San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10-11, 2025
There are 84 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend feature Pittsburg hosting Heritage, and St. Ignatius traveling to take on Archbishop Riordan.
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 53 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Salesian College Preparatory vs Vallejo, starts at 7:00 PM. Ther game of the week is highlighted by Heritage vs Pittsburg at 7:00 PM. The final game, Monte Vista Christian vs North Monterey County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:
Acalanes vs Miramonte
Alameda vs American
Albany vs Hercules
Amador Valley vs San Ramon Valley
Analy vs Maria Carrillo
Aragon vs Capuchino
Archbishop Mitty vs Saint Francis
Archbishop Riordan vs Valley Christian
Arroyo vs Mt. Eden
Atwater vs El Capitan
Banning vs Gardena
Bellarmine College Prep vs St. Ignatius
Berkeley vs Bishop O'Dowd
Bethel vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent
Beyer vs Davis
Borrego Springs vs Julian
Brea Olinda vs St. Margaret's
Bret Harte vs Linden
Buchanan vs Clovis West
Buhach Colony vs Golden Valley
Burbank (Glendale) vs Hoover (Glendale)
Burbank (Sacramento) vs McClatchy
Burlingame vs Hillsdale
Burney vs Tulelake
Butte Valley vs Westwood
Calexico vs Imperial
California Military Institute vs Hamilton
Calistoga vs Convent & Stuart Hall
Campolindo vs Monte Vista
Capuchino vs Carlmont
Casa Roble vs Natomas
Castle Park vs Olympian
Castlemont vs Skyline
Central Catholic vs East Union
Central Valley vs Livingston
Ceres vs Pacheco
Chester vs Plumas Charter
Chico vs Enterprise
Chula Vista vs Mater Dei Catholic
Clear Lake vs Lower Lake
Clayton Valley Charter vs Las Lomas
Cloverdale vs Upper Lake
Cupertino vs Kathleen MacDonald
De Anza vs Pinole Valley
Deer Valley vs Liberty
Del Mar vs Oak Grove
Dixon vs Woodland
Dougherty Valley vs Livermore
Dublin vs Foothill (Pleasanton)
Eagle Rock vs Marshall
East Nicolaus vs Paradise
Edison vs San Joaquin Memorial
El Camino vs Saratoga
El Cerrito vs Saint Mary's
Elk Grove vs Laguna Creek
Elsie Allen vs Potter Valley
Encinal vs San Lorenzo
Enterprise vs Chico
Foothill (Palo Cedro) vs Shasta
Foothill (Sacramento) vs Rio Americano
Francis Parker vs Orange Glen
Frazier Mountain vs Lone Pine
Freedom vs Pittsburg
Fremont (LA) vs George Washington Prep
Fremont (Oakland) vs McClymonds
Fresno Christian vs Sierra
Galileo vs Mission
Gardena vs Banning
Golden Sierra vs Vacaville Christian
Golden Valley vs Buhach Colony
Grace Baptist Academy vs St. Bernard's
Granada vs Foothill
Granite Bay vs Whitney
Gunn vs Fremont
Half Moon Bay vs Milpitas
Hayward vs Piedmont
Healdsburg vs Piner
Hercules vs Albany
Hilltop vs Southwest SD
Hillcrest Christian vs Southlands Christian
Hillsdale vs Burlingame
Homestead vs Woodside
Hoover (Fresno) vs Sunnyside
Hoover (Glendale) vs Burbank (Glendale)
Jefferson vs Mills
Jesuit vs Oak Ridge
Johnson vs San Juan
Jordan vs Panorama
Jurupa Valley vs Rubidoux
Kennedy (Richmond) vs Richmond
Kennedy vs Newark Memorial
Kern Valley vs Rosamond
Kimball vs St. Mary's (Stockton)
Landry-Walker vs Livingston
Las Lomas vs Clayton Valley Charter
Leuzinger vs Palos Verdes
Linden vs Bret Harte
Livermore vs Dougherty Valley
Livingston vs Central Valley
Los Gatos vs Sacred Heart Prep
Lower Lake vs Clear Lake
Marin Catholic vs San Marin
Marshall vs Eagle Rock
Mater Dei Catholic vs Chula Vista
McClymonds vs Fremont (Oakland)
Menlo School vs Menlo-Atherton
Middletown vs Kelseyville
Mills vs Jefferson
Mission vs Galileo
Montgomery (San Diego) vs San Ysidro
Montgomery (Santa Rosa) vs Ukiah
Monta Vista vs Mills
Monte Vista vs Campolindo
Mt. Eden vs Arroyo
Mt. Shasta vs Weed
Napa vs Petaluma
Narbonne vs San Pedro
Natomas vs Casa Roble
Needles vs White Pine
Newark Memorial vs Kennedy
Nordhoff vs Riverside Prep
Oak Grove vs Del Mar
Oak Ridge vs Jesuit
Oakland vs Oakland Tech
Olympian vs Castle Park
Ontario Christian vs Village Christian
Orange Glen vs Francis Parker
Otay Ranch vs Sweetwater
Overfelt vs Piedmont Hills
Palo Alto vs Sacred Heart Prep
Palo Verde Valley vs Vincent Memorial
Palos Verdes vs Leuzinger
Paradise vs East Nicolaus
Peninsula vs Torrance
Petaluma vs Napa
Piedmont vs Hayward
Piedmont Hills vs Overfelt
Piner vs Healdsburg
Pinole Valley vs De Anza
Pioneer vs Silver Creek
Pitman vs Turlock
Pittsburg vs Freedom
Plumas Charter vs Chester
Potter Valley vs Elsie Allen
Rancho Cotate vs Vintage
Redding Christian vs Trinity
Richmond vs Kennedy (Richmond)
Rio Americano vs Foothill (Sacramento)
River Islands vs Summerville
Riverside Prep vs Nordhoff
Rosamond vs Kern Valley
Rubidoux vs Jurupa Valley
Sacred Heart Prep vs Los Gatos
Saint Francis vs Archbishop Mitty
Saint Mary's vs El Cerrito
Salesian College Preparatory vs Vallejo
San Joaquin Memorial vs Edison
San Juan vs Johnson
San Leandro vs Tennyson
San Lorenzo vs Encinal
San Marin vs Marin Catholic
San Pedro vs Narbonne
San Ramon Valley vs Amador Valley
San Ysidro vs Montgomery (San Diego)
Santa Clara vs Villanova Prep
Saratoga vs El Camino
Sequoia vs Terra Nova
Shasta vs Foothill (Palo Cedro)
Sierra vs Fresno Christian
Silver Creek vs Pioneer
Skyline vs Castlemont
Sotomayor vs Torres
South San Francisco vs Terra Nova
South Tahoe vs Sparks
Southlands Christian vs Hillcrest Christian
Southwest SD vs Hilltop
St. Bernard's vs Grace Baptist Academy
St. Helena vs Fort Bragg
St. Ignatius vs Bellarmine College Prep
St. Margaret's vs Brea Olinda
St. Mary's (Stockton) vs Kimball
St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs Bethel
Summerville vs River Islands
Sunnyside vs Hoover (Fresno)
Sweetwater vs Otay Ranch
Tennyson vs San Leandro
Terra Nova vs Sequoia
Torrance vs Peninsula
Torres vs Sotomayor
Trinity vs Redding Christian
Trona vs Kern Resource Center
Truckee vs Elko
Tulelake vs Burney
Turlock vs Pitman
Ukiah vs Montgomery (Santa Rosa)
Upper Lake vs Cloverdale
Vacaville Christian vs Golden Sierra
Vallejo vs Salesian College Preparatory
Valley Christian vs Archbishop Riordan
Village Christian vs Ontario Christian
Vincent Memorial vs Palo Verde Valley
Vintage vs Rancho Cotate
Weed vs Mt. Shasta
Westwood vs Butte Valley
Whitney vs Granite Bay
Wilcox vs Palo Alto
Willow Glen vs Gilroy
Willits vs Clear Lake
Windsor vs Cardinal Newman
Woodland vs Dixon
Woodside vs Homestead
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are 21 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The first game, St. Ignatius vs Archbishop Riordan, starts at 10:00 AM. The game of the week is highlighted by Serra vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory at 1:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:
Archie Williams vs San Rafael
Ann Sobrato vs Westmont
Archbishop Riordan vs St. Ignatius
Balboa vs Lowell
Berean Christian vs Modesto Christian
Bethel vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent
Castlemont vs Fremont
Fort Bragg vs Kelseyville
Galileo vs Lincoln
Live Oak vs Santa Teresa
Marin Catholic vs San Marin
McClymonds vs Oakland Tech
Monte Vista vs Northgate
Oakland vs Skyline
Pajaro Valley vs Seaside
Redwood vs Tamalpais
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs Serra
St. Francis vs Watsonville
St. Vincent de Paul vs Santa Rosa
Tamalpais vs Redwood
Terra Linda vs Novato
Washington vs Mission
