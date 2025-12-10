Michigan High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 9, 2025
The 2025 Michigan girls high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night's slate of action.
Adrian 33, Monroe 30
Adrian Madison 47, Jonesville 43
Algonac 50, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 22
Allen Park 30, Dearborn Edsel Ford 29
Allen Park Cabrini 55, Garden City 10
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 66, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 11
Allendale 44, Jenison 38
Almont 40, Sterling Heights Stevenson 26
Ann Arbor Greenhills 57, Lutheran Westland 23
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 66, Pontiac 5
Bad Axe 58, Memphis 22
Bath 70, Fulton 28
Battle Creek Central 55, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 48
Bay City Western 60, Saginaw Swan Valley 29
Belding 59, Lake Odessa Lakewood 46
Benzie Central 50, Brethren 47
Blissfield 61, Erie Mason 14
Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart 45, Livonia Clarenceville 14
Brighton Livingston Christian 24, Novi Christian Academy 18
Brownstown Woodhaven 35, Trenton 26
Burton Bentley 50, Morrice 23
Byron Center Zion Christian 43, Martin 29
Caledonia 49, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 29
Canton 52, Southfield Arts & Technology 46
Carney-Nadeau 47, Eben Junction Superior Central 23
Center Line 32, Warren Lincoln 25
Charlotte 44, Potterville 41
Clarkston 63, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 40
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 29, Warren Regina 66
Clawson 54, Madison Heights Madison 29
Clio 23, Swartz Creek 61
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44, Port Huron 58
Clinton Township Clintondale 25, Roseville 56
Coldwater 44, Tecumseh 71
Coloma 25, Hartford 29
Comstock 32, Fennville 48
Comstock Park 57, Wyoming Lee 9
Constantine 37, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 30
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 44, Kinross Maplewood Baptist 34
Coopersville 41, Hamilton 42
Corunna 39, Linden 30
Dearborn Fordson 62, Redford Union 18
Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 9, Taylor Prep 56
Decatur 22, Gobles 36
Delton Kellogg 55, Bloomingdale 23
Detroit Community 21, Harper Woods Chandler Park 49
Detroit Edison 49, Chelsea 35
Detroit Edison 48, Romulus Summit Academy North 49
Detroit University Prep 60, Redford Thurston 56
Dexter 55, Brighton 46
DeWitt 64, Grand Ledge 27
Dollar Bay 37, Hancock 60
Dundee 37, Ottawa Lake Whiteford 29
East Grand Rapids 22, Zeeland West 32
East Jackson 31, Vermontville Maple Valley 45
East Kentwood 56, Byron Center 44
East Lansing 50, Pewamo-Westphalia 58
Eastpointe 6, St Clair 63
Eau Claire 45, Lawrence 29
Elk Rapids 28, Maple City Glen Lake 55
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker 58, Brown City 22
Essexville Garber 58, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 22
Farmington 56, Westland John Glenn 15
Farmington Hills Huda Upper School 16, Melvindale 38
Farmington Hills Mercy 56, Harper Woods 37
Fenton 47, Owosso 43
Flat Rock 19, Plymouth 49
Flint Kearsley 56, Ortonville Brandon 49
Flushing 41, Lake Fenton 38
Fowlerville 15, Hartland 34
Frankenmuth 48, Portland 46
Frankfort 64, Bear Lake 30
Fraser 42, Macomb Dakota 54
Freeland 67, Saginaw United 45
Gladstone 50, Kingsford 38
Goodrich 85, Holly 4
Grand Blanc 17, Howell 59
Grand Haven 46, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 25
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 50, Lowell 33
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40, Hudsonville Unity Christian 58
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 38, Spring Lake 47
Grand Rapids Northview 66, Greenville 62
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 46, Holland Black River 41
Grand Rapids West Catholic 48, Parma Western 33
Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 25, Howard City Tri County 52
Grandville 64, Holland 13
Grandville Calvin Christian 43, Holland Christian 46
Grass Lake 45, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 40
Grosse Pointe North 54, Utica 25
Grosse Pointe South 41, Romeo 46
