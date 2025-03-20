Rising 2027 California point guard transfers from JSerra to Sierra Canyon
The news cycle for Sierra Canyon basketball never ends.
The newly crowned CIF State Division I champions received a new transfer this week when rising sophomore point guard Earl Bryson from JSerra checked into Sierra Canyon.
Bryson started classes at Sierra Canyon Thursday, his father confirmed with High School On SI. San Juan Capistrano and Chatsworth are 90 miles apart, so a valid change of residence is imminent which will make Bryson eligible immediately next season.
Bryson was a contributor on JSerra as a freshman last year and was the Lions' starting point guard this season. The young, crafty guard helped JSerra reach the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs the last two seasons and earned All-Trinity League 2nd Team honors this year.
Sierra Canyon loses a crop of standout seniors including Gavin Hightower, Bryce Cofield, Jayden Alexander and Bryce James, but will return Maxi Adams, Stephen Kankole and Jordan Mize.
The Trailblazers, who are the only program in the CIF Southern Section to be an Open Division participant since its berth in 2014, finished the season 27-7. Sierra Canyon finished ranked No. 7 in High School On SI's final Top 25 California basketball rankings.
