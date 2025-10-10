High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Sacramento metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 7

CJ Vafiadis

Folsom QB NorCal D1-A title game win over Pittsburg
Folsom QB NorCal D1-A title game win over Pittsburg / Photo: Dennis Lee

There are 77 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including one team featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Folsom traveling to take on Del Oro.

Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 74 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, West Park vs Grant Union, starts at 5:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Folsom vs Del Oro at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bear Creek vs River Valley, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:

Amador vs. Galt

Antelope vs. Cordova

Armijo vs. Foothill

Arvin vs. Del Oro

Bear Creek vs. River Valley

Bella Vista vs. Inderkum

Beyer vs. Davis

Big Valley Christian vs. Riverbank

Bradshaw Christian vs. Union Mine High School

Burbank vs. McClatchy

Center vs. Colfax

Central Catholic vs. East Union

Ceres vs. Pacheco

Colusa vs. Durham

Denair vs. Mariposa County

Dixon vs. Woodland

Downey vs. Pitman

East Nicolaus vs. Paradise

Edison vs. Lincoln

El Dorado vs. Liberty Ranch

Elite vs. Woodland Christian

Elk Grove vs. Laguna Creek

Enochs vs. Modesto

Folsom vs. Del Oro

Foresthill vs. Valley Christian Academy

Franklin vs. Pleasant Grove

Golden Sierra vs. Esparto

Granite Bay vs. Whitney

Highlands vs. Lindhurst

Hilmar vs. Orestimba

Hughson vs. Sonora

Johnson vs. Fairfield

Kimball vs. St. Mary's

Linden vs. Bret Harte

Live Oak vs. Las Plumas

Livingston vs. Central Valley

Lodi vs. Tracy

Manteca vs. Mountain House

Marysville vs. Bear River

Maxwell vs. Quincy

Mesa Verde vs. Rio Vista

Millennium vs. Calaveras Hills

Monterey Trail vs. Rocklin

Napa vs. Petaluma

Natomas vs. Casa Roble

Nevada Union vs. Roseville

Oak Ridge vs. Jesuit

Oakdale vs. Patterson

Oakmont vs. Lincoln

Orland vs. Gridley

Oroville vs. Corning

Pioneer vs. Wood

Ponderosa vs. Christian Brothers

Rancho Cotate vs. Vintage

Ripon Christian vs. Ripon

River City vs. Rodriguez

Rosemont vs. Argonaut

Sacramento vs. Vanden

Sheldon vs. Cosumnes Oaks

Summerville vs. River Islands

Sutter vs. Rio Linda

Truckee vs. Lowry

Turlock vs. Gregori

Vacaville Christian vs. Delta

Valley vs. Florin

Vista del Lago vs. Woodcreek

Waterford vs. Gustine

West Park vs. Grant Union

Williams vs. Portola

Willows vs. Pierce

Yuba City vs. Del Campo

View all Sacramento metro games

