California CIF State Boys Basketball Top 25 rankings, Jan. 27
The big flashy showcases are all done. Up ahead are league tournaments. The postseason is upon us.
With less than a week left in the regular season in some of the bigger sections, particularly the Southern Section, the creme should rise to the top.
On Saturday, the Nike Extravaganza in Southern California and Northern California's The Crush in the Valley showcased some of the best squads. Santa Maria's St. Joseph, the top powerhouse out of the Central Section, which can eventually be placed in either the North or the South, won a big Top 10 showdown with Salesian at the Crush in the Valley.
Here are California's latest Top 25 expert rankings as of games played on Saturday January 25, 2025:
CALIFORNIA TOP 25 (JAN. 27)
1. SIERRA CANYON (20-1)
Brannon Martinsen had a big game in a win over Harvard-Westlake.
2. REDONDO UNION (23-3)
The best team in California nobody is talking about enough.
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-5)
The Braves traveled 6,000 miles last week and went 5-1 between Bass Pro, Hoophall, Trinity League and tournament in NorCal.
4. RIORDAN (15-1)
The Crusaders fought off fatigue — playing their fourth game of the week — and a much improved Modesto Christian team to win a tough 64-58 game at the Crush.
5. ST. JOSEPH (23-2)
Known for their strong trio of guards, the Knights needed big men Godson Eyita, Abdoul Bare and Williams Sacre, to get past Salesian, 67-63. That positions the Knights to be top seed in Northern California Open if CIF moves them that direction. They flip-flopped between regionals the last several years, last season being moved to Northern California.
6. SANTA MARGARITA (22-3)
The Eagles have revenge on their minds heading into Trinity League tournament next week
7. NOTRE DAME/SHERMAN OAKS (17-6)
NaVorro Bowman is the best point guard on the West Coast. Josiah Nance is getting better.
8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (21-4)
Big test of resilience coming Tuesday night against St. Francis after two straight losses to Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame.
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (23-5)
Isaiah Rogers is averaging 22.5 points per game for the Huskies, who nobody is talking about enough.
10. SALESIAN (18-3)
A three-pointer by Isaiah Davis that went in-and-out was the difference between a gigantic win over St. Joseph on Saturday and narrow 67-63 loss.
11. LA MIRADA (20-6)
Twelve wins in a row for coach Randy Oronoz' squad.
12. ST. FRANCIS (20-8)
Golden Knights are young and learning big lessons. It will bode well for them this postseason.
13. DAMIEN (24-4)
A rematch with Etiwanda stands in between the Spartans and another Baseline League title.
14. ROLLING HILLS PREP (21-6)
Harvey Kitani now has 1,000 career wins.
15. ST. IGNATIUS (15-1)
A huge West Catholic Athletic League matchup with fourth-ranked Riordan at USF on Tuesday should tell just where the Wildcats stand among the state's elite.
16. SHELDON (20-3)
The Huskies' win streak is up to 12 after wins by 17 — 62-45 over 21-2 Franklin — 41 and 36 points. Teyjaun Carter had 26 in the win over Franklin.
17. ETIWANDA (23-2)
The Eagles need to focus on winning the next game in front of them. Rematch with Damien will come in time ...
18. CREAN LUTHERAN (19-7)
Fringe Open team.
19. CRESPI (16-10)
Celts have a monster game against Loyola on Tuesday night before Mission League tourney starts Thursday.
20. BUCHANAN (21-3)
Coach Tom Orlich has Bears to 20-win mark for the second straight season — they were 27-6 last season — after not a single one since 2011-12.
21. JSERRA (15-11)
The Lions can show promise with wins over Servite and Mater Dei this week.
22. CROSSROADS (14-10)
Roadrunners are 5-0 in the Gold Coast League.
23. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (21-2)
Knights are 5-0 in the Camino Real League.
24. INGLEWOOD (22-5)
Jason Crowe Jr. is averaging 44 points per game.
25. MODESTO CHRISTIAN (14-6)
The Crusaders look like they're ready for a deep playoff run now that all the pieces are in place, led by high-scoring wing Trevor Dickson. The addition of point guard Siincere Hudson, a transfer from Inderkum, makes a big difference. He's just getting healthy.