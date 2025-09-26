San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26-27, 2025
Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 5
There are 90 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features No. 7De La Salle hosting St. Mary's of Stockton.
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 72 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Friday, highlighted by St. Mary's vs De La Salle at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:
Acalanes vs Mt. Diablo
Alameda vs Newark Memorial
Alhambra vs Albany
American vs Washington
Archbishop Mitty vs St. Ignatius
Archbishop Riordan vs Saint Francis
Arroyo vs Piedmont
Berean Christian vs Redwood
Branham vs Piedmont Hills
Burbank vs Santa Rosa
Burlingame vs Hillsdale
California vs McClymonds
Cardinal Newman vs Pleasant Valley
Carlmont vs Sacred Heart Prep
Casa Grande vs Napa
Castro Valley vs James Logan
Clear Lake vs Upper Lake
College Park vs Monte Vista
Concord vs Mt. Eden
Convent & Stuart Hall vs Ygnacio Valley
Cupertino vs Mills
De Anza vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent
De La Salle vs St. Mary's
Deer Valley vs Roseville
Del Mar vs Lincoln
Dougherty Valley vs Fremont
Dublin vs Freedom
East Bakersfield vs Mira Monte
El Camino vs Jefferson
Encinal vs Benicia
Foothill vs Amador Valley
Foothill vs Richmond
Granada vs Las Lomas
Gunn vs Aragon
Hayward vs San Ramon Valley
Healdsburg vs San Rafael
Heritage vs Livermore
Hillsdale vs Burlingame
Hollister vs North Salinas
Homestead vs Kathleen MacDonald
Homestead vs Monta Vista
James Logan vs Castro Valley
Justin-Siena vs Tamalpais
Kelseyville vs St. Helena
Kimball vs Analy
King City vs St. Francis
Leigh vs Silver Creek
Liberty vs Clayton Valley Charter
Lincoln vs Del Mar
Live Oak vs Pioneer
Lower Lake vs Fort Bragg
Menlo School vs Northgate
Menlo-Atherton vs San Mateo
Middletown vs Willits
Miramonte vs Windsor
Montgomery vs Rancho Cotate
Monte Vista Christian vs Stevenson
Nevada Union vs Antioch
Oak Grove vs Santa Teresa
Oakland vs Arcata
Oakland Tech vs Salesian College Preparatory
Pacific Grove vs Watsonville
Piner vs Sonoma Valley
Pittsburg vs Marin Catholic
Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs Bellarmine College Prep
San Lorenzo vs Hercules
San Marin vs Ukiah
Santa Clara vs Woodside
Saratoga vs Monta Vista
Stuart Hall vs Ygnacio Valley
Tennyson vs Bishop O'Dowd
Vallejo vs Washington
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are 13 San Francisco Metro high school football games in California on Saturday, highlighted by Serra vs Valley Christian at 6:00 PM. ou can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:
Archie Williams vs Novato
Balboa vs Castlemont
Berkeley vs Moreau Catholic
Casa Grande vs Tamalpais
Cloverdale vs McKinleyville
El Cerrito vs Lincoln
Irvington vs Skyline
Kennedy vs Saint Mary's
Lowell vs Terra Linda
Lynbrook vs Washington
Pajaro Valley vs Santa Cruz
Petaluma vs Redwood
Serra vs Valley Christian
