Sierra Canyon basketball adds 4-star Maximo Adams, third impact transfer of summer
Sierra Canyon boys basketball has added another impact transfer this summer in 2026 wing Maximo Adams, who played his sophomore season at Gardena Serra.
Adams, who played his freshman season at Harbor City Narbonne High, announced his transfer on Instagram Monday afternoon.
"I’m really excited to be playing against high-level competition and I’m really looking forward to winning a championship with my new team," Adams told SBLive Sports.
It's the third impact transfer to check into Sierra Canyon this summer after Kade Bonam (from St. John Bosco) and Chris Nwuli (Wasatch Academy).
STORY: Nwuli, Bonam transfer to Sierra Canyon
The 4-star prospect is listed at 6-foot-7, 180 pounds with offers to big-time college programs like Kansas, USC, Oregon, Syracuse and TCU. He also holds offers to locals UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Northridge, where his older brother Marcus (Adams) will play this upcoming season.
Adams averaged 10.7 points per game as a freshman at Narbonne before notching 18.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game at Serra last season where the Cavaliers made a spirited run to the CIF Southern Section Division 3AA semifinals and fell to St. Bonaventure, 67-64.
MORE TALENT IN MISSION LEAGUE
The addition of Adams bolsters the talent in the almighty Mission League, which is considered California's best boys basketball league. Harvard-Westlake, which is the two-time defending CIF State Open Division champion, resides in the Mission League along with Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, Sierra Canyon, Alemany, Chaminade, Crespi, Loyola and St. Francis.
The league is headlined by Harvard-Westlake 2025 forward Nik Khamenia, a national recruit with offers to Arizona, Gonzaga, UCLA and Duke. New addition, Joe Sterling (2026), will add fire power to the Wolverines as well.
STORY: Khamenia shines on national stage at Hoophall Classic
Notre Dame has 2025 point guard Lino Mark, who recently was offered by USC. Crespi is lead by 2025 forward Peyton White, whose garnered offers from Cal State Fullerton, Rice and Montana this summer. The Celts also have rising sophomore twins Isaiah and Carter Barnes.
STORY: Mark learning speed is his superpower
St. Francis' 2026 guard DeLan Grant has a good chance of being a first-team All-Mission League selection. Chaminade's Jonas Thurman (2025) is having a promising summer. Loyola returns savvy point guard Quincy Watson. Alemany returns top big men from last year's state championship team, Bourgeois Tshilobo (2025) and Samuel Mbingazo (2026).
QUICK LOOK AT SC ROSTER
Sierra Canyon will return senior starters Bryce Cofield and Jayden Alexander, along with consistent rotational player Bryce James (2025) from last year's Trailblazer team (26-5). The team also returns Michael Baba (2025) and Stephen Kankole (2026) with promising freshman Jordan Mize.
Sierra Canyon is the only CIF Southern Section program to earn a berth to the Open Division playoffs since its creation in 2014.