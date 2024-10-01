Notable California high school football program puts coach on leave, prompts investigation
Santa Margarita football coach Anthony Rouzier has been placed on administrative leave, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Orange County Register was the first to report the news.
"An investigation concerning incidents within the football program is currently underway. The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority. We are taking this matter seriously and conducting a comprehensive review to ensure a timely and proper resolution," the school's statement reads.
"Santa Margarita Catholic High School is fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities. In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and respect the privacy of all parties involved, we are unable to provide additional details."
Defensive coordinator, Steve Fifita, will be the interim head coach. Fifita's first game as acting head man will be against No. 1 Mater Dei on Friday at Trabuco Hills High.
Fifita, who played at Utah and in the NFL as a defensive tackle, met with the team Tuesday morning.
Santa Margarita is currently 3-2 and coming off a stunning 14-13 loss at Leuzinger High last Friday.
Rouzier, a Northeastern native, was in his fifth season at Santa Margarita with an overall record of 23-21 in his tenure (including this season). He made four playoff appearances and went 5-6 in 2023.
SBLive reached out to Rouzier, but he did not respond.
This is a breaking news story ... check back for updates ...
