and has evolved into one of the program's marquee players. An multi-faceted player, with good contact and power skills to go along with a strong glove and good speed (7.06 60-time), Ebel could see himself as a key piece to Corona once again this season. He is committed to play college baseball at LSU.
2. SS/RHP Billy Carlson, Corona
The 6-foot-1, 180 pound prospect had a strong junior campaign both on the mound and at the plate. As a pitcher, he possessed a 2-0 win-loss record with a 0.60 ERA in 10 appearances while as a hitter, he hit .367 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 98 at-bats. To start off this season, he is hitting .636 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 11 at-bats through four games. Carlson is committed to Tennessee.
3. SS/3B Quentin Young, Oaks Christian
Originally in the class of 2026, Young, who is the nephew of former MLB star Delmon Young, reclassified to this year's class in order to get a headstart in the next level. Larger than your average infielder, standing at 6-5, Young brings some solid athleticism while also having good bat speed. The LSU commit is rated as the 37th best prospect heading into the MLB Draft. Is currently hitting .450 with six home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 at-bats through six games so far this season.
4. SS/3B Gavin Fien, Great Oak
The 6'2, 192 prospect hit .411 as a junior in 2024 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. A strong defender, with an infield throwing velocity of 88mph, Fien can make any throw, with some even projecting he could end up at third base at the next level. His brother, Dylan, was drafted by the A's in the seventh round last year and now, it could be Gavin's turn to join his brother in the pros. Committed to Texas, Fien is No. 27 ranked MLB draft prospect. So far this season, he is hitting .214 with an RBI in 14 at-bats through five games.
5. SS/3B Josh Proctor, Maranatha
The 6-5, 215 recruit returns for his final high school campaign where he could look to build off his junior season that saw him hit .393 with a home run and 15 RBIs, also hitting four doubles and a triple as well. Ranked No. 5 in the state at his position and No. 26 nationally at his position, the Oregon State commit could look to raise his stock this season.
6. SS/2B Tyler Dunning, JSerra Catholic
The 6-2, 188 UCLA commit has built the reputation of being a very strong fielder for JSerra, with an infield throwing velocity of 84 mph. At the plate, Dunning's exit velocity is 95.7mph with a bat speed of 73.1mph. Entering his final season in high school, Dunning could be a big piece for JSerra this spring.
7. SS/OF Aiden Aguayo, La Mirada
The 6'1", 169 pound UCLA commit hit .333 with four home runs and 24 RBIs in 93 at-bats last season, also hitting six doubles and one triple. He struck out 12 times while walking nine. So far this season, he is hitting .316 with a home run and four RBIs in 19 at-bats through six games. With a lot of speed also, clocking a 60 time as fast as 6.83 seconds, Aguayo has shown that he can do it all.
8. SS/RHP Cooper Flemming, Ganesha
The 6'3", 190 Vanderbilt commit is ranked as the 137th overall player for his class and comes in at No. 37 for his position. With a big season for Ganesha, Flemming could potentially see his stock rise and enter the mix of being selected in the upcoming draft.
9. SS/2B Tyler Wick, St. Augustine
Last season, the Oregon commit hit .296 with two home runs and 11 RBIs, striking out 15 times while walking 19 times in 81 at-bats. Ranked as the 127th overall prospect for his class and 41st for his position, Wick could look to have a big year to raise his stock while also helping St. Augustine build off of a 23-8 season in 2024.
10. SS/3B Rashad Hayes, Bishop O'Dowd
Last spring, the Stanford commit hit .206 with a home run and 12 RBIs in 68 at-bats while striking out 20 times against 24 walks. He has gotten off to a hot start this season, hitting .438 with a home run and three RBIs in 16 at-bats this season through five games. The Dragons could be a contender in the West Alameda County-Foothill division, and Hayes could expect to be the centerpiece for success.