Michigan High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025

See every Michigan high school girls basketball final scores from December 9

Brandywine defeated White Pigeon on Tuesday night with a final score of 58-20.
The 2025 Michigan girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.

Adrian 33, Monroe 30

Adrian Madison 47, Jonesville 43

Algonac 50, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 22

Allen Park 30, Dearborn Edsel Ford 29

Allen Park Cabrini 55, Garden City 10

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 66, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 11

Allendale 44, Jenison 38

Almont 40, Sterling Heights Stevenson 26

Ann Arbor Greenhills 57, Lutheran Westland 23

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 66, Pontiac 5

Bad Axe 58, Memphis 22

Bath 70, Fulton 28

Battle Creek Central 55, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 48

Bay City Western 60, Saginaw Swan Valley 29

Belding 59, Lake Odessa Lakewood 46

Benzie Central 50, Brethren 47

Blissfield 61, Erie Mason 14

Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart 45, Livonia Clarenceville 14

Brighton Livingston Christian 24, Novi Christian Academy 18

Brownstown Woodhaven 35, Trenton 26

Burton Bentley 50, Morrice 23

Byron Center Zion Christian 43, Martin 29

Caledonia 49, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 29

Canton 52, Southfield Arts & Technology 46

Carney-Nadeau 47, Eben Junction Superior Central 23

Center Line 32, Warren Lincoln 25

Charlotte 44, Potterville 41

Chesterfield Austin Catholic 22, Algonac 50

Clarkston 63, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 40

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 29, Warren Regina 66

Clawson 54, Madison Heights Madison 29

Clio 23, Swartz Creek 61

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Port Huron 58

Clinton Township Clintondale 25, Roseville 56

Coldwater 44, Tecumseh 71

Coloma 25, Hartford 29

Comstock 32, Fennville 48

Comstock Park 57, Wyoming Lee 9

Constantine 37, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 30

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 44, Kinross Maplewood Baptist 34

Coopersville 41, Hamilton 42

Corunna 39, Linden 30

Dearborn Edsel Ford 29, Allen Park 30

Dearborn Fordson 62, Redford Union 18

Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 9, Taylor Prep 56

Decatur 22, Gobles 36

Delton Kellogg 55, Bloomingdale 23

Detroit Community 21, Harper Woods Chandler Park 49

Detroit Edison 49, Chelsea 35

Detroit Edison 48, Romulus Summit Academy North 49

Detroit University Prep 60, Redford Thurston 56

Dexter 55, Brighton 46

DeWitt 64, Grand Ledge 27

Dollar Bay 37, Hancock 60

Dundee 37, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 29

East Grand Rapids 22, Zeeland West 32

East Jackson 31, Vermontville Maple Valley 45

East Kentwood 56, Byron Center 44

East Lansing 50, Pewamo-Westphalia 58

Eastpointe 6, St Clair 63

Eau Claire 45, Lawrence 29

Eben Junction Superior Central 23, Carney-Nadeau 47

Elk Rapids 28, Maple City Glen Lake 55

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 58, Brown City 22

Erie Mason 14, Blissfield 61

Essexville Garber 58, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 22

Farmington 56, Westland John Glenn 15

Farmington Hills Huda Upper School 16, Melvindale 38

Farmington Hills Mercy 56, Harper Woods 37

Fennville 48, Comstock 32

Fenton 47, Owosso 43

Flat Rock 19, Plymouth 49

Flint Kearsley 56, Ortonville Brandon 49

Flushing 41, Lake Fenton 38

Fowlerville 15, Hartland 34

Frankenmuth 48, Portland 46

Frankfort 64, Bear Lake 30

Fraser 42, Macomb Dakota 54

Freeland 67, Saginaw United 45

Fulton 28, Bath 70

Garden City 10, Allen Park Cabrini 55

Gladstone 50, Kingsford 38

Gobles 36, Decatur 22

Goodrich 85, Holly 4

Grand Blanc 17, Howell 59

Grand Haven 46, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 25

Grand Ledge 27, DeWitt 64

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 50, Lowell 33

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 29, Caledonia 49

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40, Hudsonville Unity Christian 58

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 38, Spring Lake 47

Grand Rapids Northview 66, Greenville 62

Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 46, Holland Black River 41

Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Parma Western 33

Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 25, Howard City Tri County 52

Grandville 64, Holland 13

Grandville Calvin Christian 43, Holland Christian 46

Grass Lake 45, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 40

Greenville 62, Grand Rapids Northview 66

Grosse Pointe North 54, Utica 25

Grosse Pointe South 41, Romeo 46

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 37, Southfield Christian 35

Gwinn 38, Houghton 32

Hamilton 42, Coopersville 41

Hancock 60, Dollar Bay 37

Harper Woods Chandler Park 49, Detroit Community 21

Hartford 29, Coloma 25

Hartland 34, Fowlerville 15

Hazel Park 47, Madison Heights Lamphere 23

Hillman 40, Alcona 20

Hillsdale 35, Napoleon 23

Holland Christian 46, Grandville Calvin Christian 43

Holland West Ottawa 56, Zeeland East 48

Holt 46, Lansing Waverly 28

Hopkins 42, Three Rivers 27

Howard City Tri County 52, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 25

Howell 59, Grand Blanc 17

Hudsonville 59, Muskegon Mona Shores 40

Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40

Ionia 51, St Johns 44

Ironwood 36, Bessemer 10

Jackson 38, Lansing Eastern 32

Jackson Lumen Christi 50, Michigan Center 28

Jackson Northwest 51, Stockbridge 33

Kalamazoo Christian 51, Buchanan 25

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 64, Battle Creek St Philip 18

Kingston 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 13

Laingsburg 45, Leslie 29

L'Anse 60, Painesdale Jeffers 37

Lapeer 37, North Branch 32

Lawton 50, South Haven 45

Leland 37, Lake Leelanau St Mary 24

Lincoln Park 60, Southgate Anderson 43

Litchfield 61, Vandercook Lake 35

Livonia Stevenson 81, Birmingham Groves 61

Mackinaw City 66, Alba 33

Macomb Dakota 54, Fraser 42

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 47, St Clair Shores South Lake 25

Manistee 48, Mason County Central 41

Maple City Glen Lake 55, Elk Rapids 28

Marine City 70, New Haven 30

Mayville 53, Caseville 45

Melvindale 38, Farmington Hills Huda Upper School 16

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 62, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 35

Midland Calvary Baptist 53, Merrill 45

Milford 52, Livonia Churchill 9

Millington 58, Harbor Beach 22

Mount Pleasant 39, Alma 35

Muskegon Oakridge 69, Muskegon Heights Academy 9

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 54, North Muskegon 26

Negaunee 43, Marquette 26

New Baltimore Anchor Bay 64, Utica Ford 15

Niles Brandywine 58, White Pigeon 20

Northville 67, South Lyon 36

Okemos 65, Lansing Everett 7

Olivet 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 30

Otsego 64, Battle Creek Harper Creek 20

Petersburg Summerfield 60, Manchester 21

Pewamo-Westphalia 58, East Lansing 50

Pittsford 35, Sand Creek 18

Plainwell 58, Hastings 29

Plymouth 49, Flat Rock 19

Plymouth Christian Academy 49, Pinckney 35

Port Huron 58, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44

Portage Central 57, Stevensville Lakeshore 22

Portage Northern 36, Mattawan 32

Powers North Central 40, Stephenson 27

Richland Gull Lake 40, Battle Creek Lakeview 33

Romeo 46, Grosse Pointe South 41

Romulus Summit Academy North 49, Detroit Edison 48

Roseville 56, Clinton Township Clintondale 25

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 39, Riverview Gabriel Richard 26

Saginaw Heritage 55, Midland Dow 22

Saline 52, Riverview 20

Saline Washtenaw Christian 68, Britton Deerfield 18

Salem 67, Walled Lake Central 9

Sault Ste Marie 40, Boyne City 32

Schoolcraft 46, Vicksburg 37

South Lyon East 73, Wixom St Catherine 30

Sparta 67, Lakeview 41

Spring Lake 47, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 38

Springport 58, Hanover-Horton 42

St Clair 63, Eastpointe 6

St Clair Shores Lakeview 48, Marysville 36

St Joseph 55, Kalamazoo Central 53

Standish-Sterling 60, Midland Bullock Creek 35

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 41, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 39

Swartz Creek 61, Clio 23

Tawas 36, Au Gres-Sims 32

Taylor Prep 56, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 9

Tecumseh 71, Coldwater 44

Temperance Bedford 39, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 36

Traverse City Christian 55, Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian 39

Traverse City West 39, Ludington 29

Troy 33, Waterford Kettering 20

Troy Athens 44, Berkley 33

Unionville-Sebewaing 39, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 37

Utica Eisenhower 64, Armada 15

Vermontville Maple Valley 45, East Jackson 31

Wakefield-Marenisco 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 29

Walled Lake Northern 34, Novi 28

Walled Lake Western 49, North Farmington 42

Warren Cousino 39, Port Huron Northern 36

Warren Mott 48, Warren Fitzgerald 35

Warren Regina 66, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 29

Warren Woods Tower 40, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 20

Watervliet 66, St Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 26

Webberville 29, Whitmore Lake 25

West Bloomfield FJA 50, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 10

West Iron County 49, Iron Mountain 20

Wyoming 56, Cedar Springs 55

Wyoming Godwin Heights 49, Muskegon Orchard View 17

Zeeland West 32, East Grand Rapids 22

