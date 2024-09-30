An overview of Saturday's truly original girls volleyball match at Campbell Hall's football field as the Vikings host Sierra Canyon on Homecoming. / Photo: Heston Quan
In the record books, it will go down as a nondescript nonleague girls volleyball match in the California Interscholastic Federation's Southern Section.
But anyone who attended Sierra Canyon's 25-17, 25-16, 25-13 victory at Campbell Hall in North Hollywood Saturday will tell you it was much, much more.
The match was billed as the first of its kind in Southern California because it was played outdoors under the lights on the campus' football field.
And to celebrate Campbell Hall's Homecoming festivities, the backdrop included a full fledge carnival with ferris wheel and all. The contest was packed with fans.
Sierra Canyon, ranked third in the state according to SBLive Sports, probably wished it had dropped a game or two to lengthen the event.
The Trailblazers improved to 21-2 while Campbell Hall dropped to 10-9.
Enjoy the vibrant photos by Heston Quan
A Campbell Hall player goes high for a kill in the Sept. 29 2024 girls volleyball match with Sierra Canyon. / Photo: Heston Quan
Campbell Hall freshman Maya Harris bumps the ball during her team's homecoming match played outdoors on the school's football field against Sierra Canyon on Sept. 29, 2024. / Photo: Heston Quan
Sierra Canyon sophomore setter Lucky Fasavalu sets the ball with the ferris wheel in the background during her team's three-game sweep at Campbell Hall's creative Homecoming match outdoor on the school's football field on Sept. 29, 2024 / Photo: Heston Quan
Sierra Canyon high-flying sophomore Hanna McGinest puts down a ball from the backrow during her team's three-game sweep at Campbell Hall's festive Homecoming match. / Photo: Heston Quan
Campbell Hall freshman Kate Williams with a pass during her team's three-game Homecoming loss to Sierra Canyon Sept. 28 in North Hollywood / Photo: Heston Quan
Sierra Canyon sophomore setter Olive Shum with perfect form during her team's three-game sweep at Campbell Hall on Sept. 28, 2024. / Photo: Heston Quan
Campbell Hall sophomore Lailaa Williams goes up against a Sierra Canyon block during Saturday's festive outdoor Homecoming match. / Photo: Heston Quan
Despite this kill from junior OH Kapri Garnett, Campbell Hall's girls volleyball team (pink) dropped a three-game match to state power Sierra Canyon. / Photo: Heston Quan
Sierra Canyon sophomomre Hanna McGinest shows off her hops and orange shoes during Saturday's wildly entertaining match at Campbell Hall. / Photo: Heston Quan
Both Sierra Canyon (blue) and Campbell Hall pose after a truly historic and eventful girls volleyball event on Sept. 28, 2024 in North Hollywood. / Photo: Heston Quan