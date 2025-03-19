High School

Final Top 25 California 2025 high school boys basketball rankings

Led by the large efforts of Brayden Burries, public school power Eastlake Roosevelt is the obvious choice as California top-ranked team in 2024-25.

Mitch Stephens, Tarek Fattal

Roosevelt senior PG Myles Walker (2) goes up for two of his 15 points in his team's 80-60 win over Riordan for the California (CIF) Open Division title 3-15-25 at Golden 1 Center, home of the NBA's Sacramento Kings. Walker's Roosevelt team was the obvious choice as top-ranked team in the High Schools On SI final Top 25 state rankings. / Photo: Ralph Thompson

Brayden Burries tied a pretty blue and orange bow on the 2024-25 high school boys basketball season in California Saturday night, fittingly in the final game of the season at an NBA arena.

The rugged and relentless 6-foot-5 senior guard from Eastvale Roosevelt poured in a California (CIF) Open Divisision title game record 44 points — nine more than the previous mark — as the Mustangs defeated Northern California regional champion Riordan 80-60 at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings.

The spectacular performance, Burries made 15 of 22 shots, also punctuated a dream 35-2 season for Roosevelt, which finished on a 12-game win streak against many of the top teams not only in the state, but also the nation.

The Mustangs actually went unbeaten against California competition with their only two losses coming against Brennan (San Antonio, Texas) 67-64 on Nov. 30, and 73-55 to Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) on Jan. 20 at the Hoophall Classic. Otherwise, the public school from the Inland Empire, was perfect, especially in its decisive win over the Crusaders.

This is the first time Roosevelt has finished the season ranked No. 1 in any California rankings service. Here is the High School On SI's final California Top 25 rankings.

FINAL 2024-25 CALIFORNIA BOYS BASKETBALL TOP 25

1. Eastvale Roosevelt (35-2)

Brayden Burries holds up the state Open Division trophy following his team's 80-60 victory over Riordan on 3-15-2025. / Photo: Ralph Thompson

Wins the California treble. Open Division Southern Section, SoCal Regional and CIF State titles. Cap off brilliant year and postseason with decisive 80-60 win over NorCal champion Riordan in the state finals at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento as Brayden Burries explodes for Open Division championship game record 44 points

2. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (28-8)

Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks' forward Tyran Stokes attacks the rim against Fairfax on Friday, December 13, 2024. / Greg Fiore

Knights fall short in CIF Southern Section Open Division final and the CIF Open Division regional final — to Roosevelt — by a combined 10 points.

3. Harvard-Westlake (31-3)

Harvard-Westlake senior Nik Khamenia directs a teammate during a game against St. Francis at the Intuit Dome. / Heston Quan

CIF Southern Section Open Division participants

4. St. Joseph-Santa Maria (31-2)

St. Joseph-Santa Maria senior Tounde Yessoufou about to send up a pretty floater right before the end of the first half of his team's 67-62 win over Modesto Christian at the 2025 De La Salle MLK Classic in Concord, Calif. Yessoufou, a Baylor commit, had 25 points and 12 rebounds. / Photo: Lizeth Lafferty

CIF Central Section Division 1 champions and CIF State Open Division semifinalist.

5. Riordan (29-2)

Riordan's Jasir Rencher (4) had 22 points in CIF State Championship loss to Roosevelt 3-15-2025. Rencher led the Crusaders to their first NorCal Regional Open title. He's headed to Texas A&M. / Photo: Ralph Thompson

WCAL, CCS Open, NorCal Open champion and state finalist.

6. St. John Bosco (26-7)

St. John Bosco's Chris Komin attacks the basket against Eastvale Roosevelt in the 2024 Classic at Damien. / Heston Quan

CIF Southern Section Open Division and CIF State Open Division participants.

7. Sierra Canyon (27-7)

Sierra Canyon boys basketball wins the CIF State Division I SoCal regional final over Redondo Union 74-68 at home on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. / Greg Stein

Trailblazers continue streak of being the only remaining SoCal program to participate in the Southern Section Open Division every year since its creation. Finished season CIF State Division 1 champions.

8. Redondo Union (28-6)

Redondo Union forward Chris Sanders playing in the Classic at Damien. / Tarek Fattal

CIF Southern Section Open Division participant and SoCal Regional Division runner-up.

9. JSerra (24-11)

JSerra Catholic senior G BJ Davis-Ray at Torrey Pines Holiday Classic / Photo: Rudy Schmoke

The Lions were Southern Section Open Division qualifier and SoCal Regional Division 1 participant.

10. De La Salle (28-5)

De La Salle's Davis Balogun (42) swats a story earlier this season against Serra. The 6-6, 225-pound forward had 25 points and 12 rebounds Saturday in a 74-44 EBAL championship playoff game final. / Photo: Dennis Lee

Won program's 15th North Coast Section championship and first in Open Division. Lost in NorCal Open final to Riordan.

11. Santa Margarita (23-9)

The Eagles get big wins to cap the year, beating St. John Bosco and JSerra to win a share of the Trinity League.

12. Heritage Christian (25-7)

The Warriors finished on four-game losing streak but three in Southern Section Open Division pool play.

13. Salesian (27-4)

Lost in North Coast Section championship to De La Salle, beat Modesto Christian in NorCal regional before losing in Open semifinal to Riordan.

14. Montgomery (29-3)

San Diego Section Open Division champion defeated Carlsbad in final 53-45 behind 22 points by Xair Mendez. Lost first-round SoCal Open Division game to JSerra (79-54).

15. La Mirada (25-7)

Southern Section Open Division participant

16. Los Alamitos (26-9)

Southern Section Division 1 champion, beating Mira Costa in the finals 63-60, before a 74-72 SoCal D1 regional win over Cathedral Catholic (84-72). Eliminated by Redondo Union.

17. Mira Costa (31-5)

The Mustangs were CIF Southern Section Division 1 finalist, losing to Los Alamitos. Won SoCal Division 1 games over Crean Lutheran (621-48) and Torrey Pines (44-39) before losing to Redondo Union in SoCal semifinals, 72-66.

18. Santa Barbara (27-7)

Dream season fell just short for Dons, who beat Sierra Canyon in the regular season and eliminated Mater Dei in the Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Reached section semifinals, eliminated at SoCals by eventual state champion Sierra Canyon.

19. Crean Lutheran (18-13)

Southern Section D1 semifinalsts

20. Jesuit (27-9)

Jesuit coach Tim Kelly proudly hoists the trophy following his team's victory in California (CIF) State Division 2 title game at the Golden 1 Center. / Photo by Ralph Thompson

Rebounded from crushing last-second Sac-Joaquin Section championship loss to Rocklin with four straight NorCal Regional D2 wins over Bellarmine,, Mitty, Clovis East and Destiny Christian Academy, before winning first state title with 66-53 win over Chatsworth.

21. Lincoln-Stockton (31-5)

Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 semifinalist rebounds to win NorCal D1 title win four straight wins before losing to Sierra Canyon 58-53 in the finals. Senior guards Anthony Moore (17.9 ppg) and Donez Lindsey (14.3) led the way.

22. San Ramon Valley (24-10)

Won three impressive NorCal Division 1 regional games over San Joaquin Memorial (61-56), Liberty (101-62) and Oakland Tech (77-74), before losing at Lincoln-Stockton in the finals, 66-58. Irvine-bound Luke Isaak led the way.

23. Oakland Tech (25-6)

Oakland Section champion beat Redwood (71-57) and SJS power Inderkum (72-66) in NorCal D1 Regional before losing OT heartbreaker at San Ramon Valley 77-74 despite 36 points from Ardarious Grayson.

24. Crespi (21-9)

The Celts, led by Nevada commit Peyton White, were a Southern Section Division 1 participant.

25. Carlsbad (26-7)

After tough San Diego Section Open Division title game loss to Montgomery, the Lancers defeated Fairmont Prep 59-55 in the SoCal D1 regionals before being eliminated by JSerra Catholic.

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

