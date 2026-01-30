Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 171 games scheduled across the Los Angeles metro area on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Los Angeles Metro High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026
The marquee matchups of the day include some of California's top-ranked teams as Servite takes on St. John Bosco and Santa Margarita hosts Orange Lutheran.
Contreras vs. Belmont – 2:30 PM
San Jacinto Valley Academy vs. California School for the Deaf-Riverside – 4:00 PM
Webb vs. EF Academy – 4:00 PM
Hollywood vs. Roybal – 4:00 PM
Mendez vs. Robert F. Kennedy Community – 4:00 PM
Garfield vs. South Gate – 4:00 PM
Legacy vs. Roosevelt – 4:00 PM
South East vs. Bell – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles vs. Jefferson – 4:00 PM
Santee vs. West Adams – 4:00 PM
Manual Arts vs. Diego Rivera Learning Complex – 4:00 PM
Sotomayor vs. Maywood – 4:00 PM
Elizabeth vs. Torres – 4:00 PM
Hawkins vs. View Park – 4:30 PM
Locke vs. Port of Los Angeles – 4:30 PM
Franklin vs. Marshall – 4:30 PM
Eagle Rock vs. Wilson – 4:30 PM
Gardena vs. Banning – 4:30 PM
Nogales vs. Duarte – 4:30 PM
Rosamond vs. Frazier Mountain – 5:00 PM
Gertz-Ressler vs. Castaic – 5:30 PM
Canoga Park vs. Sylmar – 5:30 PM
Kennedy vs. San Fernando – 5:30 PM
Van Nuys vs. Panorama – 5:30 PM
Bravo vs. Lincoln – 5:30 PM
Desert Mirage vs. Banning – 5:30 PM
Roosevelt vs. Santiago/Corona – 6:00 PM
Needles vs. Founders Academy – 6:00 PM
North Hollywood vs. Grant – 6:00 PM
Loara vs. Santa Ana Valley – 6:00 PM
Norco vs. Corona – 6:00 PM
Verdugo Hills vs. Arleta – 6:00 PM
Sultana vs. Hesperia – 6:00 PM
University vs. Los Angeles CES – 6:00 PM
Hamilton vs. Venice – 6:00 PM
Palisades vs. Fairfax – 6:00 PM
Birmingham vs. Chatsworth – 6:00 PM
Western vs. Los Amigos – 6:00 PM
King/Drew vs. Dorsey – 6:00 PM
San Pedro vs. Carson – 6:00 PM
Rancho Dominguez vs. Narbonne – 6:00 PM
La Quinta/Westminster vs. Saddleback – 6:00 PM
Magnolia vs. Bolsa Grande – 6:00 PM
Hawthorne vs. Samueli Academy – 6:00 PM
Arroyo vs. Gabrielino – 6:00 PM
Oak Hills vs. Serrano – 6:00 PM
Azusa vs. Sierra Vista – 6:00 PM
The SEED School of LA vs. Hawthorne Math & Science Academy – 6:00 PM
Garey vs. Baldwin Park – 6:00 PM
Highland vs. Antelope Valley – 6:00 PM
Pacific vs. San Bernardino – 6:00 PM
Apple Valley vs. Burroughs/Ridgecrest – 6:00 PM
San Jacinto Valley Academy vs. San Jacinto Leadership Academy – 6:15 PM
California City vs. Desert – 6:30 PM
Patriot vs. Jurupa Valley – 6:30 PM
Grace vs. Santa Clara – 6:30 PM
Santiago (GG) vs. Savanna – 6:30 PM
Golden Valley vs. Canyon/Canyon – 6:30 PM
Schurr vs. Alhambra – 6:30 PM
West Ranch vs. Valencia/Valencia – 6:30 PM
Whitney vs. Glenn – 6:30 PM
Rowland vs. Charter Oak – 6:30 PM
Covina vs. Northview – 6:30 PM
West Covina vs. Wilson (HH) – 6:30 PM
Mountain View vs. Rosemead – 6:30 PM
South El Monte vs. Marshall – 6:30 PM
Mark Keppel vs. San Gabriel – 6:30 PM
Bell Gardens vs. Montebello – 6:30 PM
Saugus vs. Hart – 6:30 PM
Rowland vs. Wilson (HH) – 6:30 PM
Charter Oak vs. Northview – 6:30 PM
West Covina vs. Covina – 6:30 PM
Brea Olinda vs. El Dorado – 6:30 PM
Littlerock vs. Palmdale – 6:30 PM
Knight vs. Lancaster – 6:30 PM
Eastside vs. Quartz Hill – 6:30 PM
Poly/Riverside vs. Rancho Verde – 6:30 PM
Paloma Valley vs. Canyon Springs – 6:30 PM
Citrus Hill vs. Heritage – 6:30 PM
Claremont vs. Ayala – 6:30 PM
Walnut vs. Diamond Bar – 6:30 PM
Glendora vs. Bonita – 6:30 PM
Vista del Lago vs. Lakeside – 6:30 PM
Pomona vs. La Puente – 6:30 PM
Bassett vs. Edgewood – 6:30 PM
Ganesha vs. Workman – 6:30 PM
La Sierra vs. Norte Vista – 6:30 PM
Ramona vs. Rubidoux – 6:30 PM
Servite vs. St. John Bosco – 7:00 PM
JSerra Catholic vs. Mater Dei – 7:00 PM
King vs. Centennial/Corona – 7:00 PM
University vs. Laguna Beach – 7:00 PM
Woodbridge vs. Irvine – 7:00 PM
Lynwood vs. Firebaugh – 7:00 PM
Santa Fe vs. Xavier Prep – 7:00 PM
Rio Hondo Prep vs. Poly/Pasadena – 7:00 PM
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Pacifica Christian (Orange County) – 7:00 PM
Oakwood vs. George Washington Prep – 7:00 PM
Millikan vs. Cabrillo/Long Beach – 7:00 PM
Jordan vs. Poly/Long Beach – 7:00 PM
Mayfair vs. Dominguez – 7:00 PM
San Clemente vs. San Juan Hills – 7:00 PM
Dana Hills vs. Tesoro – 7:00 PM
Big Bear vs. Cobalt Institute of Math & Science Academy – 7:00 PM
Oxnard vs. Rio Mesa – 7:00 PM
Peninsula vs. Wiseburn-Da Vinci – 7:00 PM
Cerritos vs. Artesia – 7:00 PM
North Torrance vs. El Segundo – 7:00 PM
Ventura vs. Santa Barbara – 7:00 PM
Pacifica/Oxnard vs. Dos Pueblos – 7:00 PM
Bishop Union vs. Mammoth – 7:00 PM
Palos Verdes vs. Redondo Union – 7:00 PM
Compton vs. Lakewood – 7:00 PM
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy vs. St. Monica Prep – 7:00 PM
Monroe vs. Polytechnic – 7:00 PM
Fallbrook vs. Valley Center – 7:00 PM
Dana Hills vs. Mission Viejo – 7:00 PM
Lutheran/Orange vs. Santa Margarita – 7:00 PM
La Salle vs. Cathedral – 7:00 PM
Cleveland vs. El Camino Real – 7:00 PM
Taft vs. Granada Hills Charter – 7:00 PM
St. Margaret's vs. Northwood – 7:00 PM
Monrovia vs. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy – 7:00 PM
San Marcos vs. Buena – 7:00 PM
Imperial vs. Palo Verde Valley – 7:00 PM
Canyon/Anaheim vs. Cypress – 7:00 PM
Fountain Valley vs. Edison – 7:00 PM
Newport Harbor vs. Los Alamitos – 7:00 PM
Heritage Christian vs. Valley Christian/Cerritos – 7:00 PM
Foothill vs. Crean Lutheran – 7:00 PM
El Toro vs. Trabuco Hills – 7:00 PM
Serra vs. Bishop Montgomery – 7:00 PM
Salesian vs. St. Genevieve – 7:00 PM
Huntington Beach vs. Corona del Mar – 7:00 PM
Dunn vs. Villanova Prep – 7:00 PM
Beckman vs. Mission Viejo – 7:00 PM
Mary Star of the Sea vs. Cantwell-Sacred Heart – 7:00 PM
Warren vs. Norwalk – 7:00 PM
Vista Murrieta vs. Murrieta Mesa – 7:00 PM
Don Bosco Tech vs. Verbum Dei – 7:00 PM
St. Paul vs. St. Anthony – 7:00 PM
Calabasas vs. Thousand Oaks – 7:00 PM
Esperanza vs. Pacifica (GG) – 7:00 PM
Bellflower vs. Gahr – 7:00 PM
Westlake vs. Agoura – 7:00 PM
Oak Park vs. Moorpark – 7:00 PM
Simi Valley vs. Camarillo – 7:00 PM
Newbury Park vs. Oaks Christian – 7:00 PM
El Modena vs. Troy – 7:00 PM
Faith Baptist vs. Vasquez – 7:00 PM
Yorba Linda vs. Villa Park – 7:00 PM
Whittier vs. El Rancho – 7:00 PM
La Serna vs. California – 7:00 PM
Torrance vs. West Torrance – 7:00 PM
Perris vs. Moreno Valley – 7:00 PM
Valley View vs. Arlington – 7:00 PM
Hemet vs. North, JW – 7:00 PM
San Marino vs. Blair – 7:00 PM
Monrovia vs. La Canada – 7:00 PM
South Pasadena vs. Temple City – 7:00 PM
Pioneer vs. Oxford Academy – 7:00 PM
Aquinas vs. Linfield Christian – 7:30 PM
Boron vs. Kern Valley – 7:30 PM
Hesperia Christian vs. Riverside Prep – 7:30 PM
Brentwood School vs. Campbell Hall – 7:30 PM
Woodcrest Christian vs. Arrowhead Christian – 7:30 PM
Village Christian vs. Whittier Christian – 7:30 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.