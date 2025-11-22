High School

No. 1 Murrieta Valley vs. Los Alamitos: Live updates from California high school football D2 semifinal game

The semifinal showdown is a rematch of a quarterfinal game last year that Murriet Valley won 49-28

Los Alamitos running back Lenny Ibarra carries the ball against San Juan Hills last week in a 35-10 victory.
Los Alamitos running back Lenny Ibarra carries the ball against San Juan Hills last week in a 35-10 victory. / Jeremy Westerbeck

Murrieta Valley is one win away from returning to the state finals.

Last year, the Nighthawks lost 31-28 to Newbury Park D2 Championship. Now, with a 9-3 mark, Murrieta Valley is close to getting back and a chance for redemption with a semifinal showdown on Friday night. 

Standing in the way is Los Alamitos, which enters a 10-2 mark. 

The two teams met last year in the quarterfinals, but Bear Bachmeier — the current BYU quarterback — guided the Nighthawks to a win.

What to know?

Murrieta Valley has defeated Corona Del Mar, 35-14, in the first round and then knocked off Rancho Cucamonga, 26-6, last week.

Los Alamitos' path was a 35-28 win over Yorba Linda in the first round and a 35-10 win over No. 4-ranked San Juan Hills last week. After an 8-0 start, the Griffins dropped two straight. 

Who to know? 

This game will have several Division I commits. Here’s a breakdown of who may stand out on Friday night:

Murrieta Valley 

WR/CB Derrick Johnson II, sr. — An Oklahoma pledge. He has 16 catches for 418 yards and 8 TDs. He has two picks and 3 PBU on defense. 

WR Kayden Borden, jr. — He’s the top receiver in terms of catches (25) and yards (648) and has six touchdowns 

QB Ty Isaia, so. — He’s accounted for 22 TDs. He’s run for 3 and passed for 19. He’s thrown for 1,640 yards. Holds offers from Purdue and Ole Miss.

RB Jeremiah Watson, sr. — He has 1,429 yards and 21 scores. He has 7 games of 100 yards or more. 

LB Joseph Rodriguez, sr. — leads the team with 121 tackles. Also has 11 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble

CB Mekhi Cross, sr. — Leads the team with 3 interceptions. 

CB Darius Johnson, jr.— He’s a 3-star recruit with 16 offers 

OT Elisha Faamatuainu, sr. — The California pledge is a 3-star recruit 

Los Alamitos 

RB/LB Lenny Ibarra, sr. — He’s an Army pledge. 

TE Beckham Hofland, sr. — The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is a Boise State pledge.

QB Colin Creason, sr. — He’s a transfer from Long Beach Poly, who had to sit last year. 

WR Kamden Tillis, jr. — 5-foot-10 target holds 4 Division I offers

How to watch

Watch on NFHS 

Refresh for the latest update.

Published
