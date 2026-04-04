Servite Breaks 40-Second Barrier in 4x100, Makes California Track History
For years, the number loomed over California sprinting like an unbreakable code: 40 seconds.
Close calls came and went. Legendary programs flirted with it. Long Beach Poly’s 40.14 in 1999 and their own state record from last stood as a monument to what was possible, yet still just out of reach. Generations of elite relays chipped away at the barrier, but none crossed it.
Until now.
At the Trabuco Hills Invitational, Servite didn’t just win — they changed the standard, becoming the first boys 4x100-meter relay team in California history to break 40 seconds, clocking a stunning 39.82. Last year at Arcadia, Servite nearly broke the barrier setting a state record at 40.00.
And if you’ve been following the trajectory closely — especially through recent coverage on High School on SI — this wasn’t a surprise. It seemed as somewhat of a guarantee and the only question that remains is how much farther can they keep pushing?
The Build-Up: A Warning Shot Before Arcadia
Weeks before this breakthrough, Servite had already positioned itself at the center of the national conversation.
At the Mustang Round-Up earlier this season, the Friars ran 40.05 — a national-leading time and just a blink off their own California state record of 40.00 set at the 2025 Arcadia Invitational. (race here)
In previous SI coverage, the narrative was clear: this wasn’t a one-off relay. This was a unit with rare continuity, elite top-end speed, and — most importantly — chemistry. The same quartet returning, the same baton exchanges refined, the same system in place.
That’s what made Servite dangerous.
And that’s what made sub-40 feel less like a dream and more like a countdown.
Breaking the Barrier
At Trabuco Hills, everything aligned.
Execution. Exchanges. Acceleration phases. Anchor separation.
39.82. (full race further down article)
For a relay, that number isn’t just fast — it’s perfect.
Because at this level, the difference between 40.00 and 39.82 isn’t just speed — it’s precision, depth, and generational upside.
Servite didn’t just break a barrier. They obliterated it with a lineup that blends elite production with rare youth.
Start with the anchor: Benjamin Harris, the lone junior in the group — and the proven finisher. Harris isn’t just fast, he’s already battle-tested at the highest level, finishing 2nd in California in the 100 meters last season while helping lead Servite to a CIF State team title. His presence on the back end gives Servite something most high school relays don’t have: certainty under pressure.
But what makes this relay historic — and frankly terrifying for the rest of the country — is everything around him.
The rest of the lineup? All sophomores.
Jace Wells (10th grade): a 20.70 200m runner and one of the most versatile sprinters in the state. His ability to maintain velocity on the curve makes him a perfect second-leg weapon.
Jorden Wells (10th grade): already down to 10.28, currently sitting near the very top of the California leaderboard. His progression from mid-10.5s to elite territory in under a year signals true breakout speed — and he’s leading off like a veteran.
Kamil Pelovello (10th grade): quietly one of the most important pieces — a 10.44 / 21.03 athlete who thrives in the transition legs, where races are often won and lost.
That’s three underclassmen — all already running marks that typically belong to seniors.
And when you zoom out, the numbers get even more absurd.
Servite has multiple athletes under 10.50 in the 100m
Multiple athletes under 21.10 in the 200m
And just produced a 39.82, now U.S. #1 and California all-time record
This isn’t a one-off relay. This is a system.
Because what you’re really seeing is four athletes operating as one — clean exchanges, controlled aggression, and zero wasted motion. At this level, baton efficiency is everything, and Servite ran like a group that’s been here before… even though most of them technically haven’t.
And that’s what separates good relays from historic ones.
Most teams build toward a moment like this with seniors.
Servite just did it with three sophomores — and a junior anchor who already knows what it means to finish on the biggest stage.
Which means this may not be the peak.
It might just be the start.
And that’s what separates good relays from historic ones.
Why This Matters: Context Is Everything
To understand the weight of 39.82, you have to understand California sprint history.
For decades, breaking 41 seconds signaled elite status. Breaking 40.50 meant you were nationally competitive.
Breaking 40?
That was theoretical.
Even Servite’s own 40.00 at Arcadia last year — one of the most iconic marks in state history — felt like the ceiling.
Now, that ceiling is gone.
And once a barrier like this falls, it doesn’t just change one team — it changes what everyone believes is possible.
The Anatomy of a Sub-40 Relay
Sub-40 relays aren’t built overnight.
They require three things:
1. Top-End Speed Across All Four Legs
Servite doesn’t have a weak link — and that’s rare. The same group has already shown dominance in open 100m races, sweeping fields and stacking top times across the state.
2. Baton Efficiency
At this level, races are won and lost in the exchange zones. Servite’s defining trait isn’t just speed — it’s how seamlessly they move the baton.
3. Continuity
High school relays almost never stay intact long enough to perfect timing. Graduation, injuries, and multi-sport commitments usually break them up.
Servite avoided all of that.
Same group. Same system. Better execution.
That’s how you drop from 40.00 to 39.82.
Arcadia Looms Again
And now, everything shifts back to Arcadia.
The meet has long been the epicenter of high school track & field — producing Olympians, national records, and defining moments in the sport.
But this year, the stakes are different.
Servite isn’t chasing history anymore.
They are defending it.
The question isn’t whether they can break 40.
They already did.
The question is: how low can they go?
The Dynasty Conversation
It’s too early to crown anything.
But it’s not too early to ask the question.
Because this isn’t just one fast race.
40.00 at Arcadia (state record)
40.05 to open 2026 (national lead)
39.82 at Trabuco Hills (historic breakthrough)
That’s not a peak.
That’s a pattern.
And dynasties aren’t built on moments — they’re built on consistency at the highest level.
Servite is starting to check every box.
Update: Servite’s dominance extended beyond the 4x100, as Benjamin Harris won the 200 meters (20.77) to lead a Friars sweep, before the group returned minutes later to run 3:10.33 in the 4x400 — one of the fastest times in the nation this season.
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Roland Padilla is a high school sports journalist, NIL specialist, and analytics strategist covering primarily West Coast track and field, basketball, and football for High School On SI. He began his career in 2015 reporting on Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook’s Thunder era for ClutchPoints before moving into full NBA coverage. He later worked directly with the founder/CEO of Ballervisions, shortly leading programming and cross-platform social strategy during its viral 2016 rise covering the Ball brothers—a run that helped propel the brand toward its eventual ESPN acquisition and evolution into SportsCenter NEXT. A three-sport alumnus and current throwing coach at Damien High School, and a former NCAA track athlete at UC San Diego, Roland blends athlete-development knowledge with advanced analytics in his role as a Senior Analyst at DAZN and Team Whistle. He has supported content strategy for major global and U.S. sports properties including World Rugby, FIFA Club World Cup, the New York Mets, MLS, X Games, the Premier League, the NFL, and the Downs2Business podcast. With a strong background in NIL rules, athlete branding, and recruiting, Roland helps families, athletes, and readers navigate the rapidly changing high school sports landscape—bringing national-level storytelling and clarity to the next generation of athletes.