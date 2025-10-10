Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 77 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including one team featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Folsom traveling to take on Del Oro.
Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 74 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, West Park vs Grant Union, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Folsom vs Del Oro at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bear Creek vs River Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:
Amador vs. Galt
Antelope vs. Cordova
Armijo vs. Foothill
Arvin vs. Del Oro
Bear Creek vs. River Valley
Bella Vista vs. Inderkum
Beyer vs. Davis
Big Valley Christian vs. Riverbank
Bradshaw Christian vs. Union Mine High School
Burbank vs. McClatchy
Center vs. Colfax
Central Catholic vs. East Union
Ceres vs. Pacheco
Colusa vs. Durham
Denair vs. Mariposa County
Dixon vs. Woodland
Downey vs. Pitman
East Nicolaus vs. Paradise
Edison vs. Lincoln
El Dorado vs. Liberty Ranch
Elite vs. Woodland Christian
Elk Grove vs. Laguna Creek
Enochs vs. Modesto
Folsom vs. Del Oro
Foresthill vs. Valley Christian Academy
Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove
Golden Sierra vs. Esparto
Granite Bay vs. Whitney
Highlands vs. Lindhurst
Hilmar vs. Orestimba
Hughson vs. Sonora
Johnson vs. Fairfield
Kimball vs. St. Mary's
Linden vs. Bret Harte
Live Oak vs. Las Plumas
Livingston vs. Central Valley
Lodi vs. Tracy
Manteca vs. Mountain House
Marysville vs. Bear River
Maxwell vs. Quincy
Mesa Verde vs. Rio Vista
Millennium vs. Calaveras Hills
Monterey Trail vs. Rocklin
Napa vs. Petaluma
Natomas vs. Casa Roble
Nevada Union vs. Roseville
Oak Ridge vs. Jesuit
Oakdale vs. Patterson
Oakmont vs. Lincoln
Orland vs. Gridley
Oroville vs. Corning
Pioneer vs. Wood
Ponderosa vs. Christian Brothers
Rancho Cotate vs. Vintage
Ripon Christian vs. Ripon
River City vs. Rodriguez
Rosemont vs. Argonaut
Sacramento vs. Vanden
Sheldon vs. Cosumnes Oaks
Summerville vs. River Islands
Sutter vs. Rio Linda
Truckee vs. Lowry
Turlock vs. Gregori
Vacaville Christian vs. Delta
Valley vs. Florin
Vista del Lago vs. Woodcreek
Waterford vs. Gustine
West Park vs. Grant Union
Williams vs. Portola
Willows vs. Pierce
Yuba City vs. Del Campo
