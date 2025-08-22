High School

Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita: Live score updates for top-25 California high school football game (8/22/2025)

Former Heisman Trophy winner, NFL star Carson Palmer, makes his head coaching debut in this contest

Cody Thorn

Mission Viejo will play Santa Margarita in a battle of nationally-ranked teams Aug. 22. Joe Duncan
Mission Viejo will play Santa Margarita in a battle of nationally-ranked teams Aug. 22. Joe Duncan

Week 1 features a number of good matchups on paper in California.

Tonight, No. 3-ranked Mission Viejo will face No. 8-ranked Santa Margarita Catholic.

Mission Viejo went 11-1 last year and lost in the Division I quarterfinals to Corona Centennial. 

The bottom half of that playoff bracket saw Santo Margarita fall to St. John Bosco in the quarterfinals. The Eagles finished last year with a 5-7 mark.

Santa Margarita is No. 16 and Mission Viejo is No. 19 in our national top 25 poll. 

This game will be the head coaching debut for former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL standout Carson Palmer. He was hired by his alma mater in December, according to previous High School on SI coverage.

Palmer starred at Santa Margarita, where he led the Eagles to back-to-back CIF titles and earned All-American, All-State, All-Southern Section, and All-CIF State honors before graduating in 1998, according to EaglesFootball.com. He went on to play at USC, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2002, before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game will feature more than a dozen future Division I players. Here are some notable players:

Mission Viejo Diablos

WR — Vance Spafford, sr. — 4-star recruit; Miami (Fla.) pledge

CB — Jeron Jones, sr. — 4-star recruit; Washington pledge

QB — Luke Fahey, sr. — 3-star recruit; Ohio State pledge

DL — JD Hill, sr. — 3-star recruit; Northern Arizona pledge

WR — Jack Junker, jr. — 3-star recruit

Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles 

DL — Simote Katoanga, sr. — 4-star recruit; USC pledge

WR — Trent Mosley, sr. — 4-star recruit; USC pledge; both parents played sports at Notre Dame, older brother plays football at Texas

S — Logan Hirou, sr. — 3-star recruit; UCLA pledge

WR — Jonah Smith, sr. — 3-star recruit; UCLA pledge

DL — Manoah Faupusa, sr. — 3-star recruit; Arizona pledge

CB — Jayden Crowder, sr. — 3-star recruit; California pledge

OL — Niniva Nicholson, sr. — 3-star recruit; Arizona State pledge 

QB — Trace Johnson, sr. — 3-star recruit; Tulane pledge

LB — Ivrick Carrigan, sr. — 3-star recruit

DL — Isaia Vandermade, jr. — 3-star recruit

How to watch

Watch this game live on the NFHS Network 

Prediction

Matt Stephen thinks this will be a close game. Check out his thoughts here.

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

