Mission Viejo vs. Santa Margarita: Live score updates for top-25 California high school football game (8/22/2025)
Week 1 features a number of good matchups on paper in California.
Tonight, No. 3-ranked Mission Viejo will face No. 8-ranked Santa Margarita Catholic.
Mission Viejo went 11-1 last year and lost in the Division I quarterfinals to Corona Centennial.
The bottom half of that playoff bracket saw Santo Margarita fall to St. John Bosco in the quarterfinals. The Eagles finished last year with a 5-7 mark.
Santa Margarita is No. 16 and Mission Viejo is No. 19 in our national top 25 poll.
This game will be the head coaching debut for former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL standout Carson Palmer. He was hired by his alma mater in December, according to previous High School on SI coverage.
Palmer starred at Santa Margarita, where he led the Eagles to back-to-back CIF titles and earned All-American, All-State, All-Southern Section, and All-CIF State honors before graduating in 1998, according to EaglesFootball.com. He went on to play at USC, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2002, before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The game will feature more than a dozen future Division I players. Here are some notable players:
Mission Viejo Diablos
WR — Vance Spafford, sr. — 4-star recruit; Miami (Fla.) pledge
CB — Jeron Jones, sr. — 4-star recruit; Washington pledge
QB — Luke Fahey, sr. — 3-star recruit; Ohio State pledge
DL — JD Hill, sr. — 3-star recruit; Northern Arizona pledge
WR — Jack Junker, jr. — 3-star recruit
Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles
DL — Simote Katoanga, sr. — 4-star recruit; USC pledge
WR — Trent Mosley, sr. — 4-star recruit; USC pledge; both parents played sports at Notre Dame, older brother plays football at Texas
S — Logan Hirou, sr. — 3-star recruit; UCLA pledge
WR — Jonah Smith, sr. — 3-star recruit; UCLA pledge
DL — Manoah Faupusa, sr. — 3-star recruit; Arizona pledge
CB — Jayden Crowder, sr. — 3-star recruit; California pledge
OL — Niniva Nicholson, sr. — 3-star recruit; Arizona State pledge
QB — Trace Johnson, sr. — 3-star recruit; Tulane pledge
LB — Ivrick Carrigan, sr. — 3-star recruit
DL — Isaia Vandermade, jr. — 3-star recruit
