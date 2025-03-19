Final Top 25 California 2025 high school boys basketball rankings
Brayden Burries tied a pretty blue and orange bow on the 2024-25 high school boys basketball season in California Saturday night, fittingly in the final game of the season at an NBA arena.
The rugged and relentless 6-foot-5 senior guard from Eastvale Roosevelt poured in a California (CIF) Open Divisision title game record 44 points — nine more than the previous mark — as the Mustangs defeated Northern California regional champion Riordan 80-60 at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings.
The spectacular performance, Burries made 15 of 22 shots, also punctuated a dream 35-2 season for Roosevelt, which finished on a 12-game win streak against many of the top teams not only in the state, but also the nation.
The Mustangs actually went unbeaten against California competition with their only two losses coming against Brennan (San Antonio, Texas) 67-64 on Nov. 30, and 73-55 to Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) on Jan. 20 at the Hoophall Classic. Otherwise, the public school from the Inland Empire, was perfect, especially in its decisive win over the Crusaders.
This is the first time Roosevelt has finished the season ranked No. 1 in any California rankings service. Here is the High School On SI's final California Top 25 rankings.
FINAL 2024-25 CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25
1. Eastvale Roosevelt (35-2)
Wins the California treble. Open Division Southern Section, SoCal Regional and CIF State titles. Cap off brilliant year and postseason with decisive 80-60 win over NorCal champion Riordan in the state finals at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento as Brayden Burries explodes for Open Division championship game record 44 points
2. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (28-8)
Knights fall short in CIF Southern Section Open Division final and the CIF Open Division regional final — to Roosevelt — by a combined 10 points.
3. Harvard-Westlake (31-3)
CIF Southern Section Open Division participants
4. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (31-2)
CIF Central Section Division 1 champions and CIF State Open Division semifinalist.
5. Riordan (29-2)
WCAL, CCS Open, NorCal Open champion and state finalist.
6. St. John Bosco (26-7)
CIF Southern Section Open Division and CIF State Open Division participants.
7. Sierra Canyon (27-7)
Trailblazers continue streak of being the only remaining SoCal program to participate in the Southern Section Open Division every year since its creation. Finished season CIF State Division 1 champions.
8. Redondo Union (28-6)
CIF Southern Section Open Division participant and SoCal Regional Division runner-up.
9. JSerra (24-11)
The Lions were Southern Section Open Division qualifier and SoCal Regional Division 1 participant.
10. De La Salle (28-5)
Won program's 15th North Coast Section championship and first in Open Division. Lost in NorCal Open final to Riordan.
11. Santa Margarita (23-9)
The Eagles get big wins to cap the year, beating St. John Bosco and JSerra to win a share of the Trinity League.
12. Heritage Christian (25-7)
The Warriors finished on four-game losing streak but three in Southern Section Open Division pool play.
13. Salesian (27-4)
Lost in North Coast Section championship to De La Salle, beat Modesto Christian in NorCal regional before losing in Open semifinal to Riordan.
14. Montgomery (29-3)
San Diego Section Open Division champion defeated Carlsbad in final 53-45 behind 22 points by Xair Mendez. Lost first-round SoCal Open Division game to JSerra (79-54).
15. La Mirada (25-7)
Southern Section Open Division participant
16. Los Alamitos (26-9)
Southern Section Division 1 champion, beating Mira Costa in the finals 63-60, before a 74-72 SoCal D1 regional win over Cathedral Catholic (84-72). Eliminated by Redondo Union.
17. Mira Costa (31-5)
The Mustangs were CIF Southern Section Division 1 finalist, losing to Los Alamitos. Won SoCal Division 1 games over Crean Lutheran (621-48) and Torrey Pines (44-39) before losing to Redondo Union in SoCal semifinals, 72-66.
18. Santa Barbara (27-7)
Dream season fell just short for Dons, who beat Sierra Canyon in the regular season and eliminated Mater Dei in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Reached section semifinals, eliminated at SoCals by eventual state champion Sierra Canyon.
19. Crean Lutheran (18-13)
Southern Section D1 semifinalsts
20. Jesuit (27-9)
Rebounded from crushing last-second Sac-Joaquin Section championship loss to Rocklin with four straight NorCal Regional D2 wins over Bellarmine,, Mitty, Clovis East and Destiny Christian Academy, before winning first state title with 66-53 win over Chatsworth.
21. Lincoln-Stockton (31-5)
Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 semifinalist rebounds to win NorCal D1 title win four straight wins before losing to Sierra Canyon 58-53 in the finals. Senior guards Anthony Moore (17.9 ppg) and Donez Lindsey (14.3) led the way.
22. San Ramon Valley (24-10)
Won three impressive NorCal Division 1 regional games over San Joaquin Memorial (61-56), Liberty (101-62) and Oakland Tech (77-74), before losing at Lincoln-Stockton in the finals, 66-58. Irvine-bound Luke Isaak led the way.
23. Oakland Tech (25-6)
Oakland Section champion beat Redwood (71-57) and SJS power Inderkum (72-66) in NorCal D1 Regional before losing OT heartbreaker at San Ramon Valley 77-74 despite 36 points from Ardarious Grayson.
24. Crespi (21-9)
The Celts, led by Nevada commit Peyton White, were a Southern Section Division 1 participant.
25. Carlsbad (26-7)
After tough San Diego Section Open Division title game loss to Montgomery, the Lancers defeated Fairmont Prep 59-55 in the SoCal D1 regionals before being eliminated by JSerra Catholic.