NCAA Tournament players who were California high school basketball stars
March Madness is here, and the stage only gets bigger in college — especially in the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the brighter lights, bigger arenas and louder crowds, most of these former California high school basketball standouts were stars in their own right.
The following list includes All-State, All-Section and All-American players that were big-time players in high school, but are now helping their respective college programs survive and advance in this year's 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The list is separated into two categories: SoCal standouts and NorCal standouts.
SOCAL STANDOUTS
1. Donovan Dent, Corona Centennial (NEW MEXICO)
Dent has emerged as one of college basketball's best guards after being named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year. The standout junior is averaging 20.6 points and 6.4 assists per game for No. 10 New Mexico.
At Centennial, he averaged 16.2 points and 6.6 assists per game as a senior en route to a CIF State Open Division title in 2022.
2. Caleb Foster, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (DUKE)
Foster led Notre Dame to a CIF State Division I title in 2023, scoring 33 points in the championship game to cap off a season where he averaged 21 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Foster has played in 33 games this season for No. 1 Duke and is averaging 5.0 points per game in his sophomore campaign.
3. Carter Bryant, Corona Centennial (ARIZONA)
Bryant was a 2024 McDonald's All-American at Centennial where he averaged 17 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
He's played in 34 games for the No. 4-seeded Wildcats and is averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He's shooting an impressive 50% from the field and 38% from downtown.
4. Reese Waters, St. Bernard (SAN DIEGO ST.)
Waters, a transfer from USC, was an All-CIF player at St. Bernard ... and is now averaging 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the No. 11 Aztecs.
5. Kylan Boswell, Corona Centennial (ILLINOIS)
Boswell was a standout at Corona Centennial where he led the Huskies to a CIF Southern Section Open Division title along side Jared McCain.
Boswell ended up transferring to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona. He spent two years at U of A before transferring to Illinois where he currently averages 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the No. 6 Illini.
6. Skyy Clark, Heritage Christian (UCLA)
Clark was a standout at Heritage Christian in his freshman and sophomore years, averaging 20-plus points per game. He later ended up at Montverde Academy as a senior.
After time at Illinois and Louisville, he landed back in Los Angeles at UCLA with coach Mick Cronin. Clark has started 32 games and is averaging 8.0 points per game. The Bruins are the No. 7 seed.
7. Malik Moore, Heritage Christian (MONTANA)
Moore was a McDonald's All-America nominee in 2022 at Heritage Christian after averaging 13 points per game. The 6-foot-5 guard was at Pepperdine his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Montana.
At Montana, he's averaging 12.8 points per game for the No. 14 Grizzlies.
8. Dusty Stromer, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (GONZAGA)
Stromer was a four-year standout at Notre Dame, which was capped with a CIF State Division I title his senior year — with Caleb Foster.
Stromer has played in 35 games for No. 8 Gonzaga and is averaging 4.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and shooting 40% from the field.
9. Dylan Andrews, Windward (UCLA)
Andrews starred at Windward School in Los Angeles before transferring to AZ Compass Prep in Arizona.
Andrews has been a staple to the Bruins' defense and pace, averaging
10. Justin Rochelin, Heritage Christian (UC San Diego)
Rochelin was a 3-star prospect at Heritage Christian before committed to Arizona State. He then spent two seasons at Oregon State before landing back in SoCal with the No. 12 Tritons.
Rochelin has played in 34 games and is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
11. Justin Pippen, Michigan (Sierra Canyon)
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Justin prepped at Sierra Canyon where he blossomed into an All-CIF player that averaged 16 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.
He's played in 28 games for the No. 5 Wolverines this freshman campaign and has a season high of 10 points.
12. Mercy Miller, Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (HOUSTON)
Miller averaged 30 points per game at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks in his senior season, and led the Knights to a CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship. His junior year, he was teammates with Dusty Stromer and Caleb Foster.
As a freshman for No. 1-seeded Houston, Miller has played in 20 games and has a season-high of 12 points.
13. Ashton Hardaway, Sierra Canyon (SAINT MARY'S)
Hardaway, the son of Penny Hardaway, was at Memphis for his freshman year before landing with the Gaels as a sophomore. At Sierra Canyon he played alongside Bronny James.
He's played in 31 games for No. 7 Saint Mary's.
