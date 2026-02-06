San Francisco Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 59 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Friday, February 6. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Francisco Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 6, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of California's top-ranked teams as Archbishop Mitty takes on St. Ignatius.
Pajaro Valley vs. Monterey Bay Academy – 5:30 PM
Castlemont vs. Coliseum College Prep Academy – 5:30 PM
Burton vs. Sterne School – 5:30 PM
El Camino vs. Woodside – 6:00 PM
Clear Lake vs. Kelseyville – 6:30 PM
King’s Academy vs. Menlo School – 7:00 PM
Westmoor vs. Mills – 7:00 PM
Kennedy vs. Vallejo – 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Prep vs. Woodside Priory – 7:00 PM
Bethel vs. Pinole Valley – 7:00 PM
Oakland Tech vs. Fremont – 7:00 PM
Oakland vs. McClymonds – 7:00 PM
Swett vs. Mt. Diablo – 7:00 PM
Deer Valley vs. Heritage – 7:00 PM
Newark Memorial vs. Kennedy – 7:00 PM
Upper Lake vs. Lower Lake – 7:00 PM
Alhambra vs. Ygnacio Valley – 7:00 PM
Pittsburg vs. Antioch – 7:00 PM
Watsonville vs. Alisal – 7:00 PM
Moreau Catholic vs. Washington – 7:00 PM
American vs. Mission San Jose – 7:00 PM
Benicia vs. Berean Christian – 7:00 PM
San Ramon Valley vs. Monte Vista – 7:00 PM
Arroyo vs. Hayward – 7:00 PM
Irvington vs. James Logan – 7:00 PM
Piedmont vs. Berkeley – 7:00 PM
San Leandro vs. Castro Valley – 7:00 PM
Alameda vs. Bishop O’Dowd – 7:00 PM
Emerald vs. Freedom – 7:00 PM
Middletown vs. St. Helena – 7:00 PM
Amador Valley vs. Foothill – 7:30 PM
Livermore vs. Granada – 7:30 PM
Miramonte vs. Las Lomas – 7:30 PM
California vs. De La Salle – 7:30 PM
Alhambra vs. Ygnacio Valley – 7:30 PM
Dublin vs. Dougherty Valley – 7:30 PM
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs. Bellarmine College Prep – 7:30 PM
Clayton Valley Charter vs. Northgate – 7:30 PM
Campolindo vs. College Park – 7:30 PM
Archbishop Mitty vs. St. Ignatius – 7:30 PM
Acalanes vs. Concord – 7:30 PM
Terra Nova vs. Jefferson – 7:45 PM
Hillsdale vs. South San Francisco – 7:45 PM
Oceana vs. Capuchino – 7:45 PM
Fremont vs. Lynbrook – 7:45 PM
Milpitas vs. Wilcox – 7:45 PM
Homestead vs. Monta Vista – 7:45 PM
Saratoga vs. Santa Clara – 7:45 PM
MacDonald vs. Gunn – 7:45 PM
Burlingame vs. Sequoia – 7:45 PM
Aragon vs. San Mateo – 7:45 PM
Half Moon Bay vs. Carlmont – 7:45 PM
Cupertino vs. Los Altos – 7:45 PM
Los Gatos vs. Palo Alto – 7:45 PM
Cloverdale vs. Fort Bragg – 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.