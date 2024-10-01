Mission League football predicted finish: Sierra Canyon, Serra heavy favorites
It's October. That means league play is underway in Southern California, particularly in the CIF Southern Section and LA City Section.
As we head into league play, SBLive will look at the top leagues in each section to predict the champion and league placement.
The final week (Week 10) of the regular season in the Southern and City Section is Friday, Nov. 1. The playoff pairings will be released that weekend and the first round of the playoffs will begin Friday, Nov. 8.
Championships are scheduled Nov. 29 and 30.
MISSION LEAGUE
It's hard not to see Sierra Canyon and Gardena Serra at the top when the year is over. The question most are wondering is: in what order?
Maybe, the most intriguing part of the league is which team will grab the No. 3 spot and earn themselves an automatic playoff berth.
Bishop Amat, Chaminade, Loyola or Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks?
PREDICTED FINISH
6. Notre Dame (3-2)
The Knights are projected to finish last, but they could finish No. 3 or 4. Notre Dame has one of the best QBs in the league in Steele Pizzella, who's thrown 12 TDs and ran for six - and only has one interception. He's committed to Washington State. But sometimes, it feels like he's a one-man show. It's tough to win like that in the Mission League.
5. Bishop Amat (2-3)
Amat is seeking consistency. A loss to St. Paul one week, but then an impressive bounce-back win over Vista Murrieta (after a bye). That was followed up with two straight losses to Rancho Cucamonga and Stockton St. Mary's.
Granted, the Lancers have been banged up, but will the addition of healthy players back in the lineup make a difference? Time will tell.
4. Chaminade (1-4)
The Eagles are going to surprise people. Chaminade played a very tough nonleague schedule and will be a tough out.
3. Loyola (2-3)
Any of the remaining four teams in the Mission League can beat each other. But the team playing the best heading into league play is Loyola. The Cubs lost its first three games to quality opponents by a combined 14 points.
Loyola's biggest challenge will be dealing with the week-to-week of the Misson League, but coach Drew Casani will have his team ready.
2. Serra (3-2)
Serra has tested themselves in the nonleague, but the Cavs' lack of depth shows they can be vulnerable, which is part of the reason they lost to Oaks Christian 13-6.
Serra can't look too far ahead to its showdown with Sierra Canyon and has to try and be at full strength in Week 10 - a tall task.
1. Sierra Canyon (2-3)
The Trailblazers head into league play 2-3, but have losses to JSerra, St. John Bosco and JSerra. The test alone will have them prepared for anything the Mission League throws at them.
The Trailblazers play at Serra on Nov. 1 - last game of the season.