14. Trent Perry, Harvard-Westlake (UCLA)
Perry won two straight CIF State titles with Harvard-Westlake and was a McDonald's All-American in 2024.
Perry has seen action in 30 games for the Bruins this season.
15. Brady Dunlap, Harvard-Westlake (ST. JOHN'S)
Dunlap was part of Harvard-Westlake's first CIF State Open Division title in 2023 before signing to St. John's to play for Rick Pitino.
Dunlap has seen action in 10 games this season and is very good in those 10 games, averaging 6.2 points and shooting 51% from the field.
NORCAL STANDOUTS
16. Aidan Mahaney, Campolindo (CONNECTICUT)
The 6-3 guard led Campolindo to a California (CIF) state D3 title as a freshman and earned All-State first-team honors as a senior. Spent two years at St. Mary’s College, where he averaged 13.9 points per game as both a freshman and sophomore before transferring to the Huskies as a junior.
In 29 games, he’s averaging 4.7 points while coming off the bench for the 23-10 Huskies, who are the No. 8 seed in the West Regional and will face Oklahoma in a first-round game.
17. BJ Davis, Modesto Christian (SAN DIEGO STATE)
The 6-2 guard was a four-star recruit out of Modesto Christian, who he averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game in his final two seasons. He led the Crusaders to a state title game as a junior.
As a sophomore, Davis is the Aztecs’ third-leading scorer at 9.0 points per game while shooting 37% on three-pointers and 78% from the line.
18. Money Williams, Oakland (MONTANA)
At the same school that produced Damian Lillard, Williams averaged 20.2 points per game as a junior and 17.4 points as a senior, leading the Wildcats to a California (CIF) D3 championship, the first and only state crown in 2023.
Much like Lilliard, he’s blossomed into a better college player than most expected, averaging a team-best 13.3 points per game to go along with 106 assists (also a team high), along with 121 rebounds and 38 steals.
19. Chance McMillian, Jesse Bethel (TEXAS TECH)
After playing three seasons at St. Patrick-St. Vincent, McMillan transferred to Jesse Bethel in Vallejo and averaged 28.8 points per game in conference play and was named the Tri-County Athletic League Stone Division MVP.
After three seasons at Grand Canyon, the 6-3 senior guard is averaging 14.2 points per game, third on the team, while shooting a team best .434 on three-pointers.
20. Andrew McKeever, Granada (SAINT MARY’S)
The 7-footer averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as a senior, leading the Matadors to the California (CIF) State Division 1 title game as a senior in 2022-23.
The 275-pound redshirt freshman is a key cog off the Gaels’ bench. He’s had high games of 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
21. Darrion Williams, Destiny Christian Academy (TEXAS TECH)
Played two seasons for the Destiny Christian (previously named Capital Christian) and averaged 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds as a sophomore. Played two seasons at Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and played his freshmen college season at Nevada, where he was Mountain West Freshman of the Year.
The 6-6, 225-pound junior is second on the team averaging 14.3 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds (5.2). He earned All-Big 12 first-team honors in 2024-25.
22. Neal Begovich, St. Ignatius (DUKE)
Led the Wildcats to a West Catholic Athletic League title as a junior and was all-Metro team for the San Francisco Chronicle as a junior and senior.
The 6-9 wing spent three seasons at Stanford before transferring to Duke, where he averages four minutes a game.
OTHERS ON NCAA TOURNAMENT TEAM ROSTERS
Evan Manjikian, Sierra Canyon (UCLA)
Luke Murphy, Heritage Christian (COLORADO ST.)
Spencer Hubbard, Harvard-Westlake (DUKE)
Jaden Karuletwa, Village Christian (ARKANSAS)
Devon Arlington, San Marcos (YALE)
Chris Howell, Torrey Pines (UC SAN DIEGO)
Hayden Gray, Santa Fe Christian (UC SAN DIEGO)
Camden McCormick, Francis Parker (UC SAN DIEGO)
Makaih Williams, Capistrano Valley Chrisitan (GRAND CANYON)
Dennis Evans, Hillcrest (GRAND CANYON)
Addison Arnold, Royal (ARIZONA)
Will Kuykendall, St. Joseph (ARIZONA)
Christian Horry, Harvard-Westlake (UCLA)
Eric Freeny, Corona Centennial (UCLA)
Devin Williams, Corona Centennial (UCLA)
