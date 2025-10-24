High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Sacramento metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 9

CJ Vafiadis

Folsom quarterback throws a pass during pregame warm ups.
Folsom quarterback throws a pass during pregame warm ups. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff

There are 87 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including one team featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Jesuit traveling to take on Folsom.

Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 81 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Valley vs Turlock Christian, starts at 5:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Jesuit vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Williams vs Quincy, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:

American Canyon vs. Napa

Amador vs. El Dorado

Antelope vs. Destiny Christian Academy

Argonaut vs. Bradshaw Christian

Armijo vs. Johnson

Bear Creek vs. Stagg

Bear Creek vs. West

Bella Vista vs. Woodcreek

Beyer vs. Ceres

Big Valley Christian vs. Summerville

Bret Harte vs. Riverbank

Burbank vs. Foothill

Calaveras Hills vs. Linden

Casa Roble vs. El Camino

Center vs. Wheatland

Central Catholic vs. Mountain House

Central Valley vs. Lathrop

Chavez vs. McNair

Colfax vs. Lincoln

Cordova vs. Davis

Corning vs. Las Plumas

Cosumnes Oaks vs. Monterey Trail

Davis vs. Pacheco

Del Campo vs. Roseville

Del Oro vs. Rocklin

Delta vs. Florin

Denair vs. Delhi

Dixon vs. Natomas

Downey vs. Turlock

Durham vs. East Nicolaus

Elite vs. Esparto

Elk Grove vs. Pleasant Grove

Enochs vs. Pitman

Escalon vs. Ripon

Fairfield vs. Sacramento

Folsom vs. Jesuit

Franklin vs. Weston Ranch

Galt vs. Union Mine High School

Golden Sierra vs. Rio Vista

Gregori vs. Modesto

Gridley vs. Live Oak

Gustine vs. Stone Ridge Christian

Highlands vs. Woodland Christian

Hilmar vs. Hughson

Inderkum vs. Rio Americano

Johansen vs. Livingston

Johnson vs. Armijo

Justin-Siena vs. Redwood

Kennedy vs. River Valley

Kimball vs. Edison

Laguna Creek vs. Sheldon

Lathrop vs. Central Valley

Liberty Ranch vs. Rosemont

Lincoln vs. Lodi

Lindhurst vs. Mesa Verde

Manteca vs. Patterson

Mariposa County vs. Waterford

Marysville vs. Oakmont

Maxwell vs. Portola

Millennium vs. River Islands

Mira Loma vs. Vacaville Christian

Napa vs. American Canyon

Nevada Union vs. Placer

Oak Ridge vs. Whitney

Oakdale vs. Sierra

Orestimba vs. Ripon Christian

Orland vs. Oroville

Paradise vs. Pierce

Pioneer vs. Rodriguez

Ponderosa vs. Vista del Lago

Quincy vs. Williams

Rio Linda vs. Woodland

St. Mary's vs. Tracy

Stagg vs. Tokay

Turlock Christian vs. Valley

Vacaville vs. River City

Vacaville Christian vs. Victory Christian

Vanden vs. Wood

Vintage vs. Windsor

Winters vs. Willows

Yuba City vs. Twelve Bridges

View all Sacramento metro games

Published
