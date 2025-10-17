High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Sacramento metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 8

CJ Vafiadis

Folsom's 28-25 CIF Northern California Division 1-A championship
Folsom's 28-25 CIF Northern California Division 1-A championship / Photo: Dennis Lee

There are 87 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including one team featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Whitney traveling to take on No. 10 Folsom.

Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 81 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Vacaville Christian vs Turlock Christian, starts at 4:30 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Whitney vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Maxwell vs Los Molinos, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:

Amador vs Union Mine High School

American Canyon vs Petaluma

Antelope vs Grant Union

Argonaut vs Galt

Armijo vs Burbank

Bear River vs Colfax

Bella Vista vs Christian Brothers

Beyer vs Pacheco

Big Valley Christian vs Calaveras Hills

Biggs vs Portola

Bradshaw Christian vs Liberty Ranch

Capital Christian vs Cordova

Casa Grande vs Justin-Siena

Casa Roble vs Dixon

Center vs Lincoln

Central Catholic vs Oakdale

Central Valley vs Johansen

Chavez vs Weston Ranch

Colusa vs Paradise

Corning vs Live Oak

Cosumnes Oaks vs Pleasant Grove

Del Campo vs Nevada Union

Del Oro vs Jesuit

Delta vs Valley

Downey vs Modesto

East Nicolaus vs Winters

East Union vs Manteca

Edison vs St. Mary's

El Camino vs Rio Linda

El Dorado vs Rosemont

Elk Grove vs Sheldon

Escalon vs Ripon Christian

Esparto vs Lindhurst

Fairfield vs Foothill

Folsom vs Whitney

Foresthill vs Mira Loma

Golden Sierra vs Mesa Verde

Granite Bay vs Rocklin

Gridley vs Oroville

Gustine vs Le Grand

Hamilton vs Williams

Highlands vs Elite

Hughson vs Orestimba

Inderkum vs Woodcreek

Johnson vs Kennedy

Kimball vs Lodi

Las Plumas vs Orland

Lathrop vs Livingston

Lincoln vs Tracy

Linden vs Riverbank

Los Molinos vs Maxwell

Marin Catholic vs Vintage

Marysville vs Wheatland

McClatchy vs West Park

Monte Vista vs Oak Ridge

Natomas vs Sutter

Oakmont vs St. Genevieve

Patterson vs Sierra

Pierce vs Redwood Christian

Pitman vs Turlock

Placer vs Yuba City

Ponderosa vs Rio Americano

Rio Vista vs Woodland Christian

Ripon vs Sonora

River City vs Vanden

Rodriguez vs Wood

Roseville vs Twelve Bridges

Sacramento vs Vacaville

Sparks vs Truckee

Tokay vs West

Waterford vs Delhi