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 37, Southfield Christian 35
Gwinn 38, Houghton 32
Hancock 60, Dollar Bay 37
Hartland 34, Fowlerville 15
Hazel Park 47, Madison Heights Lamphere 23
Hillman 40, Alcona 20
Hillsdale 35, Napoleon 23
Holland Christian 46, Grandville Calvin Christian 43
Holland West Ottawa 56, Zeeland East 48
Holt 46, Lansing Waverly 28
Hopkins 42, Three Rivers 27
Howell 59, Grand Blanc 17
Hudsonville 59, Muskegon Mona Shores 40
Hudsonville Unity Christian 58, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 40
Ionia 51, St Johns 44
Ironwood 36, Bessemer 10
Jackson 38, Lansing Eastern 32
Jackson Lumen Christi 50, Michigan Center 28
Jackson Northwest 51, Stockbridge 33
Kalamazoo Christian 51, Buchanan 25
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 64, Battle Creek St Philip 18
Kingston 56, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 13
Laingsburg 45, Leslie 29
L'Anse 60, Painesdale Jeffers 37
Lapeer 37, North Branch 32
Lawton 50, South Haven 45
Leland 37, Lake Leelanau St Mary 24
Lincoln Park 60, Southgate Anderson 43
Litchfield 61, Vandercook Lake 35
Livonia Stevenson 81, Birmingham Groves 61
Mackinaw City 66, Alba 33
Macomb Dakota 54, Fraser 42
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 47, St Clair Shores South Lake 25
Manistee 48, Mason County Central 41
Maple City Glen Lake 55, Elk Rapids 28
Marine City 70, New Haven 30
Mayville 53, Caseville 45
Melvindale 38, Farmington Hills Huda Upper School 16
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 62, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 35
Midland Calvary Baptist 53, Merrill 45
Milford 52, Livonia Churchill 9
Millington 58, Harbor Beach 22
Mount Pleasant 39, Alma 35
Muskegon Oakridge 69, Muskegon Heights Academy 9
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 54, North Muskegon 26
Negaunee 43, Marquette 26
New Baltimore Anchor Bay 64, Utica Ford 15
Niles Brandywine 58, White Pigeon 20
Northville 67, South Lyon 36
Okemos 65, Lansing Everett 7
Olivet 46, Battle Creek Pennfield 30
Otsego 64, Battle Creek Harper Creek 20
Petersburg Summerfield 60, Manchester 21
Pewamo-Westphalia 58, East Lansing 50
Pittsford 35, Sand Creek 18
Plainwell 58, Hastings 29
Plymouth 49, Flat Rock 19
Plymouth Christian Academy 49, Pinckney 35
Port Huron 58, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 44
Portage Central 57, Stevensville Lakeshore 22
Portage Northern 36, Mattawan 32
Powers North Central 40, Stephenson 27
Richland Gull Lake 40, Battle Creek Lakeview 33
Romeo 46, Grosse Pointe South 41
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 39, Riverview Gabriel Richard 26
Saginaw Heritage 55, Midland Dow 22
Saline 52, Riverview 20
Saline Washtenaw Christian 68, Britton Deerfield 18
Salem 67, Walled Lake Central 9
Sault Ste Marie 40, Boyne City 32
Schoolcraft 46, Vicksburg 37
South Lyon East 73, Wixom St Catherine 30
Sparta 67, Lakeview 41
Springport 58, Hanover-Horton 42
St Clair 63, Eastpointe 6
St Clair Shores Lakeview 48, Marysville 36
St Joseph 55, Kalamazoo Central 53
Standish-Sterling 60, Midland Bullock Creek 35
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 41, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 39
Swartz Creek 61, Clio 23
Tawas 36, Au Gres-Sims 32
Tecumseh 71, Coldwater 44
Temperance Bedford 39, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 36
Traverse City Christian 55, Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian 39
Traverse City West 39, Ludington 29
Troy 33, Waterford Kettering 20
Troy Athens 44, Berkley 33
Unionville-Sebewaing 39, Saginaw Arts & Sciences Academy 37
Utica Eisenhower 64, Armada 15
Wakefield-Marenisco 59, Lake Linden-Hubbell 29
Walled Lake Northern 34, Novi 28
Walled Lake Western 49, North Farmington 42
Warren Cousino 39, Port Huron Northern 36
Warren Mott 48, Warren Fitzgerald 35
Warren Regina 66, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 29
Warren Woods Tower 40, St Clair Shores Lake Shore 20
Watervliet 66, St Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 26
Webberville 29, Whitmore Lake 25
West Bloomfield FJA 50, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 10
West Iron County 49, Iron Mountain 20
Wyoming 56, Cedar Springs 55
Wyoming Godwin Heights 49, Muskegon Orchard View 17
Zeeland West 32, East Grand Rapids 22