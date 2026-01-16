Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 59 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Friday, January 16. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 16, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Antelope takes on Grant Union and Whitney hosts Folsom.
Antelope vs. Grant Union – 4:30 PM
Mountain House vs. Manteca – 4:30 PM
Woodland Christian School vs. San Juan – 6:00 PM
Portola vs. Quincy – 6:30 PM
Truckee vs. Sparks – 6:30 PM
Williams vs. Maxwell – 6:30 PM
Davis vs. Ceres – 7:00 PM
Central Valley vs. Johansen – 7:00 PM
Chavez vs. Franklin – 7:00 PM
Jesuit vs. Oak Ridge – 7:00 PM
Hilmar vs. Orestimba – 7:00 PM
Florin vs. Encina Prep – 7:00 PM
Pacheco vs. Beyer – 7:00 PM
Folsom vs. Whitney – 7:00 PM
Davis vs. Del Oro – 7:00 PM
Liberty Ranch vs. Rosemont – 7:00 PM
Hughson vs. Sonora – 7:00 PM
Livingston vs. Lathrop – 7:00 PM
Amador vs. Union Mine – 7:00 PM
Oakmont vs. Marysville – 7:00 PM
Waterford vs. Denair – 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Christian vs. El Dorado – 7:00 PM
Galt vs. Argonaut – 7:00 PM
Bret Harte vs. Big Valley Christian – 7:15 PM
Summerville vs. Calaveras Hills – 7:15 PM
Riverbank vs. Linden – 7:15 PM
Gregori vs. Turlock – 7:30 PM
Tracy vs. West – 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Natomas – 7:30 PM
Woodland Christian vs. San Juan – 7:30 PM
North Tahoe vs. West Wendover – 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs. Center – 7:30 PM
Vacaville Christian vs. Lindhurst – 7:30 PM
Golden Sierra vs. Mesa Verde – 7:30 PM
Faith Christian vs. Valley Christian Academy – 7:30 PM
Rocklin vs. Granite Bay – 7:30 PM
Bear River vs. Colfax – 7:30 PM
Corning vs. Gridley – 7:30 PM
Sutter vs. Rio Linda – 7:30 PM
Laguna Creek vs. Monterey Trail – 7:30 PM
McClatchy vs. West Park – 7:30 PM
Lodi vs. Kimball – 7:30 PM
Edison vs. Stagg – 7:30 PM
Casa Roble vs. El Camino – 7:30 PM
Mira Loma vs. Wheatland – 7:30 PM
Weston Ranch vs. Bear Creek – 7:30 PM
East Union vs. Oakdale – 7:30 PM
Sierra vs. Patterson – 7:30 PM
Victory Christian vs. Foresthill – 7:30 PM
Highlands vs. Rio Vista – 7:30 PM
Ripon Christian vs. Ripon – 7:30 PM
Downey vs. Pitman – 7:30 PM
Sheldon vs. Pleasant Grove – 7:30 PM
Modesto vs. Enochs – 7:30 PM
McNair vs. Tokay – 7:30 PM
Manteca vs. Patterson – 7:30 PM
Colusa vs. Pierce – 8:00 PM
Winters vs. Willows – 8:00 PM
