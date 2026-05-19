OHSAA Member Schools Approve Transfer, NIL Revisions; Sports Team Proposal Fails

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s 815 member schools voted on 12 proposed revisions to the constitution and bylaws during the OHSAA’s referendum voting period.

The voting period, which ended on Friday, May 15, included nine high school measures up for revision.

The measures that stood out included a student-athlete’s ability to play for a sport at a different sport, transfer regulations and Name, Image and Likeness guidelines.

One of those revisions failed, while three of them passed. Full results can be found here.

Schools vote down proposal to play sports at different school

Member schools voted 416-to-358 against a new exception to Bylaw 4-3-1, which is under enrollment and attendance. Nearly 30 schools abstained.

If the proposal was green lit, the measure would have allowed students “at an OHSAA member public school that does not sponsor a particular team sport to participate in that sport at another OHSAA member public school,” the language stated.

The revision also would have gone into effect provided that the other school was within 20 miles and the superintendents of each school district approved the transition.

Two student-athlete transfer revisions passed

Two revisions to student-athlete transfer regulations received approval.

Bylaw 4-7-2, approved 709-to-74, clarifies the definition of a transfer by exempting a student “from being subject to the transfer bylaw when they change their enrollment to a different but return to the same school of attendance without participating in any sport(s) while enrolled at the other school.”

Bylaw 4-7-8, approved 573-to-207, is a memorandum of understanding that states the following:

“Allows a transfer student to have their eligibility fully restored upon a transfer if the superintendents or heads of school from both OHSAA member school systems enter into a memorandum of understanding confirming that the transfer is necessary to protect the student’s physical or mental well-being or to address other appropriate extenuating circumstances.

“This exception may be used up to two times during a student’s high school career,” the revision continued.

Both revisions will go into effect on August 1 of this year.

Modifications to NIL guidelines

Member schools approved Bylaw 4-11 by a 623-to-131 margin, with 49 choosing to abstain.

The modifications, which also creates a new section, adds “clarifying language to Bylaws 4-11-2 (b) and (d), and 4-11-3 to ensure consistent application within NIL regulations.”

“(It) also creates new Bylaw 4-11-8, which allows students to enter into agreements with athlete agents (only as defined in ORC §§ 4471.01) solely for marketing purposes,” the language noted. “Any such agreement must also be disclosed to the executive director’s office within 14 days.”

The revisions went into effect on May 16.

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