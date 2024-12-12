Former NFL QB Carson Palmer named high school football coach at California alma mater
The pride of Santa Margarita is returning to his old stomping grounds.
Carson Palmer, who starred at Santa Margarita Catholic, has been named the school's next head football coach. He'll also get the chance to coach his son, Fletch Palmer, a quarterback that is currently a freshman in the program.
The news was first reported by LA Times' Sam Farmer, according to Times' prep reporter Eric Sondheimer.
Santa Margarita competes in the Trinity League with the likes of national powers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, along with Orange Lutheran, JSerra and Servite. It's regarded as the toughest high school football league in the country,
Palmer starred at Santa Margarita where he led the Eagles to back-to-back CIF titles and earned All-American, All-State, All-Southern Section, and All-CIF State honors before graduating in 1998, according to EaglesFootball.com. He went on to play at USC where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2002 before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Cincinatti Bengals.
Palmer was inducted into the NCAA Football Hall of Fame in 2021 and finished his NFL career with 46,247 yards passing and 294 touchdowns after stints with the Bengals, Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times (2005, 2006, 2015).
Palmer takes over for former head coach Anthony Rouzier, who was placed on administrative leave midseason (October 1). Steve Fifita, the defensive coordinator, was named the interim head coach to finish the 2024 season. The Eagles finished strong under Fifita by beating Servite in the regular-season finale and beating Inglewood 59-26 in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs before falling to St. John Bosco in the quarterfinals, 31-29.
Rouzier, a Northeastern native, was in his fifth season at Santa Margarita with an overall record of 23-21 in his tenure (including this season). He made four playoff appearances and went 5-6 in 2023.
On October 30, a report from the Orange County Register revealed football players were allegedly sexually assaulted by teammates.
POTENTIAL TOP RETURNERS FOR EAGLES
It's impossible to tell if any of the following players will be back at Santa Margarita next season due to the transfer-happy era of high school and college athletics, but Palmer could have a good foundation returning if some players decide not to transfer ...
Starting with star wideout Trent Mosely, who is regarded as one of the best pass catchers in the country. He was the Trinity League MVP as a sophomore and just finished his junior campaign with 908 yards on 61 receptions and eight touchdowns in eight games (missed some games due to injury).
The team's leading rusher, Jaion Smith, will be a sophomore next fall. Wideout Jonah Smith will return for his senior season in 2025. And the team's top three tacklers in Dash Fifita (100), Logan Hirou (80) and Leki Holani (72). Holani also led the team in sacks (6.0).
BONUS MATERIAL
WATCH: Carson Palmer vs. DeShaun Foster in 1997 CIF Final
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: