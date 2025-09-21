Sierra Canyon emerging as top challenger to Mater Dei, St. John Bosco for D1 title
COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA — Orange Lutheran coach Rod Sherman has to prepare for Mater Dei and St. John Bosco every year. It's what comes with playing in the Trinity League — known nationally as high school football's toughest leage.
Sherman knows what it takes to compete with juggernauts like that. He saw it Thursday night when Sierra Canyon dominated his Lancers 41-9 at Orange Coast College.
“(Sierra Canyon) doesn’t have any weaknesses. I think they’ll be playing in the D1 championship game. There’s talent everywhere. They check all the boxes," Sherman said.
This could finally be the year the CIF Southern Section sees a worthy challenger that can test Mater Dei and St. John Bosco for the Division 1 championship. The Monarchs and Braves have been the only two teams in the Division 1 title game since 2016 with the exception of Servite reaching the final in 2021 (before losing to Mater Dei in the final).
Mater Dei or St. John Bosco have won the Division 1 championship every year since 2016.
After five games, specifically after what Sierra Canyon did to Orange Lutheran, the Trailblazers have emerged as a real contender for the Division 1 title in 2025, which implies they're equipped to challenge Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.
And trust me ... the high school football community in the greater Los Angeles area is welcoming the notion of parity in the Division 1 playoffs.
"We aren't running around acting like we've been (in the D1 final) before," Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse said. "We've been humbled the last two years, and we know what that stage looks like, we know what it takes. We're hungry for it and we're working for it."
The victory marked Sierra Canyon's third win in a 13-day span after playing Punahou (HI) on a Saturday, Downey on Friday, and Orange Lutheran this past Thursday, respectively. In that span, the Trailblazers have outscored their opponents 135-16.
"This team is special," Sierra Canyon coach Jon Ellinghouse said. "I'm not betting against these kids."
The team is special, but the defense is unreal.
Orange Lutheran totaled just 109 yards of total offense in the loss and didn't score an offensive touchdown. The nine points came from an early field goal and a field goal block return for a touchdown.
The defense is loaded. Richie Wesley is a 5-star defensive end committed to Texas. Fellow defensive lineman Kasi Currie is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds with programs like LSU, Ohio State and USC bidding for him. Mikhal Johnson is a ferocious lineman built of pure muscle at 6-foot-2, 255 pounds. Senior linebacker Ronen Zamorano and defensive end Jonah Nadley are underrated college-caliber playmakers.
Then there's the secondary, which might be the best in the country ...
Madden Riordan and Brandon Lockhart are committed to USC. Havon Finney is committed to LSU. Trey Brown is committed to Kansas. And juniors Myles Baker and Faruq Muhammed are 3-star recruits.
"We are very focused," Riordan said about the defense. "We don't (just) prepare for the opponent every week, we prepare to be the best every week."
THE REST OF THE WAY
Sierra Canyon's biggest challenge might be the Mission League, and not in the way you might think. To be frank, the league is down compared to previous years.
Orange Lutheran beat Gardena Serra 35-14. Loyola barely beat 0-5 St. Francis 9-3. Chaminade's two wins are against teams that are a combined 2-8. Notre Dame and Bishop Amat seem to be trending upward, but are looking like Division 3 teams according to HSratings.com.
The Trailblazers might not be challenged in October, which could hinder their competitive edge and ability to improve week to week. Meanwhile, the Trinity League teams will be tested every Friday night leading up to the postseason.
"I think the Mission League is a great league with great coaches, I think there will be tests," Ellinghouse said. "Amat is resurging, Serra has played us to one score every time we've played them."
HOW MIGHT D1 SHAPE UP
After just five weeks of football, there appears to be a big gap after the top six teams in the HSratings rankings, which is the computer system the CIF uses to create the playoff divisions.
As of Sunday, Sept. 21, the Top 6 rank as such: St. John Bosco, Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei, Corona Centennial, Santa Margaritam and Mission Viejo. The seventh team is Orange Lutheran.
Don't be surprised if Division 1 is a six-team field and St. John Bosco-Mater Dei is a semifinal matchup.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: