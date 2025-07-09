Sierra Canyon basketball adds 4-star forward with offers to USC, Illinois, Cal
Brannon Martinsen is on the move.
The 4-star forward has completed a transfer from JSerra Catholic in Orange County to Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, located in north Los Angeles County.
It's Martinsen's third transfer as a high schooler and second transfer in 10 months. After two stellar, All-CIF seasons at Mater Dei as a freshman and sophomore, he transferred to JSerra in September of 2024.
Martinsen played in 20 games for JSerra, averaging 28.4 minutes, 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field, including 34% from downtown. He earned All-Trinity League honors for a third straight season.
Martinsen is a tough-nosed, 6-foot-7 forward that is capable of playing inside and shooting from the perimeter. He's garnered scholarship offers to USC, Illinois, Cal, Creighton, TCU and Stanford, among others.
As a freshman, Martinsen helped Mater Dei win a CIF Southern Section Division 1 title. As a sophomore, he helped the Monarchs reach the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs, but couldn't participate due to a lower leg injury he suffered late in the regular season. He averaged 17 poins and six rebounds per game as a sophomore.
MORE ON SIERRA CANYON
As of early July ... Martinsen will join fellow 2026 standout 4-star forward Maxi Adams and newcomer DeLan Grant (a recent transfer from St. Francis). The Trailblazers are also expecting seniors Stephen Kankole and Jordan Askew, along with sophomore Jordan Mize to have bigger roles on the 2025-26 edition of coach Andre Chevalier's ball club.
Sierra Canyon is coming off a successful campaign that was capped with a CIF State Division I championship by defeating Stockton Lincoln 58-53 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento in March.
This upcoming season will be the first time in six seasons Sierra Canyon will not have Bronny or Bryce James on the roster.
Sierra Canyon is expected to play a national schedule this winter which could include national events like Les Schwab, Bass Pro, Hoophall Classic and others.
Lastly, if history is any indication of what could transpire before school starts, Sierra Canyon would add another player or two. Stay tuned ...
