Serra-San Mateo stuns Folsom in instant classic: Northern California high school football roundup
As of Friday night, high school football is now in full swing throughout all of Northern California.
Week 1 had an exciting slate of games, including what was pegged to be – and lived up to the hype as – the potential NorCal game of the year.
Here's a look at some notable football results from Friday, Aug. 30:
Serra (San Mateo) 22, Folsom 21
To the surprise of no one, the pre-league battle between perennial Northern California juggernauts Serra and Folsom was a candidate for game of the year. Based on results from the previous two seasons, and the fact that it led 13-0 in the first quarter, Serra pulling out a close win wasn't much of a surprise either.
However, Folsom, which entered as a light favorite this time around, stormed back to take a 21-13 lead at halftime with a highlight touchdown involving at least three laterals. And it seemed to have the game locked up when it foiled the Padres' two-point conversion attempt while leading 21-19 with 2:35 left.
Instead, things went worse for Folsom than if Serra had tied the game up. The Padres recovered the onside kick and burned the rest of the clock while marching up the field, and Aaron Minton sank the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left.
It was another epic installment in what's turning into one of the top inter-section rivalries in California – and yet another dramatic victory for the three-time reigning NorCal champion Padres.
De La Salle 42, Grant Union 14
The Spartans started the season with a bang against one of the Sac-Joaquin Section's top squads in the programs' first ever meeting. De La Salle showed off its wealth of top-notch rushing threats, as dual-threat quarterback Toa Faavae and running backs Jaden Jefferson, Derrick Blanche Jr., and Duece Jones-Drew all ran for impressive scores.
READ: De La Salle beats Grant Union
However, the game's top play was actually a defensive touchdown from the Spartans, and a memorable one:
Pittsburg 42, Monterey Trail 13
After narrowly surviving Monterey Trail 10-7 a year ago, Pittsburg made a statement in its 2024 opener. Makari Kenion opened the game in perfect fashion for the Pirates, taking the kickoff to the house for a touchdown.
Valley Christian 24, Wilcox 7
This one was close (10-7) heading into the fourth quarter, but Valley Christian owned the final frame. Tight end Jerod White took a screen pass nearly the entire field to put the Warriors up 17-7 before they tacked on another score.
Rocklin 48, Bishop Manogue (NV) 17
The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section maintains its edge over the Reno area in interstate high school football matchups. Rocklin led Bishop Manogue 48-17 after three quarters, and that went on to be the final score. Derek Keeley had two interceptions and three touchdowns for the Thunder, and Reeve Slone threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.
Clovis North 35, Redwood (Visalia) 6
Lucas Smith, McKay Madsen, and Jackson Cinfel led a balanced effort as the Broncos methodically pulled away throughout the night.
St. Mary's (Stockton) 27, Central Catholic 14
St. Mary's rode a strong start to win the 34th version of the (Sacramento area) Holy Bowl. After the Rams led 13-0 at halftime, Central Catholic kept pace in the second half, but couldn't dig out of its hole in this defensive grinder.
Central (Fresno) 49, Bettye Davis East Anchorage (AK) 22
Many eyes were on the Grizzlies after last week's 40-0 blowout of Justin Garza was ended early due to a brawl that resulted in player suspensions. Their response? The Jelani Dippel show. He tossed six touchdowns, including three to Daylon Scott, in a game Central led 42-7 late in the third quarter.
El Cerrito 38, Amador Valley 16
After a slow start, El Cerrito turned it up in the second quarter to cruise to a season-opening win over Amador Valley led by quarterback Jonathan Craft.