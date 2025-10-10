High School

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10-11, 2025

Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 7

CJ Vafiadis

Pittsburg senior RB
Pittsburg senior RB / Photo: Todd Shurtleff

There are 84 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend feature Pittsburg hosting Heritage, and St. Ignatius traveling to take on Archbishop Riordan.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 53 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Salesian College Preparatory vs Vallejo, starts at 7:00 PM. Ther game of the week is highlighted by Heritage vs Pittsburg at 7:00 PM. The final game, Monte Vista Christian vs North Monterey County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:

Acalanes vs Miramonte

Alameda vs American

Albany vs Hercules

Amador Valley vs San Ramon Valley

Analy vs Maria Carrillo

Aragon vs Capuchino

Archbishop Mitty vs Saint Francis

Arroyo vs Mt. Eden

Atwater vs El Capitan

Banning vs Gardena

Berkeley vs Bishop O'Dowd

Bethel vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent

Beyer vs Davis

Borrego Springs vs Julian

Brea Olinda vs St. Margaret's

Bret Harte vs Linden

Buchanan vs Clovis West

Buhach Colony vs Golden Valley

Burbank (Glendale) vs Hoover (Glendale)

Burbank (Sacramento) vs McClatchy

Burlingame vs Hillsdale

Burney vs Tulelake

Butte Valley vs Westwood

Calexico vs Imperial

California Military Institute vs Hamilton

Calistoga vs Convent & Stuart Hall

Campolindo vs Monte Vista

Capuchino vs Carlmont

Casa Roble vs Natomas

Castle Park vs Olympian

Castlemont vs Skyline

Central Catholic vs East Union

Central Valley vs Livingston

Ceres vs Pacheco

Chester vs Plumas Charter

Chico vs Enterprise

Chula Vista vs Mater Dei Catholic

Clear Lake vs Lower Lake

Clayton Valley Charter vs Las Lomas

Cloverdale vs Upper Lake

Cupertino vs Kathleen MacDonald

De Anza vs Pinole Valley

Deer Valley vs Liberty

Del Mar vs Oak Grove

Dixon vs Woodland

Dougherty Valley vs Livermore

Dublin vs Foothill (Pleasanton)

Eagle Rock vs Marshall

East Nicolaus vs Paradise

Edison vs San Joaquin Memorial

El Camino vs Saratoga

El Cerrito vs Saint Mary's

Elk Grove vs Laguna Creek

Elsie Allen vs Potter Valley

Encinal vs San Lorenzo

Foothill (Palo Cedro) vs Shasta

Foothill (Sacramento) vs Rio Americano

Francis Parker vs Orange Glen

Frazier Mountain vs Lone Pine

Freedom vs Pittsburg

Fremont (LA) vs George Washington Prep

Fremont (Oakland) vs McClymonds

Fresno Christian vs Sierra

Galileo vs Mission

Golden Sierra vs Vacaville Christian

Grace Baptist Academy vs St. Bernard's

Granada vs Foothill

Granite Bay vs Whitney

Gunn vs Fremont

Half Moon Bay vs Milpitas

Hayward vs Piedmont

Healdsburg vs Piner

Hilltop vs Southwest SD

Hillcrest Christian vs Southlands Christian

Homestead vs Woodside

Hoover (Fresno) vs Sunnyside

Jefferson vs Mills

Jesuit vs Oak Ridge

Johnson vs San Juan

Jordan vs Panorama

Jurupa Valley vs Rubidoux

Kennedy (Richmond) vs Richmond

Kennedy vs Newark Memorial

Kern Valley vs Rosamond

Kimball vs St. Mary's (Stockton)

Landry-Walker vs Livingston

Leuzinger vs Palos Verdes

Livingston vs Central Valley

Los Gatos vs Sacred Heart Prep

Marin Catholic vs San Marin

Menlo School vs Menlo-Atherton

Middletown vs Kelseyville

Montgomery (San Diego) vs San Ysidro

Montgomery (Santa Rosa) vs Ukiah

Monta Vista vs Mills

Mt. Shasta vs Weed

Napa vs Petaluma

Narbonne vs San Pedro

Natomas vs Casa Roble

Needles vs White Pine

Nordhoff vs Riverside Prep

Oakland vs Oakland Tech

Ontario Christian vs Village Christian

Otay Ranch vs Sweetwater

Overfelt vs Piedmont Hills

Palo Alto vs Sacred Heart Prep

Palo Verde Valley vs Vincent Memorial

Peninsula vs Torrance

Piedmont Hills vs Overfelt

Pioneer vs Silver Creek

Pitman vs Turlock

Pittsburg vs Freedom

Rancho Cotate vs Vintage

Redding Christian vs Trinity

River Islands vs Summerville

Salesian College Preparatory vs Vallejo

San Leandro vs Tennyson

Santa Clara vs Villanova Prep

Sequoia vs Terra Nova

Sotomayor vs Torres

South San Francisco vs Terra Nova

South Tahoe vs Sparks

Southlands Christian vs Hillcrest Christian

St. Helena vs Fort Bragg

Torres vs Sotomayor

Trona vs Kern Resource Center

Truckee vs Elko

Vintage vs Rancho Cotate

Wilcox vs Palo Alto

Willow Glen vs Gilroy

Willits vs Clear Lake

Windsor vs Cardinal Newman

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025

There are 21 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The first game, St. Ignatius vs Archbishop Riordan, starts at 10:00 AM. The game of the week is highlighted by Serra vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory at 1:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:

Archie Williams vs San Rafael

Ann Sobrato vs Westmont

Archbishop Riordan vs St. Ignatius

Balboa vs Lowell

Berean Christian vs Modesto Christian

Castlemont vs Fremont

Fort Bragg vs Kelseyville

Galileo vs Lincoln

Live Oak vs Santa Teresa

McClymonds vs Oakland Tech

Monte Vista vs Northgate

Oakland vs Skyline

Pajaro Valley vs Seaside

Redwood vs Tamalpais

Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs Serra

St. Francis vs Watsonville

St. Vincent de Paul vs Santa Rosa

Terra Linda vs Novato

Washington vs Mission

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

