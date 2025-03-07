Southern California basketball regional semifinals filled with 5-star recruits, All-Americans
The billing for Saturday night's matchups sell itself. It's going to be must-watch high school basketball, and it indicates why Southern California is the home of the best prep hoops in America.
The CIF State Open Division regional semifinals in Southern California include four teams littered with talent, and the matchups will make any basketball lover salivate — especially when considering its win or go home.
No. 1 Roosevelt will host No. 4 Harvard-Westlake in a showdown between McDonald's All-Americans in Brayden Burries and Nik Khamenia Saturday night in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m.
Burries is a 5-star rated shooting guard for Roosevelt, who just led the Mustangs to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title on March 1. Khamenia is Harvard-Westlakes four-year varsity standout headed to Duke.
The last time the two teams clashed was in last year's Open Division regional final. Harvard-Westlake won that game and went on to win its second straight CIF State Open Division crown.
In the other semifinal, it's No. 2 Santa Maria St. Joseph hosting No. 3 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. St. Joseph is led by Baylor commit Tounde Yessoufou, who was also selected to play in this year's McDonald's All-American game.
Notre Dame is led by No.1-ranked junior Tyran Stokes, a 5-star prospect projected to be an NBA lottery pick in 2027.
The winners of each game will meet in the regional final on Tuesday for a chance to compete in the CIF State Open Division final on Saturday, March 15 at 8 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Harvard-Westlake is the two-time defending champion.
MORE STAR PLAYERS
Burries, Khamenia, Yessoufou and Stokes are just the headliners. The rest of the roster are loaded with talent.
Roosevelt's top players include New Mexico commit Issac Williamson and crafty point gurad Myles Walker.
Harvard-Westlake has 4-star shooting guard Joe Sterling (a junior) and senior Isaiah Carroll, who's emerged as a big-time '3 and D' college prospect at 6-foot-7.
St. Joseph also has 4-star combo guard Julius Price, who has offers from Minnestoa and Washington.
Notre Dame might possess the most talent of them all. Along with Stokes, the Knights boast 6-foot-7 junior wing Zach White and tandem sophomores NaVorro Bowman and Josiah Nance. Bowman could end up being one of the top point guards on the West Coast by the time he's a senior.
Notre Dame senior, and Rutgers commit, Lino Mark has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Wednesday's game against San Diego Montgomery. His availability the rest of the state playoffs is questionable.
