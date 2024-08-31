Live score updates: Grant Union vs. De La Salle in Week 1 California high school football season showdown
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA — It's not even September but one of the bigger high school football games of the 2024 season may play out at De La Salle's Owen Owens Field on Friday night. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
The Spartans, making their season opener, take on Sacramento powerhouse Grant Union in the first meeting between the schools.
De La Salle is ranked ninth in the state by SBLive, while Grant (1-0) is No. 13. The Pacers, who a state CIF 3-AA championship in 2022 and lost in the state 2-AA title game last year, opened its season last week with a 28-7 win over Edison-Stockton behind 181 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Brandon Lambert.
- WEEK 1 SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE: California | San Diego Section | Southern | LA City | Central | Central Coast | San Francisco | Oakland | North Coast | Sac-Joaquin | Northern
- CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULE BY DAY: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
De La Salle also lost in the state finals last season, a 27-14 decision to Mission Viejo in the Division 1-AA championship. The Spartans have a boatload of returners, led by a trio of third-year starters in their backfield with Toa Faavae and running backs Dominic Kelley and Derrick Blanche Jr. Matt Johnson, a four-star defensive linemen headed to Oregon, leads De La Salle's defense.
Grant, which also returners QB Luke Alexander (3,105 passing yards, 43 TDs in 2023), "is really good — big, physical and fast. They are as advertised," said De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh. De La Salle has won a state best seven state titles, but its looking for its first since 2015, losing six straight state-title games.
Check back her for live updates throughout the night. You can also watch the game here live on NFHS