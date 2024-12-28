New Delaware State HC Desean Jackson Spent 2024 Coaching High School Football In California
When former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Desean Jackson was named the head coach at Delaware State this past week, it led many to wondering if he has ever actually coached before.
Jackson actually spent this past 2024 high school football season in California coaching up wide receivers and specialists at Woodrow Wilson. The Bruins went 9-5 this past season.
Jackson joins an ever growing list of former NFL players that are joining the coaching ranks on the college level. Just recently before Jackson was tabbed as the lead man at Delaware State, Michael Vick was named the head coach at Norfolk State.
Many other former NFL'ers are giving back and coaching up football on either the college or high school level, like Deion Sanders, Teddy Bridgewater, Carson Palmer, Chad Pennington and Philip Rivers to name a few.
How Does Michael Vick Taking Over At Norfolk State Impact Recruiting?
Down below is a statement from Jackson on taking the Delaware State job.
“HBCUs have much to be proud of in creating a more representative America," Jackson said in a statement. "But that story is not simply a historical one. It continues to be written and includes the elevation of HBCU scholars and scholar athletes in every field of human endeavor.
"The opportunity for me to help write another chapter here at DSU is a once-in-a-lifetime moment consistent with my journey as a young boy finding his way to manhood through mentorship, accountability, achievement, and discipline. If we build that kind of culture at Delaware State University, we will attract the right talent and radically change the trajectory of this program. "I cannot wait to get started."
The fleet-footed speedster played 15 seasons in the National Football League (NFL), playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. Jackson was named to three Pro Bowls and is currently third all-time in Eagles history with 6,512 receiving yards.
