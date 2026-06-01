Iowa High School Football Player Passes Away

An Iowa high school football player has passed away.

The Iowa Valley Community School District has announced that Iowa Valley High School sophomore Grady Williams has passed away.

Williams was a member of the football team for the Tigers . He was listed as a defensive back and wide receiver, recording four rushes for 30 yards on offense and one solo tackle on defense.

Iowa School District Confirms Passing Of High School Sophomore Football Player

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Iowa Valley sophomore Grady Williams,” Iowa Valley Community School District Superintendent Curt Rheingans said in a statement posted on the school district’s official Facebook page . “Our administration, staff, students and community are deeply saddened by this loss. There are simply no words that can adequately express the grief, heartbreak and sense of loss we feel during a time like this.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with Grady’s family, friends, classmates and all those whose lives were touched by him. We ask that you keep the Williams family in your hearts as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Along With Playing Football At Iowa Valley High School, Grady Williams Was Member Of The Track And Field Team

Williams was also a member of the Iowa Valley track and field team this past spring, running the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash events. He was part of the 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay, sprint medley relay and distance medley relay races as well.

“As a school community, we will come together to support one another with compassion, kindness and grace,” Rhenigans said. “During difficult times, the strength of the Iowa Valley family is found in the way we care for one another and lift each other up. Most importantly, we want all of our students to know that they are valued, they are cared for and they are never alone.

“Thank you for keeping Grady’s family and all those affected by this loss in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Iowa Valley football team finished the 2025 season with a 10-1 record, reaching the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Eight-Player quarterfinals, falling to Audubon in a barnburner, 26-19.

“For many students, spending time with friends and trusted adults can be an important source of comfort,” Rhenigans said. “We encourage parents and guardians to talk openly with their children, listen to their thoughts and feelings, and provide reassurance and support during this difficult time.

“We also encourage anyone affected by this tragedy to seek help from the many caring adults available to them. Students are encouraged to reach out to a counselor, administrator, teacher, coach, pastor, youth leader, family member or another trusted adult if they need support. No one should feel they have to carry their grief alone.”