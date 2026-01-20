Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 42 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Sacramento Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Vanden takes on Wood.
San Juan vs. Golden Sierra – 6:00 PM
Biggs vs. Portola – 6:30 PM
Burbank vs. Armijo – 6:30 PM
Quincy vs. Maxwell – 6:30 PM
Florin vs. Valley – 6:30 PM
Escalon vs. Ripon Christian – 7:00 PM
Union Mine vs. Galt – 7:00 PM
Liberty Ranch vs. Bradshaw Christian – 7:00 PM
Lathrop vs. Millennium – 7:00 PM
Paradise vs. East Nicolaus – 7:00 PM
Orestimba vs. Hughson – 7:00 PM
Willows vs. Colusa – 7:00 PM
West Campus vs. Johnson – 7:00 PM
River Islands vs. Millennium – 7:00 PM
Ripon vs. Sonora – 7:00 PM
El Dorado vs. Amador – 7:00 PM
Argonaut vs. Rosemont – 7:00 PM
Foothill vs. Fairfield – 7:00 PM
Riverbank vs. Summerville – 7:15 PM
Big Valley Christian vs. Calaveras Hills – 7:15 PM
Bret Harte vs. Linden – 7:15 PM
Las Plumas vs. Oroville – 7:30 PM
Wooster vs. Truckee – 7:30 PM
Mesa Verde vs. Lindhurst – 7:30 PM
Sacramento vs. River City – 7:30 PM
Foresthill vs. Encina Prep – 7:30 PM
Highlands vs. Vacaville Christian – 7:30 PM
Live Oak vs. Gridley – 7:30 PM
Roseville vs. Twelve Bridges – 7:30 PM
Vanden vs. Wood – 7:30 PM
Hamilton vs. Williams – 7:30 PM
Rio Americano vs. Inderkum – 7:30 PM
Bella Vista vs. Woodcreek – 7:30 PM
Rodriguez vs. Pioneer – 7:30 PM
Placer vs. Yuba City – 7:30 PM
Ponderosa vs. Vista del Lago – 7:30 PM
Rio Vista vs. Woodland Christian – 7:30 PM
Valley Christian Academy vs. John Adams Academy – 7:30 PM
Del Campo vs. River Valley – 7:30 PM
