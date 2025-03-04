'Pick 'Em' Challenge: CIF California Regional Boys Basketball first round
High School on SI, powered SBLive Sports, is taking its engagement to new heights.
Welcome to the March Madness of high school basketball with the Playoff Pick 'Em challenge, which allows users to guess the winner of each game in each round of the upcoming 2025 CIF California Regional boys basketball tournament.
First-round play begins Tuesday for Divisions 1-5 and for the Open Division on Wednesday
- CIF BOYS REGIONALS | Brackets, matchups, scores
The Pick 'Em is accessible in every division including Division 6 which only takes place in Northern California.
Once you've locked in your picks, simply save your selections and wait to see where you sit on the Pick 'Em leaderboard at the end of each round.
All that's required is a FREE signup on scorebooklive.com or by downloading the SBLive Sports app.
Once you've registered, click the division(s) below that you are interested in predicting. Good luck!!
PLAYOFF PICK 'EM
BOYS DIVISIONS: OPEN | D1 | D2 | D3 | D4 |D5 | D6
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: