San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025

Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 5

CJ Vafiadis

Lakeland senior linebacker with a stop on De La Salle quarterback during the Spartans' 10-6 win over the visiting Florida school on Aug. 29, 2025.
Lakeland senior linebacker with a stop on De La Salle quarterback during the Spartans' 10-6 win over the visiting Florida school on Aug. 29, 2025. / Photo by Dennis Lee

There are 90 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features No. 7De La Salle hosting St. Mary's of Stockton.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 72 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by St. Mary's vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:

Acalanes vs Mt. Diablo

Alameda vs Newark Memorial

Alhambra vs Albany

American vs Washington

Archbishop Mitty vs St. Ignatius

Archbishop Riordan vs Saint Francis

Arroyo vs Piedmont

Berean Christian vs Redwood

Branham vs Piedmont Hills

Burbank vs Santa Rosa

Burlingame vs Hillsdale

California vs McClymonds

Cardinal Newman vs Pleasant Valley

Carlmont vs Sacred Heart Prep

Casa Grande vs Napa

Castro Valley vs James Logan

Clear Lake vs Upper Lake

College Park vs Monte Vista

Concord vs Mt. Eden

Convent & Stuart Hall vs Ygnacio Valley

Cupertino vs Mills

De Anza vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent

De La Salle vs St. Mary's

Deer Valley vs Roseville

Del Mar vs Lincoln

Dougherty Valley vs Fremont

Dublin vs Freedom

East Bakersfield vs Mira Monte

El Camino vs Jefferson

Encinal vs Benicia

Foothill vs Amador Valley

Foothill vs Richmond

Granada vs Las Lomas

Gunn vs Aragon

Hayward vs San Ramon Valley

Healdsburg vs San Rafael

Heritage vs Livermore

Hollister vs North Salinas

Homestead vs Kathleen MacDonald

Homestead vs Monta Vista

Justin-Siena vs Tamalpais

Kelseyville vs St. Helena

Kimball vs Analy

King City vs St. Francis

Leigh vs Silver Creek

Liberty vs Clayton Valley Charter

Live Oak vs Pioneer

Lower Lake vs Fort Bragg

Menlo School vs Northgate

Menlo-Atherton vs San Mateo

Middletown vs Willits

Miramonte vs Windsor

Montgomery vs Rancho Cotate

Monte Vista Christian vs Stevenson

Nevada Union vs Antioch

Oak Grove vs Santa Teresa

Oakland vs Arcata

Oakland Tech vs Salesian College Preparatory

Pacific Grove vs Watsonville

Piner vs Sonoma Valley

Pittsburg vs Marin Catholic

Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs Bellarmine College Prep

San Lorenzo vs Hercules

San Marin vs Ukiah

Santa Clara vs Woodside

Tennyson vs Bishop O'Dowd

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025

There are 13 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by Serra vs Valley Christian at 6:00 PM. ou can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:

Archie Williams vs Novato

Balboa vs Castlemont

Berkeley vs Moreau Catholic

Casa Grande vs Tamalpais

Cloverdale vs McKinleyville

El Cerrito vs Lincoln

Irvington vs Skyline

Kennedy vs Saint Mary's

Lowell vs Terra Linda

Lynbrook vs Washington

Pajaro Valley vs Santa Cruz

Petaluma vs Redwood

Serra vs Valley Christian

Published
