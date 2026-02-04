Mission League Basketball Final Canceled Out of Respect For Tragic Death of Student
The Mission League boys basketball tournament championship game between Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame is canceled out of respect for a Sierra Canyon student who died early Wednesday morning from a car accident in Malibu.
Sierra Canyon issued the following statement to all ticket holders for tonight's game:
"Due to the sudden loss within the Sierra Canyon School community, the Sierra Canyon Athletics Department has decided to cancel all athletic events today, Wednesday, February 4, including tonight's boys basketball game against Notre Dame. Please note that all ticket holders will receive a full refund. We appreciate your understanding as we take this time to support our students, families, and community."
The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sierra Canyon to determine the league champion. Sierra Canyon was the No. 1 seed and Notre Dame was the No. 2 seed. Because the championship game won't be played, a league champion will not be crowned. However, both schools have agreed to submit the final league standings the way the two teams were seeded to begin the tournament.
“The Notre Dame High School community stands with the Sierra Canyon community during this difficult time. In moments like this, competition is secondary, and our focus is on care, compassion, and support for all those affected," school athletic director Alec Moss told High School On SI.
The game cannot be rescheduled because the CIF Southern Section calendar for the regular season ends Wednesday.
Sierra Canyon (22-1) went 7-0 in the Mission League, including a 78-74 victory over Notre Dame on Jan. 9 on ESPN2. Notre Dame (19-6) finished 5-2 in league play. Both are expected to be in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs. The playoff brackets will be released Saturday at noon.
CAR ACCIDENT IN MALIBU
According to a report from KTLA5, a vehicle plunged down an embankment along Malibu Canyon Road near Pepperdine University, authorities said.
Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the mangled vehicle resting in thick brush near Potter Drive in Malibu. Crews descended the hillside and found a person inside the vehicle, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs, the call came in shortly before 7:40 a.m. for a Tesla that had tumbled roughly 30 feet down a cliff with someone possibly trapped inside. Tow trucks, sheriff’s deputies and the county medical examiner were requested as part of the response.
Officials have not said when the crash occurred or what may have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.
LETTER TO THE SCHOOL COMMUNITY
Sierra Canyon Head of School Jim Skrumbis sent a letter to the school community:
Dear Sierra Canyon Families,
"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the tragic news that a student of our Upper Campus community died earlier this morning in a car accident. My deepest sympathies are with the family as they navigate an unimaginable loss, and I know our entire community will join me in holding them in our thoughts and prayers. Out of respect for the family's privacy, we will not be sharing additional details."
"The loss of a young life can be especially challenging for adolescents, who may experience a wide range of emotions as they try to make sense of what has happened. Today and in the days ahead, our Wellness Director and Upper Campus Leadership will be available to support our Middle and Upper School students, with additional support provided as needed. Students are encouraged to seek out a trusted adult if they need space to talk, reflect, or simply be supported."
"We are sharing this with our entire school community so families are aware and can support conversations at home in ways that feel thoughtful and appropriate, knowing that each child's response may look different."
"In moments like this, our strength as a community is found in our empathy, our presence, and the ways we come together to care for one another."
