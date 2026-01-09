High School

NFL Veteran Named Head Football Coach At California High School

Stephen Cooper promoted from coordinator at San Diego High School

Dana Becker

Jan 17, 2010; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers linebacker Stephen Cooper (54) reacts during the 2010 AFC Divisional playoff game against the New York Jets at Qualcomm Stadium. The Jets defeated the Chargers 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A former NFL veteran linebacker has been promoted from his role as coordinator to head coach at a California high school.

Stephen Cooper, who played in the NFL for nine seasons, has been named the new head football coach at San Diego High School.

“San Diego High School has named Stephen Cooper as Head Coach,” the X (formerly known as Twitter) account San Diego Football posted. “Cooper has served as a Coordinator with the Cavers the past few seasons and played in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers.”

Cooper, a native of Wareham, Massachusetts, played his collegiate ball at Maine where he was a two-time Atlantic-10 Defensive Player of the Year. He had originally committed to the U.S. Naval Academy before joining the Black Bears.

In 2003, Cooper signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He played in all 16 games his first five seasons, serving mostly as a backup before a career-making year in 2007.

Stephen Cooper Became Starter On Defense For San Diego Chargers

Cooper started all 16 games that year, recording 107 combined tackles with five for loss and two sacks. He started all 12 games he played in the following season, and again, started all 16 games in 2009, reaching the 102-tackle mark.

Over his final two years in the NFL, Cooper played in just 17 games with 44 tackles. He helped the Chargers reach the AFC Championship game in 2007, recording 30 tackles in three playoff games that season.

In all, Cooper tallied 503 tackles in 125 regular season games, making 63 starts. He had 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, adding another 68 tackles in eight playoff games.

San Diego Set To Return Starting Quarterback, Several Top Skill Position Players

San Diego finished this past season 7-6 overall, losing five of six during one stretch after a 4-0 start. They did close the year 2-1 before falling to Steele Canyon in the CIF San Diego Section Division II semifinals.

The Cavers are set to return starting quarterback Jayden Harris, who threw for 2,167 yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 173 of 296 passes. Top running back Jayden Johnson, who had 786 yards and two touchdowns, is also slated to return, along with Kye Cooper, had a team-high eight rushing touchdowns.

Cooper was also the leading receiver for Harris, catching 64 passes for 897 yards and seven touchdowns.

DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

