California CIF Southern Section Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Jan. 26
There are just nine days left in the regular season. The final day of permitted competition is Feb. 4 before the CIF Southern Section will announce the playoff pairings on Saturday, Feb. 7.
This past week, there was a shake up in the Mission League. Loyola's Deuce Newt led the Cubs to wins over Alemany (with 50 points) and a stunner over St. Francis (Newt had 26). Harvard-Westlake lost to Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame, leaving this week's matchup against St. Francis with more intrigue.
There will be more wild games and shocking results in the final week in the league tournaments across the Southland, including the Mission, Trinity, Baseline, and Big VIII Leagues. Those results could make an impact on how many teams make up the almighty Open Division.
The CIF Southern Section released the power/computer rankings on Dec. 30, which will be used to format the postseason in February. The newest edition of those updated rankings will be published every Tuesday afternoon for the rest of the season. Here's the latest version of the computer rankings, CLICK HERE.
Here are the latest Top 25 expert rankings as of January 16, 2025:
1. SIERRA CANYON (20-1)
Brannon Martinsen had a big game in a win over Harvard-Westlake.
2. REDONDO UNION (23-3)
The best team in California nobody is talking about enough.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-5)
The Braves traveled 6,000 miles last week and went 5-1 between Bass Pro, Hoophall, Trinity League and tournament in NorCal.
4. SANTA MARGARITA (22-3)
The Eagles have revenge on their minds heading into Trinity League tournament next week
5. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (17-6)
NaVorro Bowman is the best point guard on the West Coast. Josiah Nance is getting better.
6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4)
Big test of resilience coming Tuesday night against St. Francis after two straight losses to Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame.
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (23-5)
Isaiah Rogers is averaging 22.5 points per game for the Huskies, who nobody is talking about enough.
8. LA MIRADA (20-6)
Twelve wins in a row for coach Randy Oronoz' squad.
9. ST. FRANCIS (20-8)
Golden Knights are young and learning big lessons. It will bode well for them this postseason.
10. DAMIEN (24-4)
A rematch with Etiwanda stands in between the Spartans and another Baseline League title.
11. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-6)
Harvey Kitani now has 1,000 career wins.
12. ETIWANDA (23-2)
The Eagles need to focus on winning the next game in front of them. Rematch with Damien will come in time ...
13. CREAN LUTHERAN (19-7)
Fringe Open team.
14. CRESPI (16-10)
Celts have a monster game against Loyola on Tuesday night before Mission League tourney starts Thursday.
15. JSERRA (15-11)
The Lions can show promise with wins over Servite and Mater Dei this week.
16. CROSSROADS (14-10)
Roadrunners are 5-0 in the Gold Coast League.
17. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (21-2)
Knights are 5-0 in the Camino Real League.
18. INGLEWOOD (22-5)
Jason Crowe Jr. is averaging 44 points per game.
19. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (19-5)
The Crusaders are Division 1 playoff bound. Big game with Heritage Christian on Jan. 31. Village is unbeaten in the Olympic League.
20. BRENTWOOD (21-3)
Eagles have a monster league tilt against Crossroads Monday night.
21. LOYOLA (14-13)
Deuce Newt is the hottest player in SoCal right now after 50 against Alemany and 26 against St. Francis.
22. CORONA DEL MAR (24-1)
Sea Kings are 9-0 in the Sunset League and are staring down the barrel of an Open Division berth according to the computer rankings.
23. WINDWARD (16-9)
Games against Brentwood (Jan. 28) and Crossroads (Jan. 30) still on the slate.
24. SAN GABRIEL ACADEMY (15-7)
Still five games left to play on the schedule, including games against Fairmont Prep and Pacifica Christian.
25. LOS ALAMITOS (15-9)
The Griffins sit in second place in the Sunset League behind Corona del Mar.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
- PRESEASON RANKINGS
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 23
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, NOV. 30
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 7
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 15
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 22
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, DEC. 31
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 4
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 11
- TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 18
