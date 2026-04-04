Servite Breaks 40-Second Barrier in 4x100, Makes California Track History

For years, the number loomed over California sprinting like an unbreakable code: 40 seconds.

Close calls came and went. Legendary programs flirted with it. Long Beach Poly’s 40.14 in 1999 and their own state record from last stood as a monument to what was possible, yet still just out of reach. Generations of elite relays chipped away at the barrier, but none crossed it.

Until now.

At the Trabuco Hills Invitational, Servite didn’t just win — they changed the standard, becoming the first boys 4x100-meter relay team in California history to break 40 seconds, clocking a stunning 39.82. Last year at Arcadia, Servite nearly broke the barrier setting a state record at 40.00.

And if you’ve been following the trajectory closely — especially through recent coverage on High School on SI — this wasn’t a surprise. It seemed as somewhat of a guarantee and the only question that remains is how much farther can they keep pushing?

The Build-Up: A Warning Shot Before Arcadia

Weeks before this breakthrough, Servite had already positioned itself at the center of the national conversation.

At the Mustang Round-Up earlier this season, the Friars ran 40.05 — a national-leading time and just a blink off their own California state record of 40.00 set at the 2025 Arcadia Invitational. (race here)

In previous SI coverage, the narrative was clear: this wasn’t a one-off relay. This was a unit with rare continuity, elite top-end speed, and — most importantly — chemistry. The same quartet returning, the same baton exchanges refined, the same system in place.

That’s what made Servite dangerous.

And that’s what made sub-40 feel less like a dream and more like a countdown.

Breaking the Barrier

At Trabuco Hills, everything aligned.

Execution. Exchanges. Acceleration phases. Anchor separation.

39.82. (full race further down article)

Servite's anchor Ben Harris is ecstatic after breaking the 40 second barrier | Zeke Castellanos

For a relay, that number isn’t just fast — it’s perfect.

Because at this level, the difference between 40.00 and 39.82 isn’t just speed — it’s precision, depth, and generational upside.

Servite didn’t just break a barrier. They obliterated it with a lineup that blends elite production with rare youth.

Start with the anchor: Benjamin Harris, the lone junior in the group — and the proven finisher. Harris isn’t just fast, he’s already battle-tested at the highest level, finishing 2nd in California in the 100 meters last season while helping lead Servite to a CIF State team title. His presence on the back end gives Servite something most high school relays don’t have: certainty under pressure.

But what makes this relay historic — and frankly terrifying for the rest of the country — is everything around him.

The rest of the lineup? All sophomores.

Jace Wells (10th grade): a 20.70 200m runner and one of the most versatile sprinters in the state. His ability to maintain velocity on the curve makes him a perfect second-leg weapon.

Jorden Wells (10th grade): already down to 10.28, currently sitting near the very top of the California leaderboard. His progression from mid-10.5s to elite territory in under a year signals true breakout speed — and he’s leading off like a veteran.

Kamil Pelovello (10th grade): quietly one of the most important pieces — a 10.44 / 21.03 athlete who thrives in the transition legs, where races are often won and lost.

Servite sophomore Kamil Pelovello runs the third leg during the Friars’ historic 39.82 4x100 relay — the first sub-40 performance in California history and new U.S. No. 1. | Siddesh Bhongirwar

That’s three underclassmen — all already running marks that typically belong to seniors.

And when you zoom out, the numbers get even more absurd.

Servite has multiple athletes under 10.50 in the 100m

Multiple athletes under 21.10 in the 200m

And just produced a 39.82, now U.S. #1 and California all-time record

This isn’t a one-off relay. This is a system.

Because what you’re really seeing is four athletes operating as one — clean exchanges, controlled aggression, and zero wasted motion. At this level, baton efficiency is everything, and Servite ran like a group that’s been here before… even though most of them technically haven’t.

And that’s what separates good relays from historic ones.

Most teams build toward a moment like this with seniors.

Servite just did it with three sophomores — and a junior anchor who already knows what it means to finish on the biggest stage.

Which means this may not be the peak.

It might just be the start.

And that’s what separates good relays from historic ones.

Why This Matters: Context Is Everything

To understand the weight of 39.82, you have to understand California sprint history.

For decades, breaking 41 seconds signaled elite status. Breaking 40.50 meant you were nationally competitive.

Breaking 40?

That was theoretical.

Even Servite’s own 40.00 at Arcadia last year — one of the most iconic marks in state history — felt like the ceiling.

Now, that ceiling is gone.

And once a barrier like this falls, it doesn’t just change one team — it changes what everyone believes is possible.

The Anatomy of a Sub-40 Relay

Sub-40 relays aren’t built overnight.

They require three things:

1. Top-End Speed Across All Four Legs

Servite doesn’t have a weak link — and that’s rare. The same group has already shown dominance in open 100m races, sweeping fields and stacking top times across the state.

2. Baton Efficiency

At this level, races are won and lost in the exchange zones. Servite’s defining trait isn’t just speed — it’s how seamlessly they move the baton.

3. Continuity

High school relays almost never stay intact long enough to perfect timing. Graduation, injuries, and multi-sport commitments usually break them up.

Servite avoided all of that.

Same group. Same system. Better execution.

That’s how you drop from 40.00 to 39.82.

Arcadia Looms Again

And now, everything shifts back to Arcadia.

The meet has long been the epicenter of high school track & field — producing Olympians, national records, and defining moments in the sport.

But this year, the stakes are different.

Servite isn’t chasing history anymore.

They are defending it.

The fastest relay team in California history. Servite’s 4x100 squad — Jace Wells, Jorden Wells, Kamil Pelovello and Benjamin Harris — celebrates after running 39.82, the first sub-40 performance ever by a California school and the new U.S. No. 1. | Siddesh Bhongirwar

The question isn’t whether they can break 40.

They already did.

The question is: how low can they go?

The Dynasty Conversation

It’s too early to crown anything.

But it’s not too early to ask the question.

Because this isn’t just one fast race.

40.00 at Arcadia (state record)

40.05 to open 2026 (national lead)

39.82 at Trabuco Hills (historic breakthrough)

That’s not a peak.

That’s a pattern.

And dynasties aren’t built on moments — they’re built on consistency at the highest level.

Servite is starting to check every box.

Update: Servite’s dominance extended beyond the 4x100, as Benjamin Harris won the 200 meters (20.77) to lead a Friars sweep, before the group returned minutes later to run 3:10.33 in the 4x400 — one of the fastest times in the nation this season.