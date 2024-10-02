California girls volleyball high school Top 20 rankings (10/1/2024)
They say that after a busy vacation, you need a vacation. And that’s the story in California volleyball. After a wild weekend at the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas in which there were upsets and fierce battles galore, many top teams who traveled to Nevada had a quiet week.
That led to few blockbuster showdowns and minimal change in the SBLive/High School on SI California Top 20 girls volleyball rankings.
There were some big headlines, nevertheless.
Mira Costa-Manhattan Beach took down Redondo Union-Redondo Beach in a big Bay League battle. Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth also had a huge victory, knocking off Marymount-Los Angeles in five sets.
And in two of the best leagues outside southern California, Clovis upended Clovis North-Fresno in Tri-River Athletic Conference play and Carondelet-Concord dispatched Foothill-Pleasanton in an East Bay Athletic League matchup.
SBLIVE/HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 20 CALIFORNIA VOLLEYBALL
(Records through Sept. 29)
1. Mater Dei-Santa Ana (Southern Section, 22-3, last week No. 1 ranking)
Monarchs traveled south and topped Santa Margarita Christian-Rancho Santa Margarita in four sets, with the key being a third-set win at deuce. Scores were 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-13.
2. Sierra Canyon (SS, 21-2 LW No. 3)
Trailblazers beat the Marymount Sailors 20-25, 25-20, 20-25, 28-26, 15-12 behind Hanna McGinest’s 17 kills.
3. Marymount (SS, 21-4, LW No. 2)
Marymount holds third place over Costa due to head-to-head win in Vegas. In loss to Sierra Canyon, junior Sammy Destler ripped 21 kills and sophomore Makenna Barnes added 16 kills.
4. Mira Costa (SS, 17-5, LW No. 4)
Mustangs beat Redondo Union-Redondo Beach in four sets on September 26. Wisconsin-bound Audrey Flanagan dominated with 27 kills and a .362 attack percentage.
5. Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (San Diego Section, 26-3, LW No. 6)
Cathedral Catholic will regroup after finishing 13th in the Durango Classic. The Dons are still the top team in San Diego. Libero Maya Evens is committed to Notre Dame.
6. Redondo Union (SS, 11-3, LW No. 5)
Sea Hawks fell to Costa but will look to regroup from a 2-2 Bay League start in the second half of league play. Watch out for RU in the rematches.
7. Murrieta Valley-Murrieta (SS, 17-6, LW No. 7)
In a match with the most amazing turns of momentum, the Nighthawks beat Vista Murrieta-Murrieta 25-6, 20-25, 26-28, 25-17, 15-10.
8. Los Alamitos (SS, 22-4, LW No. 8)
Griffins beat Newport Harbor-Newport Beach 24-26, 25-17, 25-20, 15-25, 15-11. Sunset-Surf League is competitive, with Huntington Beach still on top at 8-0 and Los Al at 7-1.
9. Torrey Pines (SDS, 13-4, LW No. 9)
TPHS dropped Westview-San Diego 25-16, 18-25, 25-16, 25-15 behind 16 kills from sophomore Jaycee Mack and 13 from Finley Krystkowiak.
10. Palos Verdes-Palos Verdes Estates (SS, 12-5, LW 10)
Second turn of the Bay League schedule has the Sea Kings at Redondo Union on October 2 and hosting Mira Costa on October 8.
11. Branson-Ross (North Coast Section, 14-5, LW No. 12)
Bulls have wins over Archbishop Mitty-San Jose, St. Francis-Mountain View, Torrey Pines and Marin Catholic-Kentfield. Big battle coming at Redwood-Larkspur on October 9.
12. Santa Margarita Catholic-Rancho Santa Margarita (SS, 14-6, LW No. 14)
Santa Margarita defeated JSerra Catholic-San Juan Capistrano 25-17, 25-27, 25-19, 22-25, 15-10 behind 25 kills from Ireland Real and 21 from Memphis Burnett. The Eagles then fell to Mater Dei as Monarchs beat them 19-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-12. Close third set indicates they were nearly up two sets to one on powerhouse MD.
13. St. Francis (Central Coast Section, 10-3, LW No. 15)
Lancers won at St. Ignatius-San Francisco 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23 to grab hold of the West
Catholic Athletic League lead.
14. Huntington Beach (SS, 27-3, LW No. 16)
Oilers lead Sunset-Surf League and have big battles coming in that loop, including a visit to Newport Harbor on October 8 and a home contest against Los Alamitos two days later.
15. Carondelet (NCS, 15-4, LW not ranked)
Cougars have surged to the top of the East Bay Athletic League with five-set wins over San Ramon Valley-Danville and Foothill-Pleasanton. Meena Kasirajan leads the attack. Sophia Hylen sets and is a great defensive force.
17. St. Mary’s-Stockton (San Joaquin Section, 13-4, LW No. 17)
Rams beat Folsom 24-26, 25-21, 15-11 to win the Christine Craft Tournament at Oak Ridge. Mckenna McIntosh leads with 4.1 kills per set.
18. Archbishop Mitty (CCS, 11-5, LW No. 18)
Kacie Caoili and Leyna Nguyen driving the Monarchs’ bus in light of injuries to top players, including Makenna Crosson, Maya Baker and Isabella Romero.
19. Clovis North (Central Section, 29-3, LW No. 11)
The Broncos lost a TRAC battle to rival Clovis 25-22, 25-20, 25-23.
20. San Marcos (SDS, 23-4, LW No. 12)
The Knights lost a tourney final to San Dieguito Academy-San Diego 25-21, 17-25, 15-13.
