California High School football Games of the Week, predicted scores
Half of California’s 10 sections open the 2025 football season this week and here’s the Top 10 games to Watch.
The sections to open this week are Central, LA City, Sac-Joaquin, San Diego and Southern. The Central Coast, North Coast, Northern, Oakland and San Francisco sections open the following week.
There were a scattering of games last week involving California teams, including Central Section small school power Morro Bay, which dropped a wild 68-41 game at Kekaulike (Maui) despite 495 yards passing and five touchdowns from senior quarterback Sands Dougherty, who completed a remarkable 38 of 44 passes.
Four of his TD tosses went to Efrain Hernandez. Dougherty, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound lefty, accounted for 5,400 yards and 58 touchdowns as a junior,
According to MauiNow, it was the highest scoring game ever on Maui in a high school football game.
TOP 10 CALIFORNIA GAMES OF THE WEEK
(All California rankings according to preseason High School On SI)
(All PDT)
FRIDAY
No. 2 St. Johns Bosco at Manatee (Bradenton, Fla.), 4 p.m.: Sophomore QB Koa Malau’ulu will try to build off a sensational freshman season for the visiting Braves, who open against one of the top teams in Florida as part of the annual Coast to Coast Clash. The two teams combined to go 21-5 last season. Predicted score: St. John Bosco 22, Manatee 21
No. 13 JSerra at No. 6 Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.: This year's edition of Sierra Canyon might be its best. Starting with a victory over a Trinity League team at home might go a long way. Watch NFHS. Predicted score: Sierra Canyon 21, JSerra 14
No. 3 Mission Viejo at No. 8 Santa Margarita, 7 p.m.: Mission Viejo QB Luke Fahey (Ohio State) will try to spoil Carson Palmer's coaching debut. Watch NFHS. Predicted score: Mission Viejo 24, Santa Margarita 21
No. 12 Servite at No. 9 Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.: The winner of this game could set the tone for the season. Centennial has a new man under center in Dominick Catalano, who basically grew up on the Huskies' home field. Watch NFHS. Predicted score: Corona Centennial 31, Servite 21
No. 24 Rancho Cucamonga at No. 19 Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.: The visiting Cougars return Fresno State-bound quarterback Jacob Chambers while Murrieta Valley hope Daniel Mielke, a transfer, can seamlessly replace one of the Southern Section’s best in Bear Bachmeier. Watch NFHS. Predicted score: Rancho Cucamonga 35, Murrieta Valley 28
No. 21 Clovis at Central Valley Christian, 7:30 p.m.: Clovis features one of the state’s top quarterbacks, fourth-year starter Deagan Rose, who hopes to duplicate last year’s 27-12 win over the 2023 state champions.
No. 5 Lincoln-San Diego at Punahou (Honolulu), 8 p.m.: The defending state Division 1-A champion feature transfer QB Kainan Manna, who replaces All-State selection Akili Smith Jr. (now at Oregon). Punahou, a perennial Hawaii power, looks to rebounds from an uncharacteristic 3-9 campaign. Predicted score: Lincoln 28, Punahou 21
SATURDAY
No. 1 Mater Dei at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL), 4 p.m.: Nothing like national powers going toe to toe to start the season. The Monarchs are the No. 1 team in the country. Watch ESPN. Predicted score: Mater Dei 24, St. Thomas Aquinas 20
No. 10 Orange Lutheran at Northwestern (Miami, Fla.), 4 p.m.: The defending Florida Class 3A champion were all excited to play another power from the Trinity League, but the Bulls have been ravaged in turmoil with the departure of head coach Teddy Bridgewater, who was suspended for allegedly providing impermissible benefits and then caught on as a backup QB for the Tampa Bay Buccanners. Orange Luthern looks to rebound after the loss of three-year starting QB TJ Lateef, now at Nebraska. Predicted score: Northwestern 21, Orange Lutheran 17
No. 4 Folsom at No. 14 Grant, 7:30 p.m. Saturday: Great matchup of California’s top-rated quarterback from Folsom, BYU-bound Ryder Lyons, against the defending state Division 2-AA champion Pacers, who feature two of Northern California’s top receivers in 4-star TE Rahzario Edwards and WR Koby Shabazz. Watch ESPN. Predicted score: Folsom 35, Grant 21