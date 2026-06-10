Iowa High School Football Athlete To Remain In-State

Jimmy Rogers and the Iowa State football coaching staff have landed a key in-state commitment for the Class of 2027.

Iowa high school football prospect Drew Bergfeld announced on social media that he will become a Cyclone. Bergfeld is set to enter his senior season at Western Dubuque High School this fall where he plays running back and linebacker.

“After an amazing official visit,” Bergfeld posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “I am excited to announce that I have committed to Iowa State.”

Drew Bergfeld Ran For Over 1,200 Yards As A Junior

As a junior, Bergfeld rushed for 1,256 yards and scored 18 touchdowns for the Bobcats on 159 carries, averaging nearly eight yards per attempt. He also had 122 yards receiving with another touchdown.

Just five days ago, Bergfeld made his official visit to Ames to tour the Cyclone campus and facilities. At that time, he received his third NCAA Division I football offer.

On May 22, Bergfeld made a visit to Wake Forest of the ACC, where he picked up an offer from the Demon Deacons.

Western Dubuque Athlete Regarded As One Of Top Players In Iowa By 247Sports

According to 247Sports , Bergfeld is the 18th-ranked athlete in Iowa for the Class of 2027 and a three-star player with an 85 for a rating. He is the No. 122 linebacker in the country. The 247Sports Composite rankings have him No. 16 in Iowa, No. 124 at linebacker and No. 1,388 overall for players in the nation.

Bergfeld was a Drake Relays champion with his Western Dubuque teammates this past spring in the 1,600 medley relay from Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. The track and field event is a showcase for the best athletes in the state to compete against one another.

As a sophomore for the Bobcats, Bergfeld rushed 167 times for 960 yards and five touchdowns, averaging just under six yards per carry. He caught seven passes that year for 119 yards with a TD and averaged nearly 24 yards per kickoff return.

Jimmy Rogers Continues To Recruit In-State Talent

Bergfeld is the latest Iowa high school football player in the Class of 2027 to announce his commitment months before the season kicks off. Others include Wilton High School’s Bryer Putman , who is headed to Boise State, Minnesota commit Drake Buthe from Glenwood High School and Ankeny Centennial’s C ade Newman , who plans to sign with Illinois.

Iowa State has received prior commitments from Class of 2027 Iowa high school football players Will Slagle of Grinnell High School, Joe Vinyard of Waukee Northwest High School and Isaiah Hansen from Newton High School.