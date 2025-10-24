Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 87 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including one team featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Jesuit traveling to take on Folsom.
Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 81 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Valley vs Turlock Christian, starts at 5:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Jesuit vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. The final game, Williams vs Quincy, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:
American Canyon vs. Napa
Amador vs. El Dorado
Antelope vs. Destiny Christian Academy
Argonaut vs. Bradshaw Christian
Armijo vs. Johnson
Bear Creek vs. Stagg
Bear Creek vs. West
Bella Vista vs. Woodcreek
Beyer vs. Ceres
Big Valley Christian vs. Summerville
Bret Harte vs. Riverbank
Burbank vs. Foothill
Calaveras Hills vs. Linden
Casa Roble vs. El Camino
Center vs. Wheatland
Central Catholic vs. Mountain House
Central Valley vs. Lathrop
Chavez vs. McNair
Colfax vs. Lincoln
Cordova vs. Davis
Corning vs. Las Plumas
Cosumnes Oaks vs. Monterey Trail
Davis vs. Pacheco
Del Campo vs. Roseville
Del Oro vs. Rocklin
Delta vs. Florin
Denair vs. Delhi
Dixon vs. Natomas
Downey vs. Turlock
Durham vs. East Nicolaus
Elite vs. Esparto
Elk Grove vs. Pleasant Grove
Enochs vs. Pitman
Escalon vs. Ripon
Fairfield vs. Sacramento
Folsom vs. Jesuit
Franklin vs. Weston Ranch
Galt vs. Union Mine High School
Golden Sierra vs. Rio Vista
Gregori vs. Modesto
Gridley vs. Live Oak
Gustine vs. Stone Ridge Christian
Highlands vs. Woodland Christian
Hilmar vs. Hughson
Inderkum vs. Rio Americano
Johansen vs. Livingston
Johnson vs. Armijo
Justin-Siena vs. Redwood
Kennedy vs. River Valley
Kimball vs. Edison
Laguna Creek vs. Sheldon
Lathrop vs. Central Valley
Liberty Ranch vs. Rosemont
Lincoln vs. Lodi
Lindhurst vs. Mesa Verde
Manteca vs. Patterson
Mariposa County vs. Waterford
Marysville vs. Oakmont
Maxwell vs. Portola
Millennium vs. River Islands
Mira Loma vs. Vacaville Christian
Napa vs. American Canyon
Nevada Union vs. Placer
Oak Ridge vs. Whitney
Oakdale vs. Sierra
Orestimba vs. Ripon Christian
Orland vs. Oroville
Paradise vs. Pierce
Pioneer vs. Rodriguez
Ponderosa vs. Vista del Lago
Quincy vs. Williams
Rio Linda vs. Woodland
St. Mary's vs. Tracy
Stagg vs. Tokay
Turlock Christian vs. Valley
Vacaville vs. River City
Vacaville Christian vs. Victory Christian
Vanden vs. Wood
Vintage vs. Windsor
Winters vs. Willows
Yuba City vs. Twelve Bridges
View all Sacramento metro games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.