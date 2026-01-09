NFL Veteran Named Head Football Coach At California High School
A former NFL veteran linebacker has been promoted from his role as coordinator to head coach at a California high school.
Stephen Cooper, who played in the NFL for nine seasons, has been named the new head football coach at San Diego High School.
“San Diego High School has named Stephen Cooper as Head Coach,” the X (formerly known as Twitter) account San Diego Football posted. “Cooper has served as a Coordinator with the Cavers the past few seasons and played in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers.”
Cooper, a native of Wareham, Massachusetts, played his collegiate ball at Maine where he was a two-time Atlantic-10 Defensive Player of the Year. He had originally committed to the U.S. Naval Academy before joining the Black Bears.
In 2003, Cooper signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He played in all 16 games his first five seasons, serving mostly as a backup before a career-making year in 2007.
Stephen Cooper Became Starter On Defense For San Diego Chargers
Cooper started all 16 games that year, recording 107 combined tackles with five for loss and two sacks. He started all 12 games he played in the following season, and again, started all 16 games in 2009, reaching the 102-tackle mark.
Over his final two years in the NFL, Cooper played in just 17 games with 44 tackles. He helped the Chargers reach the AFC Championship game in 2007, recording 30 tackles in three playoff games that season.
In all, Cooper tallied 503 tackles in 125 regular season games, making 63 starts. He had 17 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, adding another 68 tackles in eight playoff games.
San Diego Set To Return Starting Quarterback, Several Top Skill Position Players
San Diego finished this past season 7-6 overall, losing five of six during one stretch after a 4-0 start. They did close the year 2-1 before falling to Steele Canyon in the CIF San Diego Section Division II semifinals.
The Cavers are set to return starting quarterback Jayden Harris, who threw for 2,167 yards and 17 touchdowns, completing 173 of 296 passes. Top running back Jayden Johnson, who had 786 yards and two touchdowns, is also slated to return, along with Kye Cooper, had a team-high eight rushing touchdowns.
Cooper was also the leading receiver for Harris, catching 64 passes for 897 yards and seven touchdowns.