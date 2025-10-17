Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including one team featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Whitney traveling to take on No. 10 Folsom.
Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 81 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Vacaville Christian vs Turlock Christian, starts at 4:30 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Whitney vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Maxwell vs Los Molinos, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:
Amador vs Union Mine High School
American Canyon vs Petaluma
Antelope vs Grant Union
Argonaut vs Galt
Armijo vs Burbank
Bear Creek vs Franklin
Bear Creek vs Stagg
Bear River vs Colfax
Bella Vista vs Christian Brothers
Beyer vs Pacheco
Big Valley Christian vs Calaveras Hills
Biggs vs Portola
Bradshaw Christian vs Liberty Ranch
Capital Christian vs Cordova
Casa Grande vs Justin-Siena
Casa Roble vs Dixon
Center vs Lincoln
Central Catholic vs Oakdale
Central Valley vs Johansen
Ceres vs Davis
Chavez vs Weston Ranch
Colusa vs Paradise
Corning vs Live Oak
Cosumnes Oaks vs Pleasant Grove
Davis vs Laguna Creek
Del Campo vs Nevada Union
Del Oro vs Jesuit
Delta vs Valley
Downey vs Modesto
East Nicolaus vs Winters
East Union vs Manteca
Edison vs St. Mary's
El Camino vs Rio Linda
El Dorado vs Rosemont
Elk Grove vs Sheldon
Escalon vs Ripon Christian
Esparto vs Lindhurst
Fairfield vs Foothill
Folsom vs Whitney
Foresthill vs Mira Loma
Franklin vs Monterey Trail
Golden Sierra vs Mesa Verde
Granite Bay vs Rocklin
Gridley vs Oroville
Gustine vs Le Grand
Hamilton vs Williams
Highlands vs Elite
Hughson vs Orestimba
Inderkum vs Woodcreek
Johnson vs Kennedy
Kimball vs Lodi
Las Plumas vs Orland
Lathrop vs Livingston
Lincoln vs Tracy
Linden vs Riverbank
Los Molinos vs Maxwell
Marin Catholic vs Vintage
Marysville vs Wheatland
McClatchy vs West Park
McNair vs Stagg
Mesa Verde vs Golden Sierra
Mira Loma vs Foresthill
Monte Vista vs Oak Ridge
Natomas vs Sutter
Oakdale vs Central Catholic
Oakmont vs St. Genevieve
Orland vs Las Plumas
Pacheco vs Beyer
Patterson vs Sierra
Pierce vs Redwood Christian
Pitman vs Turlock
Placer vs Yuba City
Ponderosa vs Rio Americano
Redwood Christian vs River Valley
Rio Vista vs Woodland Christian
Ripon vs Sonora
River City vs Vanden
Riverbank vs Linden
Rodriguez vs Wood
Roseville vs Twelve Bridges
Sacramento vs Vacaville
Sierra vs Patterson
Sparks vs Truckee
Tokay vs West
Turlock vs Pitman
Vacaville vs Sacramento
Waterford vs Delhi
View all Sacramento metro games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.